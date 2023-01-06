Read full article on original website
fox17.com
'A reckless decision': TVA moves forward with another gas plant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Less than a month after issuing rolling blackouts during dangerously cold temperatures, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has decided to move forward with another gas plant. The federally owned utility company decided Tuesday to retire and demolish the Cumberland Fossil Plant and begin operating a...
fox17.com
City of Franklin: Minister in violation of ordinance for holding worship in public square
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — It was a packed house at Franklin City Hall Tuesday night to discuss an ordinance that has raised a lot of concerns. A minister was told he is in violation of the ordinance for holding weekly worship in the downtown square. There is a new...
fox17.com
In-N-Out Burger coming to Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee, marking the restaurant chain's first corporate hub in the eastern United States. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the company's value system and service standards "line up just right" for the state. "It means a lot of opportunity and...
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023
Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Initiative will connect thousands with fiber internet in Middle Tennessee
On Monday, Governor Bill Lee and leaders from several private companies will announce an initiative to connect thousands of Tennesseans will fast, fiber internet.
WATE
New law extends foster care for Tennessee kids
Officials at 'youth villages' tell us a new federal law for extended foster care is now available for kids in the state of Tennessee. Officials at 'youth villages' tell us a new federal law for extended foster care is now available for kids in the state of Tennessee. Good Morning...
fox17.com
State leaders pushing back on Transportation Modernization Act of 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Governor Bill Lee addresses the future of transportation for Tennessee and some state leaders are pushing back on his plan. Gov. Lee said transportation is one of the most important pieces of legislation that’s being approached in the upcoming session, and he said the state has not done enough.
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee.
Tennessee announces around $125.9 million in grants to improve water systems
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced Friday they would be giving out 24 grants totaling around $125.9 million to fund projects meant to improve drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects. The grants are funded by the state's American Rescue Plan fund and include...
fox17.com
Businesses impacted by trash buildup at South Nashville homeless camp
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — South Nashville businesses say homeless people living in the encampment off Edmondson Pike and Hardin Place go through the dumpsters and leave trash everywhere. The employees say they have to clean up the trash everyday only for homeless people to throw the trash from the...
fox17.com
Transportation Modernization Act of 2023 would increase electric car registration prices
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- A push at the state level to increase registration fees on electric cars in Tennessee. While some think this would even the playing field others say it would negatively impact families with electric vehicles. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said this would level out revenue from...
fox17.com
Tennessee State of the Child report reveals decline in childhood poverty, other findings
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee has come out with its "State of the Child" report Wednesday, highlighting statistics including a major decline in childhood poverty across the state compared to the rest of the country. Some counties in the state had child poverty rates go down by nearly 25%...
WSMV
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
wnbjtv.com
Tennessee Sees Increase in Gas Prices and Predictions for Gas Costs in 2023
JACKSON, Tenn. - Nationally gas has gone up about eight cents per gallon, but here in Tennessee it’s more like eleven cents. Just a week and a half ago, gas in Jackson was about 2.55 per gallon, now you can expect to see prices about 3.10 per gallon. “There...
fox17.com
FAA has resumed flights and lifted the morning's ground stop.
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: 8:24 a.m.--Flights are resuming as the FAA has lifted the ground stop. UPDATE: 7:35--The FAA says there is progress in restoring the system and departures are resuming in some major hubs. Departures at BNA and others expected to resume at 8 a.m. CST. The...
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
thunderboltradio.com
TWRA Investigating Fatal Boating Accident
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is still investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred last Thursday. TWRA reports said 72 year old Jimmy C. Franks, of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake. Officers with TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi...
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee’s average gas price up 9 cents
Gas prices across Tennessee remained volatile last week, as pump prices rose another nine cents, on average, to $2.98. As of Monday, Henry County had West Tennessee’s least expensive average gas price at $2.86, followed by Dyer County at $2.91. Elsewhere, it was $2.93 in Carroll County, $3.01 in...
clarksvillenow.com
Habitat for Humanity accepting homeownership applications in February 2023
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County Tennessee’s (HFHMCTN) homeownership program will accept applications Feb. 1-28. Applications will be made available online starting Feb. 1. Please note that applications will not be accepted after Feb. 28. Applicants are required to be a resident of Clarksville-Montgomery County...
fox17.com
Tennessee victims of human trafficking now able to withhold address from public records
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has released a "Safe at Home" program for victims of human trafficking, domestic abuse, and stalking that will help conceal their addresses. This new program comes just in time for National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Wednesday, Jan. 11....
