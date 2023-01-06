Read full article on original website
Cornelius Police seize phone records, data in search for Madalina Cojocari, warrants show
CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Newly released search warrants provided little new information about the search for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, the Cornelius girl last seen November 21, 2022. Court records obtained by Queen City News on Tuesday indicated detectives were focused on records and data from phones...
TROSA seeks to help people build new foundations in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A property on Union Cross Road in Winston-Salem will soon be the site of transformation. Once construction is complete, men and women will get help to rebuild their lives from TROSA. “TROSA is a long-term residential program for people who are struggling with substance use...
Charlotte Uber driver was shot in the back and robbed: PD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Uber driver has been released from the hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries following a brazen attack this weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the driver both confirmed with Queen City News on Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the shooting around 2:30 a.m. Sunday...
Kristen Phillips is our Educator of the Week!
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — FOX8 honors Kristen Phillips of Reeds Elementary School. Congrats, Kristen!. If you know of an educator who is worthy of this nomination please fill out the nomination form here. Educator of the Week is sponsored by the North Carolina Education Lottery.
