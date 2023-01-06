ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juliette, GA

wgxa.tv

Five arrested for Lake Wildwood burglary

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Five men are in jail following the burglary of a Lake Wildwood home. On Tuesday morning, Bibb County Deputies responded to a call about a burglary in progress at a home on Greentree Parkway. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, witnesses told deputies that a couple of men went into the home and possibly stole some things. The caller gave a description of the men and said that they took off in a burgundy truck that had a few more men in it.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Monroe County Deputies investigating trailer theft

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of a trailer. Deputies are in search of a white 2016 utility refrigerated- semi-trailer that was stolen from the Southbound M/P 179 Rest Area in Monroe County. The trailer was parked in the trucking area on...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Escaped Peach County inmate captured

UPDATE (6:43 P.M.) -- Sheriff Deese reported that Shelter has been caught and is being transported back to Peach County LEC. Details forthcoming when made available. Keep up with our breaking stories the on air, web, and online. -- PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Peach County deputies are investigating a...
PEACH COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Man arrested for fatally shooting 15-year-old also charged with growing pot

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details have emerged following the arrest of 57-year-old Algie Bryant in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Ashton Roberts. According to court documents, deputies discovered a marijuana growing operation during the course of helping with the homicide investigation. Two booths containing lights, humidifiers, fans,...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Houston County Deputies looking for drive-by B.B. shooters

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Houston County Deputies are looking for two people who they say were shooting someone with a B.B. gun in a drive-by scenario. In a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office, it is stated that a B.B. gun or an "Orby-type" gun was used to shoot a homeowner on Scarlett Drive. They may have fired at his young child, as well, but reportedly missed.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb Deputies asking for help finding missing Macon man

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies are asking the community for its help in finding a missing man. 81-year-old Frederick Barber, a black man with gray hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue silk t-shirt. He is six feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

BOLO: Can you identify the men in this picture?

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in identifying and or providing locational information for two men. Deputies say the two men pictured are responsible for stealing over $800 worth of items from Kohls. The men are reported to possibly be in the...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

BOLO: Do you know where this person or these vehicles are?

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects and vehicles involved in burglaries. In a Media Release, the sheriff's office said that the suspects and vehicles seen below were involved in a burglary on November 16, 2022, around 9:00 P.M. The sedan and U-Haul have...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

BOLO: Do you recognize these individuals?

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying some people of interest. Officers are investigating an entering automobile case to which the individuals pictured are connected. Anyone with information about the identity of the subjects or vehicle pictured is asked to contact...
PERRY, GA
wgxa.tv

WGXA viewer donates kidney to Civil Rights pioneer

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - Charlotte Johnson, of Warner Robins, enjoys spending time doing online research. One night just more than a year ago, her research had nothing to do with Dr. Shirley Reese nor her experience as a Leesburg Stockade Survivor. But somehow, she came across WGXA's feature story posted online detailing Reese's experience during the Civil Rights era which led to her need for a kidney donor.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Mayor Patrick appoints new interim police chief

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A long-term Chief has been appointed in Warner Robins. City officials held their council meeting on Monday and Mayor LaRhonda Patrick appointed Chief Roy Whitehead as the city's new interim police chief. Chief Whitehead will serve as the city's long-term interim chief. Mayor Patrick said...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb P&Z grants demolition of historic Macon and a new gun range

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Commissioners of Macon Bibb Planning and Zoning voting unanimously today. All voting in favor of demolishing the 1948 Downtown Macon Historic building - Blair's Furniture Store - and rebuilding it into 95 luxury apartments. Commissioners had nothing but love to see what the building's potential could...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

The Gear is here: UGA National Championship Merch.

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) Academy Sports + Outdoors (ASO) is eagerly waiting for a victory to be called. Looks like the Warner Robins Academy Sports will open right after the game. That means loyal fans can jump on all of the national championship merch ASO has available. ASO said boxes containing...
WARNER ROBINS, GA

