ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: BR church intruder kicks in door

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of burglary. Police say the individual is wanted for unauthorized entry into a church in Baton Rouge. The church is located in the 2300 block of Wooddale Boulevard, near South Choctaw Drive, authorities confirmed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Drugs, guns, money seized; several people arrested, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police said they seized drugs, guns, and money and arrested several people accused of crimes on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 9. According to BRPD, the arrests happened after investigators received information about illegal activity taking place on Cadillac Street near Apperson Street in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LPSO: Guns reported missing after home burglary

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of burglary. Deputies say they were dispatched to Galloway Garden Lane in Walker on Jan. 4 just after 3 p.m. after reports of a residential burglary. Authorities say when...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Father fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed by son, records show

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his father on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. EBRSO homicide detectives were dispatched to a home located in the 8700 block of Forest Hill Dr. near Quarters Lake Rd. where they discovered an unidentified victim, who told authorities that he was stabbed by his son, Christopher Meadows, 24.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

EBRSO responds to alleged stabbing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged stabbing on Tuesday, Jan 10. According to officials, one person was transported from Forest Hill Dr. near Quarters Lake Rd to a local hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown at the time, officials...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BR area suspects arrested following pursuit in Texas, deputies say

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas. (WAFB) - Deputies said a 16-year-old and 12-year-old from the Baton Rouge area were arrested following a law enforcement pursuit on Saturday, Jan. 7. Officials said the pursuit began after a call about a stolen vehicle in Chambers County, Texas, a few miles west of Houston. According...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
WAFB

MISSING: Officials looking for missing Addis teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a missing teenage girl who has reportedly not been seen in a week. According to the sheriff’s office, Sulmi Mabita Espino Lopez, 16, was last seen by her legal...
ADDIS, LA
WAFB

Candidates for new judge seat talk tough on crime

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Baton Rouge struggles to get crime under control. Police say putting their life on the line to put a criminal behind bars only to see them released back out onto the streets days later is like working with both hands tied behind their back.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

How to avoid a dog attack and the charges you could face

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Not taking the proper precautions for your pets can be costly. Before you and your dog leave your property; the parish ordinance requires you to have your dog on a leash with their name tag on their collar. Animal Control and Rescue says it’s always best to be aware of your surroundings while taking them out.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy