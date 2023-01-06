ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

3 ex-Oregon state workers sentenced in $6M theft scheme

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Three former Oregon Department of Transportation workers have been sentenced for a long-running theft and reselling scheme estimated to have cost taxpayers about $6 million. Ex-employees John Tipton, Frank Smead Jr. and Autumn Arndt, as well as Smead’s wife, Marta Smead, were sentenced to...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Multibillionaire Pritzker takes 2nd oath as Illinois gov

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — J.B. Pritzker, the multibillionaire whose actions over the past year have suggested he may be eyeing a run for president, took the oath of office as Illinois governor for the second time on Monday. The Democrat is the first Illinois governor to start a second...
ILLINOIS STATE
W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia's foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she was...
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PST. * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. expected. Highest winds expected across exposed ridges. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 AM...
EUREKA, CA

