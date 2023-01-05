Read full article on original website
fox17.com
'It was too late:' Exclusive video shows reactions of Collegedale train derailment victims
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — Exclusive video we obtained through an open records request shows the reactions of those involved in a Collegedale train derailment. The Collegedale train derailment happened in December, when a truck carrying a large concrete highway barrier got stuck at a light while on the tracks, causing a train to hit it.
thunder1320.com
SCHOOL CLOSING ALERT: Monday, Jan. 9
SCHOOL PATROL PRESENTED BY SPRING STREET MARKET, 801 S. SPRING STREET MANCHESTER, TN. Coffee County Raider Academy has been impacted from a water main break. The school is asking that students who have a ride to be picked up as soon as possible. Buses will still run at normal time...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
waewradio.com
Man Suspected Of Shooting Into White County Home Apprehended
White County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man suspected of shooting into a home in White County where 3 adults and 2 children were present. On January 4, 2023 shortly after 1pm, Deputies were dispatched to the area of Iris Drive and Camp Drive in reference to a male subject wearing a mask and armed with a sawed-off shotgun who was shooting into the home during a possible break-in.
bbbtv12.com
Manhunt On-Going in Roane County
An intense Manhunt has been going on in Roane County since around 6:00 p.m. last night, according to Chief Deputy Tim Hawn with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was attempting to pull over a vehicle when the car stopped on the westbound side of I-40 near the Midtown exit, the driver then fled the vehicle and has not been seen since. The search area has been through the Swan Pond Community over to Pine Ridge Road and into the east side of the city limits of Harman. The person was identified as Richard Wright a white male from Cordova Tennessee, according to Chief Deputy Hawn, and has several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. If you see anybody suspicious walking that may look a little flustered and acting suspicious, please contact 911 immediately. We will update when and if more information is given and the person of interest is arrested. The search is on-going at this hour.
