Mavericks to waive point guard Kemba Walker

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Kemba Walker's time with the Mavericks is coming to an end, as Dallas decided to waive the point guard on Friday. Walker's salary would have become fully guaranteed on Saturday.

According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN , the Mavs considered Walker expendable because they would like to give more minutes to two-way guard McKinley Wright IV and rookie guard Jaden Hardy.

Besides Walker's 32-point explosion in Cleveland, the veteran point guard wasn't much of a contributer in the nine games he appeared in with Dallas.

Walker averaged 8 points, 2.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 16 minutes per game.