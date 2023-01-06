Read full article on original website
CRIME STOPPERS: BR church intruder kicks in door
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of burglary. Police say the individual is wanted for unauthorized entry into a church in Baton Rouge. The church is located in the 2300 block of Wooddale Boulevard, near South Choctaw Drive, authorities confirmed.
Drugs, guns, money seized; several people arrested, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police said they seized drugs, guns, and money and arrested several people accused of crimes on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 9. According to BRPD, the arrests happened after investigators received information about illegal activity taking place on Cadillac Street near Apperson Street in Baton Rouge.
Possible action expected in case of man accused of killing 5 people, officials say
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Dakota Theriot, the man accused of killing five people in a multi-parish shooting spree, is scheduled to be in court in Livingston Parish Wednesday, January 11th. Prosecutors said they’ve reached a possible “resolution” in the case, suggesting there will likely either be a plea or...
SHERIFF: Teens arrested for stolen U-Haul truck; one reported missing from BR
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said two teenagers were arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, on various charges after fleeing from narcotics agents in a stolen U-Haul truck. Sheriff James Pohlmann said a 16-year-old boy from Violet, who was reported missing out of...
LPSO: Guns reported missing after home burglary
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of burglary. Deputies say they were dispatched to Galloway Garden Lane in Walker on Jan. 4 just after 3 p.m. after reports of a residential burglary. Authorities say when...
License plate reader helps solve shooting over drug deal gone wrong, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who deputies said was involved in a robbery shooting during a drug deal. Officials said Caleb French, 18, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.
Tangipahoa sheriff seeks suspect of armed robbery at Hammond gas station
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at a Hammond area gas station over the weekend, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jimmy Travis said that on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 7, a black male allegedly robbed...
Father fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed by son, records show
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his father on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. EBRSO homicide detectives were dispatched to a home located in the 8700 block of Forest Hill Dr. near Quarters Lake Rd. where they discovered an unidentified victim, who told authorities that he was stabbed by his son, Christopher Meadows, 24.
CRIME STOPPERS: Man accused of stealing food delivery driver’s car
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly stole a food delivery driver’s car on New Year’s Day. Police said the incident occurred at East Campus Apartments near Campus Lake Rd. If you can identify this individual contact crime stoppers...
EBRSO responds to alleged stabbing
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged stabbing on Tuesday, Jan 10. According to officials, one person was transported from Forest Hill Dr. near Quarters Lake Rd to a local hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown at the time, officials...
LSP releases body cam footage of deadly trooper-involved shooting on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police has released body cam footage of the scene in which a man was shot and killed by troopers on I-10 in Baton Rouge following a high-speed chase on Dec. 8, 2022. Disclaimer from Louisiana State Police:. The investigation of the Louisiana State...
Woman accused of setting mother’s home on fire with her inside, officials say
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman was arrested after she allegedly set her mother’s home on fire with her inside on New Year’s Eve, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Officials said Kierra Moody, 31, of Vacherie, was booked into the St. James Parish...
Body found in wooded area of EBR investigated as ‘probable homicide’
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a body found in a wooded area on Wednesday, Jan. 11, as a probable homicide. Deputies said a person was found dead off Airline Highway behind a neighborhood near the fairgrounds around 9:30 a.m.
BR area suspects arrested following pursuit in Texas, deputies say
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas. (WAFB) - Deputies said a 16-year-old and 12-year-old from the Baton Rouge area were arrested following a law enforcement pursuit on Saturday, Jan. 7. Officials said the pursuit began after a call about a stolen vehicle in Chambers County, Texas, a few miles west of Houston. According...
Deputy wounded, pit bull killed in chaotic shooting at Baton Rouge apartment
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -An East Baton Rouge Deputy is in the hospital after a chaotic scene at an apartment complex, somehow she was shot as a suspected greeted deputies with his pit bulls. Around 10 am, a pack of pit bulls reportedly charged toward EBR deputies as they tried...
Deputies release names of couple found dead in quiet BR subdivision
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have released the names of a couple found dead inside a home on Monday, Jan. 9. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the victims are Coby Manuel, 59, and Jenell Manuel, 59. Their bodies were found in a...
MISSING: Officials looking for missing Addis teen
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a missing teenage girl who has reportedly not been seen in a week. According to the sheriff’s office, Sulmi Mabita Espino Lopez, 16, was last seen by her legal...
Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office has its first ever truancy officer
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Believe it or not, almost half, 40% of Louisiana public schools’ students are classified as truant, a fast-growing problem. “We saw there was a problem this past year. We got with the school board,” said Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux. A...
Candidates for new judge seat talk tough on crime
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Baton Rouge struggles to get crime under control. Police say putting their life on the line to put a criminal behind bars only to see them released back out onto the streets days later is like working with both hands tied behind their back.
How to avoid a dog attack and the charges you could face
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Not taking the proper precautions for your pets can be costly. Before you and your dog leave your property; the parish ordinance requires you to have your dog on a leash with their name tag on their collar. Animal Control and Rescue says it’s always best to be aware of your surroundings while taking them out.
