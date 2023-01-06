D&D content creators are furious over alleged changes coming to the immersive tabletop game’s Open Game License (OGL) from owner and publisher, Wizards of the Coast. The changes will reportedly change the rules which allows third-party creators to create and sell their own supplemental products. Thus, making it harder for these to be created and sold without Wizard’s approval. According to Gizmodo’s Linda Codega, the new D&D license (OGL 1.1) will take aim at controlling what kinds of content can be distributed.

