Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgxa.tv
Five arrested for Lake Wildwood burglary
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Five men are in jail following the burglary of a Lake Wildwood home. On Tuesday morning, Bibb County Deputies responded to a call about a burglary in progress at a home on Greentree Parkway. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, witnesses told deputies that a couple of men went into the home and possibly stole some things. The caller gave a description of the men and said that they took off in a burgundy truck that had a few more men in it.
wgxa.tv
Two men arrested in Warner Robins for firing shots, striking sleeping woman in the neck
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two men have been arrested after a group fight outside of an apartment at Randall Heights in Warner Robins led to a woman being shot in the neck while she slept. Tyquavious Crowder and Elijah Brinson are both being held without bond after being found...
wgxa.tv
Monroe County Deputies investigating trailer theft
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of a trailer. Deputies are in search of a white 2016 utility refrigerated- semi-trailer that was stolen from the Southbound M/P 179 Rest Area in Monroe County. The trailer was parked in the trucking area on...
wgxa.tv
Escaped Peach County inmate captured
UPDATE (6:43 P.M.) -- Sheriff Deese reported that Shelter has been caught and is being transported back to Peach County LEC. Details forthcoming when made available. Keep up with our breaking stories the on air, web, and online. -- PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Peach County deputies are investigating a...
wgxa.tv
Ongoing Investigation: BSO makes an arrest in death of 15-year-old found on Houston Avenue
UPDATE: (10:41 P.M.) -- Investigators of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a person in connection with the death of 15-year-old Aston Roberts. Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators identified 57-year-old Algie Frankar Bryant as the suspect in connection with Robert’s death. Bryant was taken to the Investigations...
wgxa.tv
Man arrested for fatally shooting 15-year-old also charged with growing pot
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details have emerged following the arrest of 57-year-old Algie Bryant in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Ashton Roberts. According to court documents, deputies discovered a marijuana growing operation during the course of helping with the homicide investigation. Two booths containing lights, humidifiers, fans,...
wgxa.tv
Houston County Deputies looking for drive-by B.B. shooters
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Houston County Deputies are looking for two people who they say were shooting someone with a B.B. gun in a drive-by scenario. In a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office, it is stated that a B.B. gun or an "Orby-type" gun was used to shoot a homeowner on Scarlett Drive. They may have fired at his young child, as well, but reportedly missed.
wgxa.tv
BSO urging South Bibb County residents to show up for Neighborhood Watch Meeting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is hosting a Neighborhood Watch Meeting for residents of South Bibb County. The meeting will take place at the South Bibb Recreation Center on Houston Road, on February 7th at 6:00 P.M. This meeting hopes to establish representatives and contacts for...
wgxa.tv
Bibb Deputies asking for help finding missing Macon man
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies are asking the community for its help in finding a missing man. 81-year-old Frederick Barber, a black man with gray hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue silk t-shirt. He is six feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
wgxa.tv
BOLO: Can you identify the men in this picture?
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in identifying and or providing locational information for two men. Deputies say the two men pictured are responsible for stealing over $800 worth of items from Kohls. The men are reported to possibly be in the...
wgxa.tv
Police: Teenager shot in Milledgeville after stealing food from customers in drive-thru
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- A drive-thru thief gets more than he asked for after the targeted customers chase down their stolen order. In a Press Release from the Milledgeville Police Department, a teenager is alleged to have run in between a vehicle and the drive-thru window, snatching a bag of food from a Dairy Queen employee.
wgxa.tv
BOLO: Do you know where this person or these vehicles are?
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects and vehicles involved in burglaries. In a Media Release, the sheriff's office said that the suspects and vehicles seen below were involved in a burglary on November 16, 2022, around 9:00 P.M. The sedan and U-Haul have...
wgxa.tv
BOLO: Do you recognize these individuals?
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying some people of interest. Officers are investigating an entering automobile case to which the individuals pictured are connected. Anyone with information about the identity of the subjects or vehicle pictured is asked to contact...
wgxa.tv
WGXA viewer donates kidney to Civil Rights pioneer
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - Charlotte Johnson, of Warner Robins, enjoys spending time doing online research. One night just more than a year ago, her research had nothing to do with Dr. Shirley Reese nor her experience as a Leesburg Stockade Survivor. But somehow, she came across WGXA's feature story posted online detailing Reese's experience during the Civil Rights era which led to her need for a kidney donor.
wgxa.tv
Mayor Patrick appoints new interim police chief
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A long-term Chief has been appointed in Warner Robins. City officials held their council meeting on Monday and Mayor LaRhonda Patrick appointed Chief Roy Whitehead as the city's new interim police chief. Chief Whitehead will serve as the city's long-term interim chief. Mayor Patrick said...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb P&Z grants demolition of historic Macon and a new gun range
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Commissioners of Macon Bibb Planning and Zoning voting unanimously today. All voting in favor of demolishing the 1948 Downtown Macon Historic building - Blair's Furniture Store - and rebuilding it into 95 luxury apartments. Commissioners had nothing but love to see what the building's potential could...
wgxa.tv
Reception planned to 'say goodbye' to Neel's and Blair's stores before demolition
Before the wrecking ball hits Joseph N. Neel’s and Blair’s Discount Furniture stores, former patrons will get a chance to reminisce and say goodbye to the buildings at a reception next week. Monday, developer Robbo Hatcher said demolition and construction will begin as soon as permits are issued...
wgxa.tv
More cash at the pumps: Georgia's gas tax holiday is over, prices surge overnight
ATLANTA, Ga. -- Get ready for some serious sticker shock at the pumps. Georgia gas prices are going to take a big jump as the state gas tax holiday comes to an end. According to Triple-A, the nation is paying an estimated $3 to .20 cents to the state's average of $2.81.
wgxa.tv
From Demon to Trojan: Peach County hires new head football coach
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Trojans have a new head football coach, and they didn't have to go far to get him. In a media release, the Peach County School District announced they have hired Marquis Westbrook as the new head coach for Peach County High School. Westbrook was...
wgxa.tv
The Gear is here: UGA National Championship Merch.
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) Academy Sports + Outdoors (ASO) is eagerly waiting for a victory to be called. Looks like the Warner Robins Academy Sports will open right after the game. That means loyal fans can jump on all of the national championship merch ASO has available. ASO said boxes containing...
Comments / 0