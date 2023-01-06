Read full article on original website
Who Was the 14 Millionth Visitor to Grand Rapids Meijer Gardens?
What a milestone achieved yesterday at the Frederik Meijer Gardens, and it's equally hard to believe that it's been nearly three decades in the making. But it happened as their 14-millionth visitor came through their doors. That visitor was Barbara Earl from Grand Rapids. She visited the gardens around noon yesterday with her son and daughter and was totally surprised by her greeting.
PHOTOS: Take A Walk Through This Year’s World of Winter in Downtown Grand Rapids
Walking in a winter wonderland isn't just a lyric we sing around the holidays... in Grand Rapids, its one of the most anticipated activities of the winter season. World of Winter has returned to downtown Grand Rapids, and from now until March 5 you can enjoy West Michigan's premiere winter festival. According to their website, the World of Winter is the largest winter festival in the Midwest. There are over 100 free activities and outdoor art installations that you can enjoy that will change over two months and offers another chance to spotlight Grand Rapids in all four seasons.
10 Awesome Things You Can Do For Less than $15 in West Michigan
It feels like the cost of everything is rising so rapidly lately. I find myself feeling stressed out anytime I have to leave my house. Can I afford gas to get there? Is my meal going to be more expensive than I expected? What do I do if I show up and my card declines because I only have $18.23 to my name until payday?
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
ALERT: There is a 911 Outage Across Michigan
Multiple emergency response agencies across Michigan are reporting issues with 911. They say the outage is statewide. At this time we don't know what is causing the outage. Residents are encouraged to use agency's non-emergency numbers until the issue is resolved. In Grand Rapids, that number is 616-456-3444. The Grand...
Why is Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Coming to Grand Rapids This Weekend?
Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine, host of "Restaurant: Impossible" and “Dinner: Impossible” will be in Grand Rapids this weekend! Where can you see Irvine and his hulking biceps?. While he's visited GR previously for his Food Network TV shows, this time Chef Irvine has something different on his agenda...
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in January
The month of January includes several activities that will let you experience the outdoors. From winter festivals, to beer festivals for the adults, a kids expo for the children, and more. Friday, January 6-Sunday, March 5, 2023 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. Downtown Grand Rapids will transform into a winter...
Find Out How The FAA Computer Outage Is Affecting Your Grand Rapids Flights
UPDATE (8:50 AM): According to The FAA's Twitter,. "Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted. We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem"
Two Michigan Cities Have Been Named ‘Snowiest’ In US Over The Last 30 Years
There's no denying that living in Michigan has to come with some sort of love of the snow, or you're going to be miserable most of the year. And while large amounts of snowfall aren't unique to the mitten state, we're one of the best places in the US to find the white stuff.
New Street-Food Style Taco Joint Opens in Grand Rapids
We recently told you about two new restaurants opening in Grand Rapids - Condado Tacos and Las Carnitas El Cunado - we'll, here's a third!. Tia Juana Tacos, an authentic Mexican street-food taqueria, is now open at 2289 East Beltline Ave. NE at Knapp’s Crossing, near Celebration Cinema North.
West Michigan Mom Gives Birth on Highway Exit Ramp – Hear the 911 Call
It was a snowy night in December when Dannielle Gill's fourth son decided it was time to make an appearance. Hayes was born in the car on a US-131 exit ramp on the way to the hospital, as Dannielle's husband Ryan Gill spoke on the phone with an emergency dispatcher.
Looking For A New Gig? This Michigan City Was Named Worst In America for Jobs
Everybody's working for the weekend, but not everyone has to hate the work they do to get there. And with a new year upon us, you may find yourself looking for an opportunity to start fresh in the new year with a new career. That's why the helpful people at Wallethub decided to crunch the numbers in order to find the best cities in America for jobs.
Grand Rapids Taco Chain Expands with New Carnitas, Breakfast Restaurant
A popular Grand Rapids taco franchise is expanding with a new concept!. The folks behind Tacos El Cuñado are opening a new restaurant breakfast, brunch, an carnitas restaurant this week!. According to the owners Las Carnitas El Cuñado at 315 Burton St SW will open January 6, 2022, at...
Danger May Be in Your Home and You Wouldn’t Know. Radon Gas!
Ever heard of Radon gas? No? It's time to be aware of it because many homes across Michigan and Grand Rapids may have Radon and not even know it. It can be pretty nasty stuff, actually, because the EPA, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, says 21,000 people die annually from lung cancer caused by radon. It's something to be taken seriously.
Mini Horse Shot and Killed in West Michigan – Police Search for Suspect
Who would do something like this? A miniature horse was found dead from a gunshot wound to the neck in Van Buren County this week. Fox 17 reports that Van Buren County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to 55th Street north of Territorial Road in Hamilton Township to follow up on reports of a mini horse that had been shot and killed.
Kent County Sheriff's Office Warns of Vehicle Break-Ins
Following a rash of car break-ins at senior living communities this past weekend, the Kent County Sherriff's Office is issuing a warning to residents. Police say they are continuing to see cars in parking lots broken into day and night. So far this year, 34 cars in Kent County have been broken into, with numbers totaling 471 in 2022.
