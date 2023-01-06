ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation grants for motorized trails

The Salmon-Challis National Forest is seeking public comment on two grant applications with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) Recreational Grant Program to support a motorized trail crew that will maintain approximately 275 miles of motorized trails between Challis and Stanley.  The post Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation grants for motorized trails appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Flexible winter pool underway on lake

SANDPOINT — Flexible winter pool levels are underway on Lake Pend Oreille. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Friday that it is filling the lake to generate additional power. The lake will be raised about a foot over a 10-day period before releasing the water to generate power. "As...
HOPE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho’s Incredible Cosmic Tubing Hill Must Be on Your 2023 Winter Bucket List

Living in Idaho, we’re incredibly blessed to be surrounded by 19 beautiful ski areas. However, not all of us are graceful enough to enjoy them on skis or snowboards!. We’re not judging. We’re one of you. When our youth group went on a ski trip, we were told “you’re allowed to go tubing, that’s it.” Bless our chaperone’s heart. They didn’t want us to break a leg in the middle of track and field season. They were right…we probably would’ve!
IDAHO STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Winds increasing for Monday; Snow in Western Wyoming

Snow picks up today across the west, continuing through mid-Tuesday. Winds also will increase through the afternoon and evening for Central Wyoming and continue into Tuesday. High temperatures to start the week include the mid-30s at Dubois, the low 30s for Worland and Thermopolis, the low 20s for Lander, near 20 for Riverton and Shoshoni. Todays maximum wind gusts expected to reach 52 mph on South Pass, 48 at Jeffrey City, near 30 mph at Dubois and Thermopolis and the low to mid teens for Lander, Riverton Shoshoni and Worland.
WYOMING STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Montana’s No-Go Zones Have Cults & Wars: TikTokker Warns Tourists

When I get bored, I tend to spend an hour or five scrolling through the popular app TikTok, finding some awesome and sometimes funny videos along the way. For my money though, some of the best TikTok's are about Montana, because I like to see what other people think about my home state. So, on my nightly scroll through the TikTok "For You Page", I stumbled across a video that I can safely say was both hilarious about Montana, and also has some truth to it.
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislature 2023: Drones, Colorado River Protection High On List

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Drones shouldn’t be used to give hunters an unfair edge or snoop into other people’s private spaces, according to bills warming up in the bullpen for the 67th meeting of the Wyoming Legislature, which begins next week. Lawmakers also...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Hike Some Wyoming Nonresident Hunting Tags More Than 200%

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill pending in the Wyoming Legislature would dramatically hike fees for nonresident hunters wanting to get first crack at some coveted Cowboy State hunting tags. Another bill would broaden the authority of Wyoming Game and Fish Department wardens to go...
WYOMING STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho8.com

Rain and snow showers are back for Sunday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies will be across the region tonight. Foggy conditions are possible across central ID and the Upper Snake River Plain. Winds will be light between 0-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teen's and lower 20's. TOMORROW: Snow showers with a few valley rain showers will...
IDAHO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Gas Prices Shoot Up After Cold Snap Shuts Down Refineries

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A blast of Arctic cold that briefly turned much of Wyoming and surrounding states into a deep freeze also shut down oil and gas refineries across the nation. Refineries near the Gulf Coast and in Texas temporarily shut down, along with...
WYOMING STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday

Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. The post Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
WYOMING STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

A first-of-its-kind carbon capture facility is coming to the Mountain West. What do residents think?

A direct air capture project set to begin operations this year in Wyoming could soon be the largest facility of its kind in the world. The commercial companies that founded “Project Bison” estimate it will remove five million tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere per year by 2030 – about the equivalent of 1 million gas vehicles on the road, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Wyomingites Encouraged to Test Homes for Radon

CHEYENNE — Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer and the “State of Lung Cancer” report reveals that it is detected at high levels in too many homes in Wyoming. During January for Radon Action Month, the American Lung Association urges everyone to test their home for radon.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy