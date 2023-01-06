Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Things You Didn't Know About Jogging In Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
5 Things You Didn't Know About Ed Walker's Drive InCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
New Big Lots Store Coming To Sallisaw And The Cities Growth ContinuesCameron EittreimSallisaw, OK
This Fort Smith Restaurant Closed Overnight, Now What?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
I Never Thought I'd Enjoy Bundt Cake So MuchCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Fort Smith police respond to fatal crash on Grand Avenue
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police responded to a fatal crash in the early morning on Jan. 11 on Grand Avenue. According to the report, the vehicle was driving eastbound near the 1400 block of Grand when it left the roadway on the southside, striking a traffic light at the intersection of N. E. Street and Grand.
One dead after single-vehicle accident in Fort Smith
Fort Smith Police are investigating after a single-vehicle accident left one dead early Wednesday morning on Jan. 11.
UPDATE: Body found in Arkansas River in Fort Smith identified
Fort Smith Police and Fire departments were called to 789 Riverfront Drive after a man's body was found in the water.
talkbusiness.net
Fort Smith city water leaks rise more than 43% in 2022
Aging infrastructure, a shortage of repair workers, and a deep winter freeze were primary reasons for 43.4% more leaks in 2022, a pending list of 371 leaks at year end, and a 110% jump in emergency water shutoffs, according to Fort Smith Utilities Director Lance McAvoy. Speaking Tuesday (Jan. 10)...
Police identify man whose body was found in the Arkansas River
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police have identified a body found in the Arkansas River in Fort Smith on Tuesday as 28-year-old Jordan Gillilan. According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 10, officers were called to an area of Riverfront Drive after a body was found in the river.
KHBS
Fayetteville police finding human remains in neighborhood
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police found human remains in a neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Tony Murphy. A dog found a human bone at about 11 p.m. Tuesday while going on a walk with people in their neighborhood. Police arrived and began searching the area when the sun...
Water bill mix-up gives Fort Smith customer $120,000 scare
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Darrell Durbrow got the shock of a lifetime when he opened his Fort Smith water utility bill last week. When the mail arrived, he opened the bill like normal - checking to see his remaining credited balance. Instead, Durbrow was met with a bill of more than $120 thousand and a potential late fee of another $12 thousand.
KTUL
Man dies after car head-on collision in Le Flore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died after driving his car head-on into another vehicle in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on U.S. 271 and Sunset Lane, just west of Spiro, just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Troopers say 76-year-old Bobbie...
5newsonline.com
Fayetteville police investigating bones found by dog as human remains
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are in a wooded area near Holly Street and Oakland Avenue after skeletal remains were found by a dog Tuesday night. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police tells 5NEWS that officers received a call just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, about a dog finding skeletal remains in the area.
Crews battle house fire in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Crews in Fort Smith responded to a fire in the 1500 block of Boston Street on Friday, Jan. 6 at around 10 a.m. According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), crews worked to put out a house fire in the area.
Fort Smith crews respond to Boston Street residential fire
Fort Smith Police are currently assisting with safety as crews battle a residential structure fire in the 1500 block of Boston Street.
Springdale man stabbed to death, police arrest suspect
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a man on Monday, Jan. 9. According to Springdale Police Captain Jeff Tayor, Mammi Ejmi turned herself in at the Springdale Police Department around noon on Tuesday, Jan. 10. After being interviewed by police, Ejmi...
Johnson Co. Sheriff Jimmy Stephens charged with drug, firearm possession
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Johnson County Sheriff James "Jimmy" Stephens has been charged with possession of drugs and firearms after he was arrested in December 2022. Stephens was charged on Tuesday, Jan. 10, by Crawford County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Holmes. On Dec. 3, 2022, Stephens was arrested with...
UPDATE: Woman facing first-degree murder charge after deadly stabbing that left ‘blood everywhere’
Springdale Police are investigating a stabbing that left one male dead on Monday, Jan. 9.
Man arrested in connection to Fayetteville bank robbery confirmed in at least ten others
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) has arrested a man in connection to a bank robbery that occurred at First Security Bank located on Wedington Drive. According to federal records, the man has served time for robbing 5 banks in Tampa, and has also robbed banks in...
northwestmoinfo.com
Arkansas Woman Charged With Harassing Daviess County Couple
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO – Daviess County authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of an Arkansas woman who they say harassed the parents of a man with whom she is in a relationship. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office twenty-eight year old Caitlyn Wolf of Fort Smith,...
KTLO
Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash
The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
KHBS
Logan County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting death near New Blaine
NEW BLAINE, Ark. — One man is dead after a shooting in eastern Logan County. The Logan County Sheriff's Office says it is partnering with Arkansas State Police to investigate the death of 38-year-old Michael Wheeler. Deputies responded to a verbal disturbance call on Cravens Lane in the New...
One dies in plane crash in southeast Fayetteville
The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a plane crashed in southeast Fayetteville on Jan. 6.
Fort Smith police searching for missing, endangered 13-year-old
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police announced they are searching for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen on Jan. 4. Ferris Thweatt is described by police as being 6 foot 2 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Ferris was reportedly last...
