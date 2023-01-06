ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

chapelboro.com

UNC Women’s Basketball Snaps 4-Game Losing Streak With Win Over No. 4 Notre Dame

If the early part of the season hasn’t gone exactly to plan for the UNC women’s basketball team, Sunday afternoon did a lot to right the proverbial ship. The Tar Heels snapped their four-game losing streak and got their first conference win in style, taking down No. 4 Notre Dame 60-50 in Carmichael Arena. It’s Carolina’s third straight home win over the Fighting Irish, two of which have come with Notre Dame ranked in the Top 5.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Notre Dame - Player of the Game: Armando Bacot

Yesterday afternoon, the Tar Heels were able to dispose of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 81-64, which improved their record in ACC play to 3-2. The Irish have struggled in conference play so far, mostly because of their shotty defense. UNC had the task of taking advantage of this, and no Tar Heel was able to do it better than our Player of the Game, Armando Bacot.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
abc57.com

Mishawaka High School Wrestling team wins 3A state championship

FRANKLIN, Ind., --- The Mishawaka High School Wrestling team won the 3A state championship over the weekend. The team got a big welcome home from the community Saturday night with a fire truck escort after they returned from Franklin for the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association Team State Duals, where the best teams in the state are invited to compete.
MISHAWAKA, IN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana

Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Darnell Walker of South Bend missing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --39-year-old Darnell Walker was last seen around 11:00 a.m. on January 2 in the 100 block of North Lafayette Blvd. Walker stands at 5'11", weighs 210 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. Darnell was last seen wearing the outfit in image. His family says he suffers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

First Fridays of South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --With First Fridays returning in South Bend tomorrow, this month's celebrations are all about the good things of Winter, with the Winter Wonderland theme. There will be ice skating at Howard Park, coffee and hot coco crawl, and a chance to build a snowman on the Gridiron.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Axios Raleigh

Downtown Durham welcomes two new restaurants

Downtown Durham has added two new restaurants — one focused on Mexican-inspired cocktails and another that combines a coffee shop, deli and beer bar. Driving the news: Right before the holiday rush, The Daily Beer Bar opened at 108 E. Main St., serving coffee in the morning hours before turning into a beer bar and deli in the afternoons. Founded by John and Rosa Paradiso, the restaurant serves coffee from Raleigh-based Yonder Coffee and makes a delicious set of hot or cold sandwiches and salads. The all-day cafe has taken over the space of the former Talk of the...
DURHAM, NC

