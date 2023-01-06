ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

waer.org

Syracuse men's basketball returns to Dome to face Virginia Tech

After a sloppy loss to Virginia on Saturday, Syracuse men’s basketball returns to the Dome to face the Hoos’ in-state rival - Virginia Tech - on Wednesday. In SU’s 73-66 loss to No. 11 UVA on Saturday, the Orange struggled towards the beginning of each half. In the first half, the Hoos opened up the game with a 11-2 run, then outscored the Cuse 11-0 to start half number 2. Syracuse mounted a comeback attempt late, but it was too little too late.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Makes Top Five For Elijah Moore

Class of 2024 Bronx (NY) Cardinal Hayes guard Elijah Moore has trimmed his list to five schools and Syracuse made the cut, according to Joe Tipton of On3.com. Syracuse made the top five along with Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State.  Moore has taken official visits to Oklahoma State ...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Scorching hot second quarter propels Syracuse past Clemson 91-77

Like a kid in a giant corn maze, Syracuse women's basketball looked lost in the first quarter. Bad passes, five turnovers, rushed shots, and sloppy defense. The team that lit up the floor against Pittsburgh was nowhere to be found, trailing 27-20 until the second quarter, that is. Everything clicked...
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

Rodney Rice cleared to play against Syracuse

Virginia Tech will receive a major boost on Wednesday night as freshman guard Rodney Rice has been cleared for game action and will play in his first game of the season. Rice had surgery on his ankle leading up to the season and had multiple setbacks but is finally cleared to get on the court.
BLACKSBURG, VA
AllSyracue

Damien Alford Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse starting wide receiver Damien Alford has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Alford had 20 catches for 429 yards and two touchdowns last season.  With Alford’s addition, Syracuse is up to 10 players in the portal. He joins defensive back Ja’Had Carter, ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse University takes advantage of NIL rights and opens store

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Student Athletes at Syracuse University can now profit off the sales of their t-shirts, sweatshirts and more in the new Syracuse University Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) store. After Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation allowing student-athletes across the state to receive compensation for NIL merchandise in November 2022, Syracuse University got […]
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Fight against lead poisoning in Syracuse gets $125K bump

A program to help reduce the risk of lead poisoning in the city of Syracuse is getting a financial bump. The Community Foundation of Central New York received $125,000 in grant funds to bolster its $2 million pledge to counter the high rates of lead poisoning among children in Syracuse. About 10 percent of kids tested in the city had elevated levels of lead in their blood, county data shows.
SYRACUSE, NY
visitsyracuse.com

Where to Find the Bald Eagles in Syracuse, NY

An exciting time of year is upon us in Onondaga County and Central New York. The Bald Eagles are back and flocking to Onondaga Lake before migrating to warmer climates. Whether you’re an avid birder, interested in seeing the country's national bird, or eager to get outside during the winter months then check out these top places to view Bald Eagles throughout Syracuse and Onondaga County.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

City-issued trash carts to soon be "rolled out" across Syracuse

About 10,000 households in select neighborhoods across Syracuse will soon begin using city-issued trash carts as the city moves forward with the initial stages of semi-automating trash collection. The large containers with wheels and lids will roll out starting in April. City of Syracuse Chief Operating Officer Corey Driscoll Dunham...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

17-year-old shot in the throat in Syracuse shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 17-year-old boy from Syracuse was shot in the neck in a shooting around Syracuse’s downtown area on Tuesday, January 10. Syracuse Police responded to Upstate University Hospital for a shooting with injuries call around 2:27 p.m. and located the boy who was shot in the throat. Thanks to Upstate’s life-saving […]
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Police Identify Syracuse's First Homicide Victim Of 2023

Syracuse, N.Y. - We now know the name of Syracuse's first homicide victim of 2023. Syracuse Police say they were called to Sunset Avenue Saturday night. There they found 27-year-old Tyrus Ogletree shot in the chest. He later died at the hospital. They also found a 24-year-old at the scene...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Howard Dowling

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 43-year-old, Howard Dowling. Dowling, whose last known address is on 1074 South Clinton Street in Syracuse, has an active arrest warrant for Sex Offender Failed to Report Change of Address and Sex Offender 90-day verification, according to Syracuse Police.
SYRACUSE, NY

