Man found shot to death in South Memphis early Tuesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they found a man shot to death early Tuesday morning in south Memphis. MPD said officers responded to a man down call in the 1400 block of Gold Ave., between Wilson St. and Pillow St., just before 7 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2023. They found a man shot, and he died at the scene.
Man found shot to death near Calvary Cemetery, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death near a Memphis cemetery on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said a man was found shot on Gold Avenue, just a few blocks from Calvary Cemetery, around 7 a.m. Officers originally responded...
Body found shot, burning behind Memphis church
► Please see our updated story with details about Larry Thorn here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives found a man shot dead in a South Memphis neighborhood Tuesday, and a witness says the body had been set on fire. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Gold Avenue just before 7 a.m. They say they […]
‘Several’ people shot at Memphis club, person of interest wanted, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man they have dubbed a “person of interest” after several people were shot at a Memphis club during the early morning hours of January 1. According to police, officers responded to a shooting at Life Longue on Mount...
Man injured by police during traffic stop dies, DA confirms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was injured by police during a traffic stop over the weekend has died, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy confirmed Tuesday. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 29-year-old Tyre Nichols died from his injuries. The TBI started investigating officers’ use of force in Nichols’ arrest after he was […]
Suspected carjacker spotted and arrested inside 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A suspected carjacker who has been on the run for months was arrested Monday when police say he was spotted on the third floor of the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center downtown. Jerrell Anderson, 33, is facing several charges, including carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, […]
One shot, one detained in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting in North Memphis Monday morning. Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of Greenlaw Avenue after 10 a.m. The male victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police said a […]
Second suspect in killing of two Memphis teens captured in Ohio
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second suspect has been charged in connection to a Hickory Hill shooting that left two teens dead. According to police, Kameron Newsom, 20, was captured in Ohio on Dec. 20 along with suspect Julius Black for the fatal shootings of a 17-year-old boy and 14-year-old Naterria Douglass on Dec. 17. Court […]
Two arrested in South Memphis chop shop bust
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young men were arrested Saturday in connection with a chop shop bust in South Memphis. Police say officers spotted Tony Lee, 23, and Anthony Valentine, 18, sitting in a stolen Dodge Charger in front of a home on Arlington Avenue. When officers approached them, they jumped out of the car and […]
Man pulls gun on Walmart employee after self-checkout, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who pulled a gun on a Walmart employee after trying to steal items. The man was leaving with his mom after scanning his own items at the self-checkout around 10 p.m. on Monday, January 9, at a Walmart on Raleigh Lagrange Road when a loss prevention officer stopped him, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Fight outside Cordova restaurant leads to double hit-and-run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Fighting with a vehicle is not smart.”. It was an after-party fight. That’s what usually happens in situations like that. They wait until the club closes,” said Eugene Sanders, Cordova. And that is exactly what Jason King, the owner of Mugshots New Bar...
Couple fights off carjacker outside nursing home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man they believe is responsible for an attempted carjacking and attempted kidnapping outside an East Memphis nursing home. Memphis Police want to know if you recognize this man wearing a blood-stained t-shirt. The man, described as between 30 to 40 years of age, is accused of trying […]
Brother of man who died after an MPD traffic stop speaks; TBI investigating ‘use of force’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man arrested over the weekend after a traffic stop in Memphis has died, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Tyre D. Nichols, 29, was stopped about 8:30 p.m. Saturday near Raines and Ross roads for reckless driving, police said. As officers went to the...
Would-be robber shot by victim, crashes car: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead, and another is facing serious charges after police say a crime victim decided to fight back. Investigators said the victim was also wounded during an attempted robbery and shooting Saturday night in the 4000 block of Atwood Avenue in East Memphis. Police said the victim was parking his […]
Attempted Infiniti theft leads to shooting in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured after investigators say a shooting in downtown Memphis Saturday night stemmed from a group trying to steal a car. We were there as detectives worked to piece together what went down. Police records say they received a shooting call just before 10 p.m. Initially, we were told one […]
Woman killed in Frayser shooting, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed in Frayser Saturday afternoon. On Jan. 7 at approximately 4:05 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Carlyle Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a woman on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,...
Man takes state troopers on chase, crashes with 5-month-old in car: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after taking state troopers on a chase with a baby in the car in Cordova on Tuesday. Tyrone Gunn is facing a laundry list of charges including child endangerment, aggravated assault, and evading arrest. Court documents state a trooper attempted to pull Dunn over on I-40 due […]
actionnews5.com
MPD: Woman dead after shooting in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 4:05 p.m. on Carlyle Avenue. Police say officers located the victim with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene, according...
One dead, one injured in East Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting in East Memphis on Saturday night. According to MPD, at 9:55 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Atwood Avenue regarding a shooting. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds, police say. One victim was taken to Regional One in […]
Murders and homicides went down in 2022: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Murders and homicides decreased in Memphis last year, according to data police shared with City Council on Tuesday. There were 302 homicides last year, versus the record-setting 347 homicides the year before, MPD said. There were 200 murders last year, versus 247 the year before. Not all homicides are considered murders. Police […]
