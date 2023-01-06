MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who pulled a gun on a Walmart employee after trying to steal items. The man was leaving with his mom after scanning his own items at the self-checkout around 10 p.m. on Monday, January 9, at a Walmart on Raleigh Lagrange Road when a loss prevention officer stopped him, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

