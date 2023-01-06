ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NME

8 iconic gaming scenes brought to life by licensed music

Take a walk through our Hey! Listen columns, and you’ll find that the world of video game music is weird, wonderful, and remarkably varied. From Gran Turismo‘s Japanese jazz fusion roots to the wild connection between Queen and the Ogre Battle series, so many of our favourite original soundtracks have thoroughly fascinating backstories that are worth celebrating.
NME

D&D content creators outraged over licensing changes, demand the game remain “open”

D&D content creators are furious over alleged changes coming to the immersive tabletop game’s Open Game License (OGL) from owner and publisher, Wizards of the Coast. The changes will reportedly change the rules which allows third-party creators to create and sell their own supplemental products. Thus, making it harder for these to be created and sold without Wizard’s approval. According to Gizmodo’s Linda Codega, the new D&D license (OGL 1.1) will take aim at controlling what kinds of content can be distributed.
NME

‘Escape from Tarkov’ shakes up meta by ditching high end gear from traders

Escape From Tarkov has made it harder for players to acquire several ammo and armour types by removing them from trader inventories. Yesterday (January 10), developer Battlestate Games made several major changes to the way that players can acquire upper-tier ammunition. As noted by Twitter user LogicalSolutions, M61, M995 and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy