tennismajors.com

Sabalenka crowned Adelaide champion without dropping a set

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed, won the Adelaide International 1 tournament by beating Czech qualifier Linda Noskova 6-3, 7-6 (4) at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Sunday. Sabalenka did not drop a set all week en route to her 11th title – her first since Madrid 2021. She...
The Associated Press

Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jon Rahm left Maui with a trophy he wasn’t expecting, all because of a collapse from Collin Morikawa no one saw coming. Rahm started the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions seven shots behind. He bogeyed his first hole. He was six shots back at the turn to Morikawa, who had yet to make a bogey the entire week at Kapalua. “Bit of a crazy day, I’m not going to lie,” Rahm said. A wild hour featured a seven-shot swing in four holes when Rahm ran off three straight birdies and an eagle and Morikawa, playing two groups behind him, made three straight bogeys on holes the rest of the field collectively played in 44-under par.
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Guy Ride a 52-Hour Sleeper Train Across the United States

Watch This Guy Ride a 52-Hour Sleeper Train Across the United States. Traveling has never been easier thanks to technological advancement. There are several ways to get around these days, but, as Sheldon Cooper always puts it, train journeys are the best. Why? It is environmentally friendly, and there are no delays! But what if I told you that, aside from these benefits, you’d also be able to travel throughout the United States with amazing views? This is what Amtrak’s California Zephyr is all about!
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro faces BACKLASH for untucked shirt at Tournament of Champions

Valero Texas Open champion J.J. Spaun embraced the Maui crowd in the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions by "hanging loose" with his untucked shirt. Spaun's game was certainly relaxed and carefree on Friday on the Plantation Course as he carded a 5-under 68 to reach 14-under for the week. He and Scottie Scheffler are just two shots behind Collin Morikawa.
thegolfnewsnet.com

Collin Morikawa’s wife Katherine Zhu: Pictures, bio

Collin Morikawa is a two-time major winner, with the Cal product and pro rookie winning the 2021 British Open Championship to join his 2020 PGA Championship triumph. He's looking to add to that tally at Kapalua in the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. He first won on the PGA Tour...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Collin Morikawa's Hawaiian ties, Scottie Scheffler eyeing world No. 1 and J.J. Spaun's untucked shirt (the horror!) among 5 things to know at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

KAPALUA, Hawaii – There is a flicker of excitement in the dark eyes of Collin Morikawa at the mention of playing golf in Hawaii. Front Street in Maui is where his grandparents were born and once owned a restaurant. “Every time we walk by, my dad, I know he...
wdhn.com

PGA Tour commissioner on LIV: ‘It’s product versus product’

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan described a landscape Sunday of two rival leagues going down different paths, even as the PGA Tour is still trying to formulate plans for a revamped structure in 2024. “We’re at a point now where it’s product versus product,” Monahan...
a-z-animals.com

This Guy Spent 97 Hours On America’s Longest Ferry

It may be the nightmare of a seasick person to board a ship for five consecutive days, but it is an adventurer’s dream to roam the world’s waters. Mike of DownieLive is the latter, proven by how he voluntarily got on the Alaska Marine Highway System. It is America’s longest ferry, which travels 1,300 miles from Bellingham, Washington, to Whittier, Alaska. With his team consisting of Matt and Warwick, they would bear 97 hours without cell service aboard the ferry that would take them to the icy waters of the largest state in America.
delishably.com

Failed Restaurant Chains

Even the most dimwitted can figure out a restaurant themed on road kill, semolina, or liver is not going to make it. But, selling burgers or fried chicken ought to be a safe bet. It turns out, however, that it isn't. The marketplace is littered with culinary casualties that failed...
