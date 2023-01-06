Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues StatementJames TulianoCary, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
Related
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Basketball Snaps 4-Game Losing Streak With Win Over No. 4 Notre Dame
If the early part of the season hasn’t gone exactly to plan for the UNC women’s basketball team, Sunday afternoon did a lot to right the proverbial ship. The Tar Heels snapped their four-game losing streak and got their first conference win in style, taking down No. 4 Notre Dame 60-50 in Carmichael Arena. It’s Carolina’s third straight home win over the Fighting Irish, two of which have come with Notre Dame ranked in the Top 5.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Notre Dame - Player of the Game: Armando Bacot
Yesterday afternoon, the Tar Heels were able to dispose of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 81-64, which improved their record in ACC play to 3-2. The Irish have struggled in conference play so far, mostly because of their shotty defense. UNC had the task of taking advantage of this, and no Tar Heel was able to do it better than our Player of the Game, Armando Bacot.
North Carolina Tar Heels: Caleb Love is Back, Big UNCWBB game and Roy Swag Surfin?!
On the day before classes start in Chapel Hill, there’s some important North Carolina Tar Heels news and notes to discuss!. If you watched the UNC men’s basketball program on Saturday afternoon, it’s certain that you noticed that there was plenty of student support at the Dean Smith Center.
Tight End Walter Matthews Fully Aware Of History Behind Notre Dame
Notre Dame recently offered standout 2024 Georgia tight end Walter Matthews, who understands how well the Irish staff has developed the position
Notre Dame vs. UNC womens college basketball live stream (01/08/23): How to watch, time, channel
WATCH LIVE: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Sling (half off first month) The No. 4 Fighting Irish (12-1) are currently on a six-game winning streak— their last loss was to the University of Maryland, 74-72, on Dec. 1— and are coming off of a really big dominant win against Boston College, who they downed 85-48.
Defensive Lineman Benedict Umeh Could Continue The Canadian Pipeline For Notre Dame
2024 DL Benedict Umeh was recently offered by Notre Dame and is already showing big interest
2024 WR Jason Robinson Keeping A Close Eye On Notre Dame
Despite a commitment to USC, 2024 WR Jason Robinson is listening closely to what Notre Dame is pitching
UNC Basketball legend “The President of the Seth Trimble Fan Club”
When asked about Seth Trimble, legendary UNC basketball guard Marcus Paige had some high praise for the true freshman guard. On Wednesday night, a special guest was at the Dean Smith Center, as legendary UNC basketball guard Marcus Paige was in attendance for the Tar Heels’ victory over Wake Forest.
abc57.com
Mishawaka High School Wrestling team wins 3A state championship
FRANKLIN, Ind., --- The Mishawaka High School Wrestling team won the 3A state championship over the weekend. The team got a big welcome home from the community Saturday night with a fire truck escort after they returned from Franklin for the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association Team State Duals, where the best teams in the state are invited to compete.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana
Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South Bend
South Bend might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from South Bend.
wfmynews2.com
Nicholas Snead found dead in Greensboro creek
Greensboro police confirmed the missing 20-year-old was found dead in his car submerged in Buffalo Creek. A tractor-trailer driver called 911.
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
2 women found dead amid wellness check in Northwest Indiana
There is currently no one in custody
Suspects used 4 vehicles to rob Lowe’s in North Carolina, police say
Police said Joseph Wright and Zachary Hunt have outstanding arrest warrants for a series of felonious larceny incidents at Lowe's Home Improvement in Southern Pines and surrounding counties.
abc57.com
Darnell Walker of South Bend missing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --39-year-old Darnell Walker was last seen around 11:00 a.m. on January 2 in the 100 block of North Lafayette Blvd. Walker stands at 5'11", weighs 210 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. Darnell was last seen wearing the outfit in image. His family says he suffers...
abc57.com
First Fridays of South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --With First Fridays returning in South Bend tomorrow, this month's celebrations are all about the good things of Winter, with the Winter Wonderland theme. There will be ice skating at Howard Park, coffee and hot coco crawl, and a chance to build a snowman on the Gridiron.
Downtown Durham welcomes two new restaurants
Downtown Durham has added two new restaurants — one focused on Mexican-inspired cocktails and another that combines a coffee shop, deli and beer bar. Driving the news: Right before the holiday rush, The Daily Beer Bar opened at 108 E. Main St., serving coffee in the morning hours before turning into a beer bar and deli in the afternoons. Founded by John and Rosa Paradiso, the restaurant serves coffee from Raleigh-based Yonder Coffee and makes a delicious set of hot or cold sandwiches and salads. The all-day cafe has taken over the space of the former Talk of the...
WNDU
Owen ‘Butch’ Morgan, former St. Joseph County Democratic chairman, dies at 73
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic figure on the South Bend political scene has passed away at the age of 73. Owen “Butch” Morgan was a long-time chairman of the St. Joseph County Democratic Party. His political career was cut short by scandal. In 2013, Morgan was...
C&H Cafeteria, a Beloved After-Church Gathering Spot for Regulars, Closes Permanently
In 2022, the local restaurant scene suffered the loss of institutions like Dos Perros, Garland, and Saint James Seafood. As the economy slowly regains its footing and local cities take measures to help bring foot traffic back to downtowns, 2023 looks to be brighter for restaurants. But just days into...
Comments / 0