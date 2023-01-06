ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimauma, FL

Hillsborough deputies investigate murder-suicide after man says he killed his wife, deputies say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 5 days ago

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a murder-suicide in Wimauma Friday morning.

Deputies said the sheriff’s office responded to an emergency after a man said he “was depressed and had killed his wife.”

When they arrived at the scene on Crystal Waters Drive, they found two people dead with upper body trauma.

Little is known about the two individuals, but the sheriff’s office described the man as “elderly.”

The case is said to be an isolated incident.

