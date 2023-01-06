ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Was the 14 Millionth Visitor to Grand Rapids Meijer Gardens?

What a milestone achieved yesterday at the Frederik Meijer Gardens, and it's equally hard to believe that it's been nearly three decades in the making. But it happened as their 14-millionth visitor came through their doors. That visitor was Barbara Earl from Grand Rapids. She visited the gardens around noon yesterday with her son and daughter and was totally surprised by her greeting.
PHOTOS: Take A Walk Through This Year’s World of Winter in Downtown Grand Rapids

Walking in a winter wonderland isn't just a lyric we sing around the holidays... in Grand Rapids, its one of the most anticipated activities of the winter season. World of Winter has returned to downtown Grand Rapids, and from now until March 5 you can enjoy West Michigan's premiere winter festival. According to their website, the World of Winter is the largest winter festival in the Midwest. There are over 100 free activities and outdoor art installations that you can enjoy that will change over two months and offers another chance to spotlight Grand Rapids in all four seasons.
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?

Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
ALERT: There is a 911 Outage Across Michigan

Multiple emergency response agencies across Michigan are reporting issues with 911. They say the outage is statewide. At this time we don't know what is causing the outage. Residents are encouraged to use agency's non-emergency numbers until the issue is resolved. In Grand Rapids, that number is 616-456-3444. The Grand...
Danger May Be in Your Home and You Wouldn’t Know. Radon Gas!

Ever heard of Radon gas? No? It's time to be aware of it because many homes across Michigan and Grand Rapids may have Radon and not even know it. It can be pretty nasty stuff, actually, because the EPA, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, says 21,000 people die annually from lung cancer caused by radon. It's something to be taken seriously.
Kent County Sheriff's Office Warns of Vehicle Break-Ins

Following a rash of car break-ins at senior living communities this past weekend, the Kent County Sherriff's Office is issuing a warning to residents. Police say they are continuing to see cars in parking lots broken into day and night. So far this year, 34 cars in Kent County have been broken into, with numbers totaling 471 in 2022.
