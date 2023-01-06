Read full article on original website
Hunter Biggums
5d ago
I hope they never catch him. You cant trust liberal judges and DAs these days. Even if you were the hero they will find a way to punish you
fox26houston.com
Houston taqueria shooting: Mother of taqueria suspect killed by customer in self-defense speaks out
HOUSTON - In an ominous phone call Thursday morning, hours before the robbery at El Ranchito on South Gessner in southwest Houston that would end his life, 30-year-old Eric Eugene Washington promised his mother, Corine Goodman, he would do better. "Thursday morning was the last time he called me. He...
foxsanantonio.com
Uber driver shot during robbery attempt while waiting for his next ride
HOUSTON - An Uber driver is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday along Westpark Drive and Ocee Street on Houston's West Side. Houston Police said the Uber driver had pulled into a parking lot to wait for his next ride. At...
METRORail train derails after crash with chase suspect in stolen car, HPD says
An officer executed a traffic stop and claimed to have spotted marijuana and ecstasy in the suspect's car. Officials said three people on board the red line train sustained minor injuries.
Click2Houston.com
17-year-old dies from multiple gunshot wounds after mistakenly dropped off at assisted living facility in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a 17-year-old was found shot to death on Sunday. Officers responded to reports of a person down at 11929 West Airport Boulevard around 7 p.m. and found the teenager on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to investigators, the shooting...
Police officer running for Houston mayor accused of beating boyfriend with baton, court documents say
HOUSTON — A Missouri City police officer faces allegations of domestic violence stemming from two incidents in which she is accused of using her baton and Taser on her boyfriend, according to court documents. According to court documents, Robin Williams, 32, is charged with assault – continuous family violence....
Man wanted for stealing liquor bottles and pointing gun at employee in Northshore area, HPD says
Police said the man first acted like a customer and walked around the store looking at different liquor bottles before grabbing two of them and running out of the store without paying.
cw39.com
Drive-by shooting in Baytown leaves a teenager dead, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — One person is dead Wednesday morning after a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Baytown. It happened at the Park at Sorrent Apartments, located at the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say someone shot into an apartment,...
Online predator caught with 12-year-old in Stafford after being tracked in real-time, police say
In a case that spanned from Del Rio to Stafford, Texas, investigators said they caught an online predator in action with license plate reader technology.
cw39.com
Man charged with kidnapping in Greenspoint area, authorities said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston man is charged with forcing a 13-year-old girl into his car at gunpoint, then taking her to his apartment where investigators say he raped her several times. Lyndell Horton, 24, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. His bond was set at $500,000, Harris County Precinct...
fox26houston.com
Houston police chase with stolen pickup truck ends with 3 in custody: HPD
HOUSTON - Three people were taken into custody after a police chase with a stolen pickup truck in Houston, police say. The pursuit began around 1 a.m. in the 9800 block of Country Creek in west Houston. Police say officers ran the license plate on a white Chevy Silverado at...
fox26houston.com
Houston taqueria shooting: Arrangements being made to speak with customer, police say
HOUSTON - Houston police say an attorney is making arrangements for the customer who shot a robbery suspect at a restaurant to speak with investigators. The man has not been charged. Police say the customer left after the Thursday night shooting in southwest Houston, and they want to speak with him.
cw39.com
One dead after shooting at liquor store in Third Ward overnight
HOUSTON (KIAH) One person is dead after a fight at a liquor store in south Houston’s Third Ward. It happened after 7 p.m. last night near Winbern and Tierwester Street. Houston police say the fight involving two men started outside the store and ended inside the liquor store. Police...
fox26houston.com
Houston taqueria shooting: Robber shot by armed customer was previously out on bond
HOUSTON - In new developments about a customer seen on camera shooting an armed robber at a taqueria in southwest Houston, FOX 26 confirmed the robber had an existing criminal history. BACKGROUND: Houston robbery suspect shot to death by customer in taqueria on Gessner, police say. Officials said Eric Eugene...
fox26houston.com
HCSO: No foul play suspected after baby was taken to hospital, later died
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - UPDATE: The Harris County Sheriff's Office says investigators believe no foul play was involved in the death of a baby on Tuesday. Officials said the baby's death appears to be a natural death. ------------------- Harris County authorities are investigating after a baby was taken to the...
fox26houston.com
Houston violent crimes decreased in 2022, says police chief
HOUSTON - With recent crimes being seen around the city of Houston such as Pablo Patino setting his home on fire after assaulting his wife and a man shooting a robber to death after he attempted to rob a taqueria, Houston officials release a crime report highlighting a decrease in violent crimes.
PD: Award-winning teacher found shot dead in backyard of Sugar Land home
A Houston area teacher was found shot dead in the backyard of her home in Sugar Land, a suburb of Houston, police said.
fox26houston.com
(FULL INTERVIEW) Houston Taqueria shooting: Mother of robber killed by patron speaks out
FOX 26's Natalie Hee spoke exclusively with Corine Goodman, the mother of Eric Eugene Washington, the robber who was killed by a patron at a Houston taqueria. She tells us that hours before the robbery, he promised his mother he would do better.
cw39.com
Man who allegedly set his own house on fire in SWAT standoff has $4.5 million bond denied
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston man who was involved in a SWAT standoff and allegedly set his own house on fire had his $4.5 million bond denied by a judge on Tuesday. A Harris County judge denied Pablo Patino to be released when he violated a protective order when he was charged for assaulting his wife back in December, according to our news partners at ABC13.
BET
Woman Arrested A Second Time In Fatal Shooting Of Black Cowboy ‘Ouncie Mitchell’
The woman accused of fatally shooting Black cowboy Demetrius Allen, 27, in September was arrested by the U.S. Marshal in Houston, the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed Friday (Jan. 6). LaShawn Denise Bagley, 22, was charged with one count of domestic violence murder and nine counts of felony discharge...
fox26houston.com
2 suspects detained in Harris Co. after baby dies at hospital
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are investigating after a baby was taken to the hospital where it later died. Details are very limited, but Harris County authorities tell FOX 26, the father took the baby to the hospital where it died. Authorities are at the family's home in...
