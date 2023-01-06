Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
SFGate
3 ex-Oregon state workers sentenced in $6M theft scheme
OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Three former Oregon Department of Transportation workers have been sentenced for a long-running theft and reselling scheme estimated to have cost taxpayers about $6 million. Ex-employees John Tipton, Frank Smead Jr. and Autumn Arndt, as well as Smead’s wife, Marta Smead, were sentenced to...
SFGate
Multibillionaire Pritzker takes 2nd oath as Illinois gov
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — J.B. Pritzker, the multibillionaire whose actions over the past year have suggested he may be eyeing a run for president, took the oath of office as Illinois governor for the second time on Monday. The Democrat is the first Illinois governor to start a second...
SFGate
W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia's foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she was...
SFGate
California storm kills 2, cuts power; next atmospheric rivers may be worse
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Hundreds of thousands of Californians were without electricity and at least two were killed Sunday during a stretch of storms that are expected to further drench the state this week. Rain and snow continued Sunday morning from the atmospheric river that arrived Saturday and unleashed high-speed...
Huge increase in pot stores is likely coming to Calif.’s third-biggest city
California has far fewer pot stores than other states with legal weed. This city is trying to change that.
Why California is getting slammed with storm after storm
What's causing this stormy spell?
In 1997, California was devastated by historic floods
If you lived in the Bay Area in 1997, one memory probably jumps to mind: flooding.
SFGate
Rare Earthship Home Lands on the Market for $1.5M in the SoCal Hills
Earthship homes are usually located in the desert spaces of New Mexico, but we've found a rare example of this eco-friendly residence in Southern California. While these dwellings are often rustic and rough around the edges, an upscale model in West Hills has touched down on the market for $1,495,000.
More rain on the way: 3 storms set to slam the SF Bay Area
The wet, windy weather is far from over in California.
45 miles of Highway 1 south of Big Sur to close for weeks, possibly months
The closure will involve a significant stretch of the highway.
SFGate
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PST. * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. expected. Highest winds expected across exposed ridges. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 AM...
