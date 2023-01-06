After a sloppy loss to Virginia on Saturday, Syracuse men’s basketball returns to the Dome to face the Hoos’ in-state rival - Virginia Tech - on Wednesday. In SU’s 73-66 loss to No. 11 UVA on Saturday, the Orange struggled towards the beginning of each half. In the first half, the Hoos opened up the game with a 11-2 run, then outscored the Cuse 11-0 to start half number 2. Syracuse mounted a comeback attempt late, but it was too little too late.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO