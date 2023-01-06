Read full article on original website
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
4 Detroit Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books and though the Detroit Lions came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs, they did win eight of their final ten games, and they are clearly one of the top 10 teams in the league. That being said, the goal for the 2023 season will be to win the NFC North and make a run in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Let’s take a look at 4 current Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Detroit Sports Nation
‘Big prediction’ has Detroit Lions adding 3 veteran defenders during offseason
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and, unfortunately, the Detroit Lions came up just short of qualifying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. After starting off the season with a 1-6 record, the Lions won eight of their final 10 games to finish with a winning record. Unfortunately, nine wins were one win short of what ended up being needed to earn the final wild-card spot in the NFC. With that being said, you can bet the Lions will be looking to add some pieces to the puzzle before the 2023 season. That is especially true when it comes to improving the defensive side of the ball.
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
3 Reasons the Detroit Lions Have Hope in 2023
As fans already know all too well, being a Detroit Lions supporter comes with its fair share of ups and downs. If we’re being honest, the roller coaster mostly features downs, as the franchise has only qualified for the postseason three times since 2000, heading into the current campaign. The narrative has centered around building a culture and restocking the cupboard for the future all too often.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Jamaal Williams put NFL on notice after knocking Packers out of playoffs
On Sunday Night Football, Jamaal Williams and his Detroit Lions teammates were on a mission to knock Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers out of playoff contention. Williams and the Lions took care of business as they were able to hold on for a 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field. During the game, Williams had a pair of rushing touchdowns, giving him 17 on the season, which moved him past Barry Sanders for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season. Following the game, Williams spoke to reporters and he put the NFL on notice.
Detroit Sports Nation
Michigan DE Mike Morris declares for NFL Draft
Michigan Football got good news this afternoon when Blake Corum decided to stick around for another year. However, that high wave was quickly replaced with the bad news that defensive end Mike Morris is heading to the NFL. Why it matters: Morris was Michigan’s best pass rusher in 2022. The...
Detroit Sports Nation
Rumor suggests Jim Harbaugh is being lowballed by Michigan
Following the 2021 season, a campaign that saw Jim Harbaugh lead Michigan to a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff, Harbaugh interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings. According to reports, the Vikings never made an offer to Harbaugh, and Harbaugh told Wolverines AD Warde Manuel, and the media, that his flirtation with the NFL is over. Well, apparently, Harbaugh has had change of heart because he has reportedly interviewed with the Denver Broncos.
Detroit Lions outlast Packers, despite missing playoffs
Well, this wasn’t a Detroit Lions win-and-in game, because the Rams suck. But that doesn’t mean that they didn’t have something to play for. The Green Bay Packers still needed to win, so playing spoiler was on the table. Detroit Lions made a statement in Green Bay.
Brad Holmes makes his thoughts on Jared Goff very clear… again
When the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for a trio of draft picks and Jared Goff, the so-called experts were quick to point out that Goff was only going to be a bridge as the Lions searched for their QB of the future. But, from Day 1, Lions GM Brad Holmes, and head coach Dan Campbell, have shown their support for Goff, and never once did they refer to him as a bridge quarterback. Yet, plenty continued to doubt that Holmes’ plan was for Goff to be their QB of the future.
Predicting when Jared Goff will break Aaron Rodgers’ NFL record
Back on November 6, 2022, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed 14 of 26 passes for just 137 yards and two touchdowns to go along with one interception during a 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers. Since throwing that interception, Goff has now played in nine consecutive games without throwing a pick. In fact, he is now within striking distance of breaking Aaron Rodgers‘ NFL record for most consecutive passes without throwing an interception.
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Lions sign TE Derrick Deese Jr.
The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books as they came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs after finishing with a 9-8 record. Now, Lions head coach Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes, and the rest of the front office have shifted their gears toward the offseason. On Tuesday, the Lions signed 10 players to reserve/futures contracts, and a day later they made another signing.
Detroit Sports Nation
Jared Goff says he has not been approached by Lions’ front office
Will Jared Goff be the Detroit Lions quarterback of the future? On Tuesday, Lions’ GM Brad Holmes was asked about just that, and though he would come straight out and commit to Goff long-term, he pretty much said that would be the case. “I do think that Jared has proven to everybody that he is a starting quarterback for us,” Holmes told reporters. A day earlier, Goff spoke to reporters during the team’s locker clean-out day.
Detroit Lions sign 10 players following win over Packers
Though they will not be playing playoff football, Sunday night was special for the Detroit Lions as they were able to defeat the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. With the win, the Lions finished their 2022 season with a 9-8 record, which is pretty impressive considering they only had three wins last season. A day after their win, the Lions announced they have signed 10 players to Reserve/Future contracts.
Jamaal Williams’ Sunday Night Football intro goes viral
Leading up to Sunday night’s game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, Lions’ players were reportedly very excited about recording their Sunday Night Football intros. One player we knew would have an interesting intro video is running back, Jamaal Williams. Well, Williams did not disappoint as his intro video, which is tough to understand, has everybody on Twitter talking.
Detroit Lions way-too-early 2023 game-by-game predictions [Vol. 1.0]
The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books, and following their impressive 20-16 win at Lambeau Field over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, they finished with an overall record of 9-8. The fact that the Lions had a winning season after winning just three games in 2021 is pretty darn impressive. That being said, things are just getting started in the Motor City, and you can bank on it that the Lions will have an even better team in 2023.
Jim Harbaugh emerges as ‘top-candidate’ for NFL job following 2-hour interview
Will Jim Harbaugh be the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines by the time the 2023 season begins? Despite Harbaugh telling reporters that he expects to be the Wolverines’ head coach moving forward, there are various reports that he has interviewed, or will interview, for multiple NFL jobs. According to a report from Tom Pelissero, Harbaugh has already completed one interview.
Colts submit requests to interview 2 Detroit Lions coordinators
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books and the Detroit Lions finished off on a high note by defeating the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. With the win, the Lions finished their season with a 9-8 record, which is triple their win total from 2021 when they finished with a record of 3-13-1. Now, according to reports, the Indianapolis Colts want to interview a pair of Lions coordinators.
