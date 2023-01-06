ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘The Wanderers’ check out site of bus-stop melee involving NYPD, youths as longer video of incident emerges and NYC Mayor Adams plans visit

By Tom Wrobleski
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 5

Boba
5d ago

they are probably all carrying some type of weapon, cops can't turn their backs on these violent little children!

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Detectives probing whether gray vehicle seen at scary Staten Island carjacking is connected to ‘crime spree’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Detectives are investigating whether a gray car caught on video at an attempted carjacking in Pleasant Plains is connected to a brazen car theft at a business in Arden Heights as well as multiple other incidents involving autos in what could be a frightening “crime spree,” officials said on Wednesday.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Video surfaces of alleged gunpoint carjacking attempt on Staten Island’s South Shore

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A video circulating on social media appears to show an attempted carjacking on Staten Island’s South Shore last week. In the footage, the male victim can be seen exiting a store, walking towards a white Infiniti sedan and getting into the driver’s seat. A gray Audi then pulls in front of the Infiniti, blocking it from leaving.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness

NEW YORK, NY – A New York City Public Schools custodian has been arrested by officers from the 107th Precinct in Queens. Officials have charged 37-year-old Alan Fung with public lewdness and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17-years-old. The details of Fung’s actions and charges were not released by the NYPD at this time. The post NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Man handed Stapleton bank teller a threatening note; fled on foot in afternoon robbery

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police responded to a report of a bank robbery Monday afternoon in Stapleton. At approximately 12:05 p.m., a masked male entered the Santander Bank, located at 81 Water St., and passed a teller a note that read he would hurt bank employees if he was not given money, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

NYC Parks employee charged with possession of stolen property

NEW YORK, NY – NYPD detectives in lower Manhattan have charged 28-year-old Arkim Deberry, a New York City Parks employee with possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of stolen property. Deberry was charged on Tuesday at around 4:38 pm. The NYPD did not release any further information regarding Deberry’s charges. The post NYC Parks employee charged with possession of stolen property appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is asking the public today for assistance in identifying and finding a couple wanted for performing a lewd act aboard a New York City MTA bus in December. Police are once again asking the public to assist in identifying them. The couple who were aboard an MTA bus in New York City last engaging in a lewd kast month is now being sought by detectives with the NYPD’s 104th Precinct after it was learned a juvenile witness observed them. According to police, on December 16th, the couple engaged in a The post NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island traffic deaths: Total drops slightly in 2022, following 3 years of rising fatalities, data shows

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The number of traffic fatalities on Staten Island dropped slightly in 2022, bucking a three-year trend of rising roadway deaths throughout the borough. On Friday, the Department of Transportation (DOT) announced that there were 255 total traffic fatalities on New York City streets in 2022, a 6.6% decrease from the 273 recorded in 2021, marking the first year-over-year decline since 2018.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Lawmakers express outrage over NYC’s ‘revolving door’ shoplift crisis that’s killing local businesses

Lawmakers expressed outrage Monday over the shoplifting crisis that’s killing local businesses — including by calling for the return of 1990s-style law enforcement in the wake of complaints from nearly 4,000 grocers. “It’s utterly ridiculous that a small subset of career criminals make up 30% of shoplifting arrests in 2022,” said City Councilman Robert Holden (D-Queens), citing alarming statistics that the NYPD revealed last week that 327 career crooks were busted a total of about 6,600 times. “We can’t have this revolving door of criminality in our state — it’s time to dust off the successful tactics from the ’90s in New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
69K+
Followers
44K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy