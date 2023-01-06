BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his father on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. EBRSO homicide detectives were dispatched to a home located in the 8700 block of Forest Hill Dr. near Quarters Lake Rd. where they discovered an unidentified victim, who told authorities that he was stabbed by his son, Christopher Meadows, 24.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO