ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

Man found shot to death in South Memphis early Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they found a man shot to death early Tuesday morning in south Memphis. MPD said officers responded to a man down call in the 1400 block of Gold Ave., between Wilson St. and Pillow St., just before 7 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2023. They found a man shot, and he died at the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found shot, burning behind Memphis church

► Please see our updated story with details about Larry Thorn here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives found a man shot dead in a South Memphis neighborhood Tuesday, and a witness says the body had been set on fire. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Gold Avenue just before 7 a.m. They say they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured by police during traffic stop dies, DA confirms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was injured by police during a traffic stop over the weekend has died, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy confirmed Tuesday. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 29-year-old Tyre Nichols died from his injuries. The TBI started investigating officers’ use of force in Nichols’ arrest after he was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspected carjacker spotted and arrested inside 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A suspected carjacker who has been on the run for months was arrested Monday when police say he was spotted on the third floor of the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center downtown. Jerrell Anderson, 33, is facing several charges, including carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

One shot, one detained in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting in North Memphis Monday morning. Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of Greenlaw Avenue after 10 a.m. The male victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police said a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Second suspect in killing of two Memphis teens captured in Ohio

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second suspect has been charged in connection to a Hickory Hill shooting that left two teens dead. According to police, Kameron Newsom, 20, was captured in Ohio on Dec. 20 along with suspect Julius Black for the fatal shootings of a 17-year-old boy and 14-year-old Naterria Douglass on Dec. 17. Court […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two arrested in South Memphis chop shop bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young men were arrested Saturday in connection with a chop shop bust in South Memphis. Police say officers spotted Tony Lee, 23, and Anthony Valentine, 18, sitting in a stolen Dodge Charger in front of a home on Arlington Avenue. When officers approached them, they jumped out of the car and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man pulls gun on Walmart employee after self-checkout, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who pulled a gun on a Walmart employee after trying to steal items. The man was leaving with his mom after scanning his own items at the self-checkout around 10 p.m. on Monday, January 9, at a Walmart on Raleigh Lagrange Road when a loss prevention officer stopped him, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Couple fights off carjacker outside nursing home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man they believe is responsible for an attempted carjacking and attempted kidnapping outside an East Memphis nursing home. Memphis Police want to know if you recognize this man wearing a blood-stained t-shirt. The man, described as between 30 to 40 years of age, is accused of trying […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Would-be robber shot by victim, crashes car: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead, and another is facing serious charges after police say a crime victim decided to fight back. Investigators said the victim was also wounded during an attempted robbery and shooting Saturday night in the 4000 block of Atwood Avenue in East Memphis. Police said the victim was parking his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Attempted Infiniti theft leads to shooting in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured after investigators say a shooting in downtown Memphis Saturday night stemmed from a group trying to steal a car. We were there as detectives worked to piece together what went down. Police records say they received a shooting call just before 10 p.m. Initially, we were told one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Woman dead after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 4:05 p.m. on Carlyle Avenue. Police say officers located the victim with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene, according...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead, one injured in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting in East Memphis on Saturday night. According to MPD, at 9:55 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Atwood Avenue regarding a shooting. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds, police say. One victim was taken to Regional One in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Murders and homicides went down in 2022: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Murders and homicides decreased in Memphis last year, according to data police shared with City Council on Tuesday. There were 302 homicides last year, versus the record-setting 347 homicides the year before, MPD said. There were 200 murders last year, versus 247 the year before. Not all homicides are considered murders. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy