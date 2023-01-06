Read full article on original website
Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation grants for motorized trails
The Salmon-Challis National Forest is seeking public comment on two grant applications with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) Recreational Grant Program to support a motorized trail crew that will maintain approximately 275 miles of motorized trails between Challis and Stanley. The post Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation grants for motorized trails appeared first on Local News 8.
Flexible winter pool underway on lake
SANDPOINT — Flexible winter pool levels are underway on Lake Pend Oreille. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Friday that it is filling the lake to generate additional power. The lake will be raised about a foot over a 10-day period before releasing the water to generate power. "As...
Idaho’s Incredible Cosmic Tubing Hill Must Be on Your 2023 Winter Bucket List
Living in Idaho, we’re incredibly blessed to be surrounded by 19 beautiful ski areas. However, not all of us are graceful enough to enjoy them on skis or snowboards!. We’re not judging. We’re one of you. When our youth group went on a ski trip, we were told “you’re allowed to go tubing, that’s it.” Bless our chaperone’s heart. They didn’t want us to break a leg in the middle of track and field season. They were right…we probably would’ve!
Winds increasing for Monday; Snow in Western Wyoming
Snow picks up today across the west, continuing through mid-Tuesday. Winds also will increase through the afternoon and evening for Central Wyoming and continue into Tuesday. High temperatures to start the week include the mid-30s at Dubois, the low 30s for Worland and Thermopolis, the low 20s for Lander, near 20 for Riverton and Shoshoni. Todays maximum wind gusts expected to reach 52 mph on South Pass, 48 at Jeffrey City, near 30 mph at Dubois and Thermopolis and the low to mid teens for Lander, Riverton Shoshoni and Worland.
Montana’s No-Go Zones Have Cults & Wars: TikTokker Warns Tourists
When I get bored, I tend to spend an hour or five scrolling through the popular app TikTok, finding some awesome and sometimes funny videos along the way. For my money though, some of the best TikTok's are about Montana, because I like to see what other people think about my home state. So, on my nightly scroll through the TikTok "For You Page", I stumbled across a video that I can safely say was both hilarious about Montana, and also has some truth to it.
Wyoming Legislature 2023: Drones, Colorado River Protection High On List
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Drones shouldn’t be used to give hunters an unfair edge or snoop into other people’s private spaces, according to bills warming up in the bullpen for the 67th meeting of the Wyoming Legislature, which begins next week. Lawmakers also...
DEQ awards nearly $1.4 million to 24 drinking water and wastewater systems across Idaho
The DEQ awards nearly $1.4 million to 24 drinking water and wastewater systems across Idaho. The post DEQ awards nearly $1.4 million to 24 drinking water and wastewater systems across Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Bill Would Hike Some Wyoming Nonresident Hunting Tags More Than 200%
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill pending in the Wyoming Legislature would dramatically hike fees for nonresident hunters wanting to get first crack at some coveted Cowboy State hunting tags. Another bill would broaden the authority of Wyoming Game and Fish Department wardens to go...
Out of Towners May Never Understand These Things About Idaho
There are things about Idaho that are hard to explain. Things that someone who isn't from Idaho, or at least is new to the area will have a hard time understanding. Check out these things that Idahoans have to explain to out of towners. 15 Things Idahoans Have to Explain...
Warning People Don’t Understand Why Wyomingites Do These Things
Living in Wyoming, we have our own ways of living. The climate and politics make a living here unique. Wyoming is beautiful, rugged, and truly a place of its own. Some outsiders may not understand the wisdom of why we do the things we do. The locals get it. Last...
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Rain and snow showers are back for Sunday
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies will be across the region tonight. Foggy conditions are possible across central ID and the Upper Snake River Plain. Winds will be light between 0-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teen's and lower 20's. TOMORROW: Snow showers with a few valley rain showers will...
Wyoming Man Killed and Two Injured in Collision Near Lander on New Year’s Day
A Wyoming man, 56, died after a head-on collision near Lander, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 12:09 p.m. on January 1st near milepost 40.3 on WY-28. According to the crash summary:. The man was driving a Ford F-350 headed westbound when he met an eastbound...
Canyon County couple claim Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle winner
First thing Thursday morning, Steve Mitchell of Nampa got the phone call of a lifetime from his wife, Kim, telling him they were this year’s winners of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle. The post Canyon County couple claim Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle winner appeared first on Local News 8.
Wyoming Gas Prices Shoot Up After Cold Snap Shuts Down Refineries
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A blast of Arctic cold that briefly turned much of Wyoming and surrounding states into a deep freeze also shut down oil and gas refineries across the nation. Refineries near the Gulf Coast and in Texas temporarily shut down, along with...
Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. The post Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
These Can Only Be Found In Two Places In The World And Idaho Is One Of Them
Idaho star garnets are a rare and beautiful gemstone that can be found only in the state of Idaho, in the United States. These garnets are known for their deep, purplish-red color and their bright, star-like shine when they are cut and polished.
A first-of-its-kind carbon capture facility is coming to the Mountain West. What do residents think?
A direct air capture project set to begin operations this year in Wyoming could soon be the largest facility of its kind in the world. The commercial companies that founded “Project Bison” estimate it will remove five million tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere per year by 2030 – about the equivalent of 1 million gas vehicles on the road, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Wyomingites Encouraged to Test Homes for Radon
CHEYENNE — Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer and the “State of Lung Cancer” report reveals that it is detected at high levels in too many homes in Wyoming. During January for Radon Action Month, the American Lung Association urges everyone to test their home for radon.
