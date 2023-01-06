Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Johnson dismisses Bojang claims Hibs treated striker ‘worse than an animal’
Manager Lee Johnson has dismissed claims that Hibernian mistreated Momodou Bojang during his six-month loan stint. After the club announced they were using a break clause for the season-long deal, quotes attributed to the Gambian striker emerged via an African media outlet listing several grievances. It was said that he...
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Felix, Martinez, Zidane, Pickford, Ings, Trossard, Caicedo
Atletico Madrid are demanding a £9.5m loan fee and a commitment to buy for £70m from Manchester United as negotiations continue for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23. (Sunday Mirror) Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez, who was head coach of Belgium for six years before leaving after the 2022...
BBC
Ashley Westwood: Burnley midfielder leaves for MLS side Charlotte FC
Midfielder Ashley Westwood has left Burnley to join Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC on a free transfer. The 32-year-old's deal runs until 2024, with the American club having a further 12-month option on his contract. Westwood started his career with Crewe and went on to spend much of the...
BBC
Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Toffees in 'bad place' but show fight for Frank Lampard - Coady
Everton defender Conor Coady says they are in "a bad place" but that they showed they are fighting for manager Frank Lampard despite defeat at Manchester United in the FA Cup. Lampard and Everton went into the game under severe pressure after a 4-1 thrashing by Brighton on Tuesday left them in the Premier League drop zone.
SB Nation
Tottenham has held preliminary talks with Qatar Sports Investment over minority share purchase
A huge, and for some potentially distressing, report has dropped concerning the future ownership of Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon. According to Ben Jacobs, writing for CBS Sports, earlier in the week Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had what is being called an “exploratory meeting” with Qatar Sports Investments, including QSI and Paris St. Germain chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi, over a possible minority investment in the football club.
SB Nation
Editorial: The magic and madness of a Sunderland FA Cup tie!
With ten minutes to play on Saturday evening, many Sunderland supporters might’ve been preparing the angry tweets and the frustrated post-match sentiments as Matthew Pennington gave Shrewsbury the lead and seemingly set them on course for a victory. It would’ve been all too familiar: ‘I never cared about the...
BBC
Steve Evans: Stevenage boss extends contract until June 2025
Stevenage manager Steve Evans has extended his contract with the automatic promotion-chasing League Two club until June 2025. When the 60-year-old Scot was appointed in mid-March, Stevenage had not won in nine games and sat 22nd in League Two, three points above the relegation zone. But they lost just two...
Shrewsbury boss 'lost for words' after late Sunderland comeback
Steve Cotterill felt Shrewsbury were badly done to in their FA Cup defeat to Sunderland.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Portsmouth: FA Cup Third Round Match Thread and How to Watch
Another year, another campaign for silverware begins in the FA Cup. Tottenham Hotspur enter the competition in their usual spot of the third round, hosting League One side Portsmouth. The third-tier club are about as bang-average as it gets, sitting in twelfth place and have a +2 goal differential. Spurs...
Tony Mowbray challenges Sunderland fringe players to earn his trust in FA Cup
The FA Cup tie at Shrewsbury should give Sunderland fringe players a chance to impress - but it's not a free pass.
BBC
Scottish gossip: Juranovic, Celtic, Furuhashi, Hearts, Rangers, St Johnstone, Shinnie, Sibbick
Serie A outfit Monza, backed by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, are "serious" about signing Celtic's 27-year-old right-back Josip Juranovic this month as they strive to move further away from the relegation zone. (Daily Record) With nine defeats in the last 11 games, Hibernian manager Lee Johnson is feeling...
BBC
Didier Deschamps: France coach extends contract to 2026
Didier Deschamps has extended his contract as France head coach until June 2026 and is expected to remain in charge for a fourth World Cup. He led France to World Cup victory in 2018 and to the 2022 final in Qatar, which they lost to Argentina. Since the 54-year-old former...
BBC
Premier 15s: Exeter Chiefs beat Sale Sharks to keep pressure on Gloucester-Hartpury
Exeter Chiefs kept the pressure on Premier 15s leaders Gloucester-Hartpury as they beat Sale Sharks 35-10. Hope Rogers scored two tries with one apiece for Kate Zackary, Jodie Ounsley and Merryn Doidge, while Vicky Irwin scored Sharks' only try. Liv McGoverne put in a stellar kicking performance as she added...
SB Nation
Tottenham drawn away to Preston North End in FA Cup Fourth Round
Tottenham Hotspur have two young strikers out on loan this season. They’ve somehow managed to draw both of those clubs in the FA Cup. One day after Tottenham rolled out a 1-0 home win over Portsmouth (who feature Tottenham academy graduate Dane Scarlett), Spurs were drawn away to Preston North End (who feature Troy Parrott).
SB Nation
Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | Sands of Time Running Out for Lampard?
Rumours circulated beforehand that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri was seriously considering removing manager Frank Lampard after this FA Cup 3rd Round tie against Manchester United, at Old Trafford. Accordingly, the under-pressure boss went with a full-strength lineup, resting only Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the starting eleven, though the striker would appear from the bench in the second half. Tactically, after the horror show Blues fans witnessed on Tuesday night, when the side attempted to play progressively, on the front foot and was routinely dismantled by Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park, Lampard did another tactical 180. Gone was the 4-3-3 formation deployed against the Seagulls, replaced with the 5-3-2 used to grind out a battling draw with Manchester City at the Etihad on New Year’s Eve.
BBC
Benetton 31-29 Ulster: Last-gasp URC defeat in Italy 'heartbreaking' - McFarland
Ulster's last-gasp 31-29 defeat by Benetton was "heartbreaking", says head coach Dan McFarland. Rhyno Smith's late penalty snatched a win for the Italian hosts in the United Rugby Championship encounter. The defeat is a fifth in six games for Ulster, who face Champions Cup holders La Rochelle away next Saturday.
BBC
URC: Glasgow Warriors v Stormers
Glasgow have shown some real steel to build this five-match winning run they’re on, and there was a fair bit of style in the way they put Edinburgh away last time out. Warriors are unbeaten here at Scotstoun in over a year. That record is sure to come under intense examination today against the defending URC champions.
SB Nation
Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(L1) Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland (CH) Tickets: Tickets are sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
CBS Sports
FA Cup 2023 storylines: Wrexham watch, Man City-Chelsea rematch, Americans abroad, Gakpo-Liverpool debut, more
The festive period may be over for the Premier League, but that doesn't mean that teams will get a rest. Bring on the magic of the FA Cup, which kicked off its third round with an all-Premier League clash between Manchester United and Everton. Struggling in league play, can Liverpool...
Kelechi Iheanacho strikes to edge flat Leicester past Gillingham in FA Cup
Kelechi Iheanacho’s second-half goal was enough to earn Leicester a 1-0 win at Gillingham in the FA Cup third round
Comments / 0