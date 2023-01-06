Ohio got off to a fast start when sports betting apps became legal this week, according to data

Read full article on original website
BetMGM Ohio delivers $1,000 first bet insurance this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The BetMGM Ohio app is officially live and new bettors can take advantage of one of the best offers on the...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: $200 bonus for TCU-Georgia championship game
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Plenty of new bettors in Ohio are probably a bit salty that the Buckeyes won’t be on the field tonight, but...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: score $200 bonus for TCU-Georgia showdown
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Make a bet on the CFP National Championship with the best DraftKings Ohio promo code offer. New customers can click here...
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
With Jason Stephens leading the Ohio House, what’s next? The Wake Up for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. News at the start of the year is often sleepy, as new officials settle in and businesses emerge from holiday hibernation. But not this year. As chaos reigned in Washington, Ohio Republicans...
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo: $1,500 first bet on Caesars for SNF
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. First-time bettors throughout the Buckeye State can score $1,500 on the house for Sunday Night Football between the Lions and Packers...
BetMGM Ohio: bet $10, win $200 with Lions-Packers touchdown
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There’s a new, no-brainer way to enjoy BetMGM Ohio during NFL Week 18 Sunday Night Football. Click here to unlock the...
TikTok, other Chinese apps banned from state-owned phones under Gov. Mike DeWine executive order
COLUMBUS, Ohio—State of Ohio employees are no longer allowed to download or use TikTok or a number of other Chinese-owned apps on state-owned devices for security reasons, under an executive order issued Sunday by Gov. Mike DeWine. DeWine’s executive order, announced shortly after the Greene County Republican was sworn...
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this week
A popular store chain with hundreds of locations in the region is opening another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Sheetz will host the grand opening of its newest Ohio location in Columbus.
Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion; Sunday’s Ohio Lottery results
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Mega Millions name is no longer accurate for the drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. There was no overall jackpot winner from the Friday, Jan. 6, drawing, so the jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.1 billion. Friday’s numbers are 3-20-46-59-63 Megaball 13 Megaplier 3x.
Where were all the Ohio windmills when power was needed? Not yet built.
In a state where the fruits of bribery have been accepted as fulfillment of public energy policy, we shouldn’t be surprised that the skunk cabbage of snark is accepted as informed citizen comment. Thomas Carlson suffered, as the rest of us did, through the “cold Christmas weekend,” and wants to know, in a Jan. 2 letter, “Where were all the windmills when power was needed?”
Winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $2 million sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the ticket was sold
VERMILION, Ohio — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $320 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says a $2 million ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio. The winning ticket, which matched 5/5 numbers, was sold at the Get-Go in Vermilion.
richlandsource.com
Could a local league work? These 8 schools could make it happen
What does the perfect north central Ohio high school athletic conference look like?. It’s something I’ve been asking myself a lot lately now that Mount Vernon has announced its intention to leave the Ohio Cardinal Conference in the fall of 2024.
New Ohio laws in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In recent days, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed more than a dozen bills from the General Assembly into law. DeWine said a few bills he has yet to sign are still being looked at “very closely,” with more information from his office to come this week. Here is a look at […]
Winning Mega Millions lottery numbers with $940 million jackpot for January 6, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $940 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Friday, January 6, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
Why did Ohio gas prices increase? Here are some factors
You may have noticed gas prices jump in Ohio after the winter storm Christmas weekend, and you may be wondering: Did the weather have anything to do with it?
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like spicy Chinese food, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Popular dishes include the Chongqing popcorn chicken (the chicken is delicious and perfectly crispy, but be prepared for a lot of heat!); Sichuan wontons, a spicy take on the dumplings (the restaurant also offers non-spicy wonton soup); and storm fillet fish, which features crispy fish with plenty of chilies and heat. If you prefer your food less spicy, customers recommend the bean curd with egg yolk, sesame chicken, and sweet and sour short ribs. If you have room for dessert, check out the Sichuan-style sweet ice jelly, which customers say is especially great after consuming spicy food.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
“Most Haunted Place In Ohio”- 7 Places You Shouldn’t Visit When You’re Alone Or At Night
Ohio is a state with a rich history and, as with any state with a deep past, it is home to a number of haunted places. From abandoned mental hospitals to old mansions with a history of murder, Ohio has its fair share of spooky locations that are said to be haunted by the ghosts of the past.
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. DeWine celebrates 2023 inauguration with Statehouse gala
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It has been a big weekend for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, as he celebrated his inauguration for his second term. Gov. Mike DeWine's 2023 inaugural gala was hosted at the Statehouse Saturday night. Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted celebrated with hundreds in attendance as...
