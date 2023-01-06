ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

5NEWS

Fort Smith police respond to fatal crash on Grand Avenue

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police responded to a fatal crash in the early morning on Jan. 11 on Grand Avenue. According to the report, the vehicle was driving eastbound near the 1400 block of Grand when it left the roadway on the southside, striking a traffic light at the intersection of N. E. Street and Grand.
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Fort Smith city water leaks rise more than 43% in 2022

Aging infrastructure, a shortage of repair workers, and a deep winter freeze were primary reasons for 43.4% more leaks in 2022, a pending list of 371 leaks at year end, and a 110% jump in emergency water shutoffs, according to Fort Smith Utilities Director Lance McAvoy. Speaking Tuesday (Jan. 10)...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Police identify man whose body was found in the Arkansas River

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police have identified a body found in the Arkansas River in Fort Smith on Tuesday as 28-year-old Jordan Gillilan. According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 10, officers were called to an area of Riverfront Drive after a body was found in the river.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Fayetteville police finding human remains in neighborhood

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police found human remains in a neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Tony Murphy. A dog found a human bone at about 11 p.m. Tuesday while going on a walk with people in their neighborhood. Police arrived and began searching the area when the sun...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Water bill mix-up gives Fort Smith customer $120,000 scare

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Darrell Durbrow got the shock of a lifetime when he opened his Fort Smith water utility bill last week. When the mail arrived, he opened the bill like normal - checking to see his remaining credited balance. Instead, Durbrow was met with a bill of more than $120 thousand and a potential late fee of another $12 thousand.
FORT SMITH, AR
KTUL

Man dies after car head-on collision in Le Flore County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died after driving his car head-on into another vehicle in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on U.S. 271 and Sunset Lane, just west of Spiro, just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Troopers say 76-year-old Bobbie...
LE FLORE COUNTY, OK
5newsonline.com

Fayetteville police investigating bones found by dog as human remains

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are in a wooded area near Holly Street and Oakland Avenue after skeletal remains were found by a dog Tuesday night. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police tells 5NEWS that officers received a call just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, about a dog finding skeletal remains in the area.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Crews battle house fire in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Crews in Fort Smith responded to a fire in the 1500 block of Boston Street on Friday, Jan. 6 at around 10 a.m. According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), crews worked to put out a house fire in the area.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Springdale man stabbed to death, police arrest suspect

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a man on Monday, Jan. 9. According to Springdale Police Captain Jeff Tayor, Mammi Ejmi turned herself in at the Springdale Police Department around noon on Tuesday, Jan. 10. After being interviewed by police, Ejmi...
SPRINGDALE, AR
northwestmoinfo.com

Arkansas Woman Charged With Harassing Daviess County Couple

DAVIESS COUNTY, MO – Daviess County authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of an Arkansas woman who they say harassed the parents of a man with whom she is in a relationship. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office twenty-eight year old Caitlyn Wolf of Fort Smith,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash

The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
