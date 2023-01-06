Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandnow.com
Waimea man released on bail for one day back in jail for threatening a police officer
Only one day after being released on bail for fireworks and drug offenses, a 31-year-old Waimea man was arrested and charged for threatening a Hawai‘i Police Department officer. Following a month-long investigation, Hawai‘i Island police arrested Kendall Artuyo and his 31-year-old wife, Lexa Artuyo on Dec. 30, 2022, after...
bigislandnow.com
Hilo grand jury indicts two in June 2009 murder of 21-year-old Kaycee Smith
A Hilo grand jury today indicted two people in relation to the 2009 murder of 21-year-old Kaycee Smith, who was a horsewoman and nicknamed “Bug.”. Patricia Wong, 60 of Nāʻālehu, and Peter Fuerte, 55 of Ocean View, were indicted today, according to Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen.
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man charged with burglary, auto theft
A Hilo man faces several property and drug-related charges after he was found sleeping in a stolen truck. After conferring with the Hawai’i County prosecutors office, police on Jan. 4 charged 42-year-old Nathan Kalani Ni‘ihau with the following offenses:. Unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. First-degree theft. Second-degree...
bigislandnow.com
Who is Benjamin Moszkowicz, an outsider about to become Hawaiʻi County police chief?
Benjamin T. Moszkowicz sat in his new office in Hilo on Thursday. A year-long calendar was on the wall, with nothing written on it. The top of his big brown desk was empty, except for a box to hold papers. This is the cleanest this desk will ever be, he...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Island police seek public’s help locating 66-year-old missing woman
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Mary Raye of Pāhoa, who was reported missing. She is considered endangered because she requires medication for a medical condition. Raye was last seen in the area of Kalapana Gardens in Pāhoa on New Year’s...
bigislandnow.com
Update: Missing 66-year-old woman located in good health
Update: Police say 66-year-old Mary Raye, who was previously reported as missing, was located Jan. 7 in good health in Pāhoa. Original story: Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Mary Raye of Pāhoa, who was reported missing. She is considered endangered because she requires medication for a medical condition.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police identify man who jumped off downtown Hilo bridge
Hawai‘i police have identified the man who jumped off the Pu‘uʻeo Bridge in downtown Hilo, on Wednesday, as 71-year-old David P. Crowley of Hilo. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
bigislandnow.com
Malfunctioning siren sounds off in Hilo
A malfunctioning siren went off in Hilo this morning. Hawaii County officials sent out an alert at 4:53 a.m. via email and text assuring there was no emergency. Hawaii State Emergency Management Agency and Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency are investigating the cause of this false siren sounding.
bigislandnow.com
Expect plume of steam over Waimea hospital while MRI is de-energized
In preparation for the arrival of a new magnetic resonance imaging machine later this year, Queen’s North Hawai‘i Community Hospital in Waimea on Jan. 9 will be de-energizing its existing MRI. During the de-energizing process, helium is released through a roof vent. There is no danger to the...
bigislandnow.com
Waimea town meeting to explore potentially ‘heated’ 2023 state legislative session
With the potential for what some are saying could be a “heated” 2023 session of the Hawai’i Legislature, the first hybrid Waimea Community Association town meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began will feature all of Waimea’s elected officials. District 4 state Sen. Tim Richards, District 8...
Comments / 0