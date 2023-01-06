ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Hunter Biggums
5d ago

I hope they never catch him. You cant trust liberal judges and DAs these days. Even if you were the hero they will find a way to punish you

foxsanantonio.com

Uber driver shot during robbery attempt while waiting for his next ride

HOUSTON - An Uber driver is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday along Westpark Drive and Ocee Street on Houston's West Side. Houston Police said the Uber driver had pulled into a parking lot to wait for his next ride. At...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Drive-by shooting in Baytown leaves a teenager dead, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — One person is dead Wednesday morning after a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Baytown. It happened at the Park at Sorrent Apartments, located at the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say someone shot into an apartment,...
BAYTOWN, TX
cw39.com

Man charged with kidnapping in Greenspoint area, authorities said

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston man is charged with forcing a 13-year-old girl into his car at gunpoint, then taking her to his apartment where investigators say he raped her several times. Lyndell Horton, 24, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. His bond was set at $500,000, Harris County Precinct...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

One dead after shooting at liquor store in Third Ward overnight

HOUSTON (KIAH) One person is dead after a fight at a liquor store in south Houston’s Third Ward. It happened after 7 p.m. last night near Winbern and Tierwester Street. Houston police say the fight involving two men started outside the store and ended inside the liquor store. Police...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston violent crimes decreased in 2022, says police chief

HOUSTON - With recent crimes being seen around the city of Houston such as Pablo Patino setting his home on fire after assaulting his wife and a man shooting a robber to death after he attempted to rob a taqueria, Houston officials release a crime report highlighting a decrease in violent crimes.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 suspects detained in Harris Co. after baby dies at hospital

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are investigating after a baby was taken to the hospital where it later died. Details are very limited, but Harris County authorities tell FOX 26, the father took the baby to the hospital where it died. Authorities are at the family's home in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

