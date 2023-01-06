ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humphreys County, TN

fox17.com

'A reckless decision': TVA moves forward with another gas plant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Less than a month after issuing rolling blackouts during dangerously cold temperatures, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has decided to move forward with another gas plant. The federally owned utility company decided Tuesday to retire and demolish the Cumberland Fossil Plant and begin operating a...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

In-N-Out Burger coming to Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee, marking the restaurant chain's first corporate hub in the eastern United States. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the company's value system and service standards "line up just right" for the state. "It means a lot of opportunity and...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023

Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WATE

New law extends foster care for Tennessee kids

Officials at 'youth villages' tell us a new federal law for extended foster care is now available for kids in the state of Tennessee. Officials at 'youth villages' tell us a new federal law for extended foster care is now available for kids in the state of Tennessee. Good Morning...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

State leaders pushing back on Transportation Modernization Act of 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Governor Bill Lee addresses the future of transportation for Tennessee and some state leaders are pushing back on his plan. Gov. Lee said transportation is one of the most important pieces of legislation that’s being approached in the upcoming session, and he said the state has not done enough.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Businesses impacted by trash buildup at South Nashville homeless camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — South Nashville businesses say homeless people living in the encampment off Edmondson Pike and Hardin Place go through the dumpsters and leave trash everywhere. The employees say they have to clean up the trash everyday only for homeless people to throw the trash from the...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

FAA has resumed flights and lifted the morning's ground stop.

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: 8:24 a.m.--Flights are resuming as the FAA has lifted the ground stop. UPDATE: 7:35--The FAA says there is progress in restoring the system and departures are resuming in some major hubs. Departures at BNA and others expected to resume at 8 a.m. CST. The...
TENNESSEE STATE
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
thunderboltradio.com

TWRA Investigating Fatal Boating Accident

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is still investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred last Thursday. TWRA reports said 72 year old Jimmy C. Franks, of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake. Officers with TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi...
COUNCE, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Tennessee’s average gas price up 9 cents

Gas prices across Tennessee remained volatile last week, as pump prices rose another nine cents, on average, to $2.98. As of Monday, Henry County had West Tennessee’s least expensive average gas price at $2.86, followed by Dyer County at $2.91. Elsewhere, it was $2.93 in Carroll County, $3.01 in...
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvillenow.com

Habitat for Humanity accepting homeownership applications in February 2023

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County Tennessee’s (HFHMCTN) homeownership program will accept applications Feb. 1-28. Applications will be made available online starting Feb. 1. Please note that applications will not be accepted after Feb. 28. Applicants are required to be a resident of Clarksville-Montgomery County...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

