‘The Wanderers’ check out site of bus-stop melee involving NYPD, youths as longer video of incident emerges and NYC Mayor Adams plans visit

Boba
5d ago
they are probably all carrying some type of weapon, cops can't turn their backs on these violent little children!
Reply
7
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Rockaway EMS Will Close, Hospital-Based EMS Takes Over As Nation Faces First-Responder ShortageMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Wait List Opens for Affordable Rentals in Morristown & Across NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Detectives probing whether gray vehicle seen at scary Staten Island carjacking is connected to ‘crime spree’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Detectives are investigating whether a gray car caught on video at an attempted carjacking in Pleasant Plains is connected to a brazen car theft at a business in Arden Heights as well as multiple other incidents involving autos in what could be a frightening “crime spree,” officials said on Wednesday.
NYPD touts seizure of loaded gun on Staten Island; Virginia man, 55, arrested
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD promoted the recovery of a loaded gun in Bloomfield. The gun was confiscated on Monday around 7 p.m. on the 1100 block of South Avenue near Lois Lane after a search warrant was executed, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Video surfaces of alleged gunpoint carjacking attempt on Staten Island’s South Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A video circulating on social media appears to show an attempted carjacking on Staten Island’s South Shore last week. In the footage, the male victim can be seen exiting a store, walking towards a white Infiniti sedan and getting into the driver’s seat. A gray Audi then pulls in front of the Infiniti, blocking it from leaving.
NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City Public Schools custodian has been arrested by officers from the 107th Precinct in Queens. Officials have charged 37-year-old Alan Fung with public lewdness and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17-years-old. The details of Fung’s actions and charges were not released by the NYPD at this time. The post NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man forces his way into Brooklyn business, stabs woman several times: NYPD
DOWNTOWN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police launched a search Tuesday for a man who threw a chair into the front door of a Brooklyn business and then stabbed a woman he knew multiple times, according to the NYPD. Rakien Figueroa broke into the business on Adams Street around 8 a.m., police said. He stabbed the woman, […]
NYPD: Man handed Stapleton bank teller a threatening note; fled on foot in afternoon robbery
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police responded to a report of a bank robbery Monday afternoon in Stapleton. At approximately 12:05 p.m., a masked male entered the Santander Bank, located at 81 Water St., and passed a teller a note that read he would hurt bank employees if he was not given money, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Mystery train: ‘The Wanderers’ check out eerie remnants of old North Shore rail line in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - There was a time when Staten Island had three rail lines. There was a North Shore branch and a South Beach branch to go along with the one known today as the Staten Island Railway. That last one is the only line we have left, even...
NYC Parks employee charged with possession of stolen property
NEW YORK, NY – NYPD detectives in lower Manhattan have charged 28-year-old Arkim Deberry, a New York City Parks employee with possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of stolen property. Deberry was charged on Tuesday at around 4:38 pm. The NYPD did not release any further information regarding Deberry’s charges. The post NYC Parks employee charged with possession of stolen property appeared first on Shore News Network.
Struggling NYPD officer assigned to Staten Island dies in jump from Queens building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A police officer assigned to Staten Island’s 121st Precinct jumped to his death from an apartment building in Elmhurst, Queens, on Tuesday, according to law-enforcement sources. The officer, a male with five years on the job, was discovered just before 12:30 p.m. at the...
NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is asking the public today for assistance in identifying and finding a couple wanted for performing a lewd act aboard a New York City MTA bus in December. Police are once again asking the public to assist in identifying them. The couple who were aboard an MTA bus in New York City last engaging in a lewd kast month is now being sought by detectives with the NYPD’s 104th Precinct after it was learned a juvenile witness observed them. According to police, on December 16th, the couple engaged in a The post NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man taken to hospital after falling onto Staten Island Railway tracks at Oakwood Heights station: Sources
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man was taken to the hospital after he fell onto the tracks at the Oakwood Heights train station during the Wednesday morning rush hour, according to the MTA and other sources. The injured person was transported to Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze,...
Staten Island traffic deaths: Total drops slightly in 2022, following 3 years of rising fatalities, data shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The number of traffic fatalities on Staten Island dropped slightly in 2022, bucking a three-year trend of rising roadway deaths throughout the borough. On Friday, the Department of Transportation (DOT) announced that there were 255 total traffic fatalities on New York City streets in 2022, a 6.6% decrease from the 273 recorded in 2021, marking the first year-over-year decline since 2018.
Staten Island Ferry delayed for Wednesday morning rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Staten Island Ferry is operating on a modified schedule during the Wednesday morning rush hour, according to Notify NYC. Due to a mechanical issue, boats will depart about every 20 minutes, according to Notify NYC. Ferryboats operated on an hourly schedule overnight from 11...
S79 MTA buses to get mounted bike racks to enhance cycling access over Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Getting a bicycle over to Brooklyn is about to get a lot easier. On Wednesday, the MTA released a new strategic action plan, Extending Transit’s Reach, a comprehensive blueprint to promote cycling, micromobility and pedestrian access at the agency’s bridges, stations and bus stops.
Custodian, 37, caught with pants down in classroom by Queens students: sources
A New York City school custodian was arrested Monday night after he was allegedly caught with his pants down in a Queens school.
Helicopter, large NYPD presence in Stapleton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Early Monday afternoon, several police vehicles and an NYPD helicopter were seen searching the waterfront area in Stapleton. According to unconfirmed radio transmissions, police canvassed the area looking for an individual who is wanted in connection with a report of a robbery. At least two...
Lawmakers express outrage over NYC’s ‘revolving door’ shoplift crisis that’s killing local businesses
Lawmakers expressed outrage Monday over the shoplifting crisis that’s killing local businesses — including by calling for the return of 1990s-style law enforcement in the wake of complaints from nearly 4,000 grocers. “It’s utterly ridiculous that a small subset of career criminals make up 30% of shoplifting arrests in 2022,” said City Councilman Robert Holden (D-Queens), citing alarming statistics that the NYPD revealed last week that 327 career crooks were busted a total of about 6,600 times. “We can’t have this revolving door of criminality in our state — it’s time to dust off the successful tactics from the ’90s in New...
Mayhem on Staten Island’s South Shore: Scary carjacking try; brazen car theft from carwash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities are investigating brazen thefts and attempted heists of luxury cars — including a carjacking try at gunpoint — on the South Shore of Staten Island, according to sources. The most recent incident was the theft of one car and the attempted heist...
Man, 36, repeatedly shot and killed on Brooklyn street, gunman at large
The NYPD is investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old man overnight in Brooklyn, authorities said.
State of the State: N.Y. Gov. Hochul proposes legalizing basement apartments in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul outlined her sweeping plans to expand access to New York housing, including a proposal that New York City be given the authority to legalize basement apartments, during her State of the State address on Tuesday. During her speech, Hochul emphasized that the Empire...
