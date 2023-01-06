Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Gold trades near 8-month high and analysts expect its rise to continue
Spot gold was trading just above $1,877/oz Tuesday morning after hitting $1,881.5 per troy ounce on Monday, its highest point since May 9. Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen said focus this week will be on Thursday's U.S. CPI inflation print, and placed the "next major hurdle" for gold at $1,896/oz. "Even...
CNBC
More mainland Chinese firms will take away market share from Taiwan iPhone suppliers: Investment firm
More mainland Chinese electronics manufacturing companies are set to take away market share from Taiwanese counterparts such as Foxconn and Pegatron, an investment fund manager said. "Chinese companies are getting pretty competitive for iPhone assemblers. China is doing quite well in pretty much everything, except semiconductors," Kirk Yang, chairman and...
CNBC
Why the Winklevoss brothers are in a $900 million crypto faceoff with Barry Silbert
Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert and Cameron Winklevoss, co-founder of crypto exchange Gemini, are engaged in a public feud over customer assets. At issue is $900 million of Gemini client funds that sit frozen inside DCG subsidiary Gensis. Winklevoss and Silbert are early backers of bitcoin and have been...
CNBC
Jim Cramer warns investors not to ‘gamble’ on tech stocks despite recent gains
CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors to continue staying away from tech stocks, even after their gains on Monday. "Just remember, if you were buying tech here off some weaker macroeconomic numbers, you're not investing, you're simply gambling," he said. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite marked its second day of gains on...
CNBC
Gold off 8-month highs as markets brace for inflation data
Gold prices eased from an eight-month peak on Wednesday as investors positioned themselves ahead of U.S. inflation data that could throw some light on Federal Reserve's policy path with expectations mounting that slower rate hikes were on the horizon. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,872.64 per ounce. U.S. gold futures...
CNBC
The West’s oil war against Russia is starting to take its toll — sparking calls for tougher measures
Russia's revenue from fossil fuel exports collapsed in December, according to a new report, significantly hampering President Vladimir Putin's ability to finance the war in Ukraine. "The EU's oil ban and the oil price cap have finally kicked in and the impact is as significant as expected," said Lauri Myllyvirta,...
CNBC
Eli Lilly has spent years and billions of dollars in search of an effective Alzheimer's drug. But success is not all or nothing for the stock
A new drug from Club holding Lilly, called donanemab, aims to prolong brain cognition and functioning in Alzheimer's patients. The experimental treatment is currently in late-stage trials, with results expected in the first half of this year. Optimism is rising for Lilly's treatment, however, after a similar drug developed by...
CNBC
Wells Fargo, once the No. 1 player in mortgages, is stepping back from the housing market
Instead of its previous goal of reaching as many Americans as possible, the company will now focus on home loans for existing bank and wealth management customers and borrowers in minority communities, CNBC has learned. As part of its retrenchment, Wells Fargo is also shuttering its correspondent business that buys...
CNBC
Oil gains 3% on global economic optimism, despite surprise U.S. crude build
Oil prices rose 3% to a one-week high on Wednesday as hopes for an improved global economic outlook and concern over the impact of sanctions on Russian crude output outweighed a massive surprise build in U.S. crude stocks. Brent futures rose $2.46, or 3.1%, to $82.56 a barrel. U.S. West...
CNBC
Stock futures are flat with all eyes on key inflation report
Stock futures were little changed in overnight trading Wednesday as investors awaited a key inflation report to assess the outlook for the Federal Reserve's rate-hiking campaign. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 12 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were both flat. All eyes...
CNBC
What a China reopening could mean for the global economy
Leland Miller, China Beige Book, on whether a China reopening will be a greenlight for the economy. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Carter Worth, Steve Grasso and Courtney Garcia.
CNBC
Monday, Jan. 9, 2023: Cramer sells shares of these portfolio tech stocks with high multiples
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why the Federal Reserve could be slowing their pace of interest rate hikes soon and what that means for the portfolio. Jim explains why he trimmed two tech stocks he likes very much, and breaks down recent analyst calls on some energy stocks in the Charitable Trust.
CNBC
Charts suggest the market could rally for the next couple of months, Jim Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that the markets’ recent gains could become a sustained rally. Stocks rose on Wednesday, continuing the year’s strong start as investors grew confident that the Federal Reserve is winning its battle against inflation. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that the...
CNBC
Dell is reportedly abandoning China-made chips — and rising superpower tensions are the reason
It's not just semiconductor chips from Chinese fabricators that Dell reportedly doesn't want in its machines, but even chips made on the mainland by non-Chinese companies. CNBC's Ted Kemp reports.
CNBC
Think twice before buying the top 10 ETFs of 2022: 'It doesn't work that way in investing'
Last year was a brutal one for investors. The S&P 500 gave up more than 18% in 2022, and the broad bond market surrendered 13%. But over short periods, there's a good chance at least one exchange-traded fund is still performing well. ETFs are baskets of stocks that track the performance of a market index but trade inexpensively on an exchange like a stock, making them popular choice among retail investors.
CNBC
Jim Cramer likes these 5 'reasonably' valued stocks in the S&P 500
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could be great additions to portfolios. “We only want … stocks if they’re reasonably valued because this market has very little patience for anything expensive,” he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday...
CNBC
Tesla stock has been 'nothing short of a disaster,' hedge fund manager says
David Neuhauser, chief investment officer of hedge fund Livermore Partners, said Tesla's stock had been "nothing short of a disaster" for investors after shares in the company declined by more than 65% in the past year. Neuhauser has shorted Tesla shares.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Tesla, Expedia and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Meme stocks — A group of so-called meme stocks skyrocketed Wednesday as retail investors jumped into speculative trades again. Bed Bath & Beyond rallied 38% to trigger the trend in morning trading Wednesday. Shares of GameStop, the original star of 2021′s meme-stock mania, climbed about 5%. AMC Entertainment soared 15%.
CNBC
Powell says Fed might have to make unpopular decisions to stabilize prices
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that stabilizing prices requires making tough decisions that can be unpopular politically. In other remarks, the central bank leader said the Fed is "not, and will not be, a 'climate policymaker.'" Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday emphasized the need for the central bank...
CNBC
FTX has recovered $5 billion worth of 'liquid' assets, lawyers say
FTX has recovered at least $5 billion of liquid assets, including cash, crypto and securities, attorneys told a Delaware bankruptcy judge. The crypto exchange was once valued at $32 billion but imploded after reports of financial impropriety, which led to criminal and regulatory probes and the arrest of CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
Comments / 0