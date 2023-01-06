Read full article on original website
8 iconic gaming scenes brought to life by licensed music
Take a walk through our Hey! Listen columns, and you’ll find that the world of video game music is weird, wonderful, and remarkably varied. From Gran Turismo‘s Japanese jazz fusion roots to the wild connection between Queen and the Ogre Battle series, so many of our favourite original soundtracks have thoroughly fascinating backstories that are worth celebrating.
D&D content creators outraged over licensing changes, demand the game remain “open”
D&D content creators are furious over alleged changes coming to the immersive tabletop game’s Open Game License (OGL) from owner and publisher, Wizards of the Coast. The changes will reportedly change the rules which allows third-party creators to create and sell their own supplemental products. Thus, making it harder for these to be created and sold without Wizard’s approval. According to Gizmodo’s Linda Codega, the new D&D license (OGL 1.1) will take aim at controlling what kinds of content can be distributed.
Netflix brings ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge’ to mobile
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is now available on mobile, thanks to Netflix. Released last year on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC, the beat ‘em up side scroller was met with positive reviews and went on to sell over 1million copies in its first week.
Developers claim they’ve been deliberately omitted from the credits of ‘The Callisto Protocol’
Twenty developers have claimed they’ve been deliberately left off the credits for Striking Distance Studios’ The Callisto Protocol. The developers claim they did extensive work on the survival horror game, but left the studio before the game was finished. “I understand if a contractor does a small amount...
‘Escape from Tarkov’ shakes up meta by ditching high end gear from traders
Escape From Tarkov has made it harder for players to acquire several ammo and armour types by removing them from trader inventories. Yesterday (January 10), developer Battlestate Games made several major changes to the way that players can acquire upper-tier ammunition. As noted by Twitter user LogicalSolutions, M61, M995 and...
Watch this ‘Super Mario Galaxy 2’ speedrunner break a world record live at Games Done Quick
A Twitch streamer has set a new world record for speedrunning Super Mario Galaxy 2 during a Games Done Quick stream. The record was set by Twitch star Jhay. Jhay managed to beat their own pre-existing record at the speedrun of the game by just over four seconds. The streamer did this live on stream for the event yesterday (January 10).
