waer.org
Syracuse men's basketball returns to Dome to face Virginia Tech
After a sloppy loss to Virginia on Saturday, Syracuse men’s basketball returns to the Dome to face the Hoos’ in-state rival - Virginia Tech - on Wednesday. In SU’s 73-66 loss to No. 11 UVA on Saturday, the Orange struggled towards the beginning of each half. In the first half, the Hoos opened up the game with a 11-2 run, then outscored the Cuse 11-0 to start half number 2. Syracuse mounted a comeback attempt late, but it was too little too late.
Syracuse Makes Top Five For Elijah Moore
Class of 2024 Bronx (NY) Cardinal Hayes guard Elijah Moore has trimmed his list to five schools and Syracuse made the cut, according to Joe Tipton of On3.com. Syracuse made the top five along with Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State. Moore has taken official visits to Oklahoma State ...
waer.org
Scorching hot second quarter propels Syracuse past Clemson 91-77
Like a kid in a giant corn maze, Syracuse women's basketball looked lost in the first quarter. Bad passes, five turnovers, rushed shots, and sloppy defense. The team that lit up the floor against Pittsburgh was nowhere to be found, trailing 27-20 until the second quarter, that is. Everything clicked...
Rodney Rice cleared to play against Syracuse
Virginia Tech will receive a major boost on Wednesday night as freshman guard Rodney Rice has been cleared for game action and will play in his first game of the season. Rice had surgery on his ankle leading up to the season and had multiple setbacks but is finally cleared to get on the court.
Syracuse football 2023 schedule: Early look at the Orange’s opponents
Syracuse, N.Y. — With the 2022 college football season officially over, the ACC officially lays to rest the Atlantic and Coastal divisions. The conference will start play under the 3-5-5 scheduling model in 2023. It’s set up for schools to face three programs every year, and the other 10 programs twice every four years.
Damien Alford Enters Transfer Portal
Syracuse starting wide receiver Damien Alford has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Alford had 20 catches for 429 yards and two touchdowns last season. With Alford’s addition, Syracuse is up to 10 players in the portal. He joins defensive back Ja’Had Carter, ...
Axe: Dino Babers has a talent development problem (and it’s not the one you think)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers has a problem on his hands. As odd as this sounds, Babers and his staff are becoming too good at developing talent.
Syracuse University takes advantage of NIL rights and opens store
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Student Athletes at Syracuse University can now profit off the sales of their t-shirts, sweatshirts and more in the new Syracuse University Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) store. After Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation allowing student-athletes across the state to receive compensation for NIL merchandise in November 2022, Syracuse University got […]
waer.org
Fight against lead poisoning in Syracuse gets $125K bump
A program to help reduce the risk of lead poisoning in the city of Syracuse is getting a financial bump. The Community Foundation of Central New York received $125,000 in grant funds to bolster its $2 million pledge to counter the high rates of lead poisoning among children in Syracuse. About 10 percent of kids tested in the city had elevated levels of lead in their blood, county data shows.
visitsyracuse.com
Where to Find the Bald Eagles in Syracuse, NY
An exciting time of year is upon us in Onondaga County and Central New York. The Bald Eagles are back and flocking to Onondaga Lake before migrating to warmer climates. Whether you’re an avid birder, interested in seeing the country's national bird, or eager to get outside during the winter months then check out these top places to view Bald Eagles throughout Syracuse and Onondaga County.
More trouble for CNY nursing home. Plus, Hochul’s State of the State (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 11)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 33. Mostly cloudy. See the 5-day forecast. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers her State of the State address in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol on Tuesday. (AP Photo) The...
waer.org
City-issued trash carts to soon be "rolled out" across Syracuse
About 10,000 households in select neighborhoods across Syracuse will soon begin using city-issued trash carts as the city moves forward with the initial stages of semi-automating trash collection. The large containers with wheels and lids will roll out starting in April. City of Syracuse Chief Operating Officer Corey Driscoll Dunham...
17-year-old shot in the throat in Syracuse shooting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 17-year-old boy from Syracuse was shot in the neck in a shooting around Syracuse’s downtown area on Tuesday, January 10. Syracuse Police responded to Upstate University Hospital for a shooting with injuries call around 2:27 p.m. and located the boy who was shot in the throat. Thanks to Upstate’s life-saving […]
cnycentral.com
How does this 2022-2023 CNY winter season so far compare to the past three seasons?
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As the saying "history repeats itself" so can the weather, specifically winter seasons here in central New York. If you've lived in Syracuse or upstate New York for a long time the past three winter seasons are likely still semi-fresh in your mind. As we discussed in our...
17-year-old shot in throat on Syracuse’s West Side, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen was shot Tuesday afternoon on Syracuse’s West Side, police said. The 17-year-old boy was taken to Upstate University Hospital, where police responded around 2:27 p.m., Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. The teen was shot in the throat and is expected to...
Firefighters use ropes to rescue person who fell off Syracuse bridge over Onondaga Creek
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person was rescued by Syracuse firefighters after they fell off a bridge over Onondaga Creek in downtown Syracuse and got stuck, firefighters said. At 10:08 a.m. Monday firefighters arrived near the Dickerson Street bridge, adjacent to South Clinton Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
Syracuse man charged with murder in Northside shooting, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. - The 24-year-old man shot in the leg on the Northside of Syracuse Saturday was arrested and charged for the death of Tyus Ogletree, who was shot in the chest the same night, police said. Vladimir Fernandez, 24, of Syracuse was arrested Monday at the Public Safety Building...
After resident wanders miles away, Bishop nursing home hit with NY’s harshest citation
Syracuse, N.Y. — A resident of Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center with memory problems walked out of the facility unnoticed Dec. 28 and was missing for more than five hours before police found him unharmed several miles away. Eight days later, the state Health Department cited Bishop for “immediate...
iheart.com
Police Identify Syracuse's First Homicide Victim Of 2023
Syracuse, N.Y. - We now know the name of Syracuse's first homicide victim of 2023. Syracuse Police say they were called to Sunset Avenue Saturday night. There they found 27-year-old Tyrus Ogletree shot in the chest. He later died at the hospital. They also found a 24-year-old at the scene...
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Howard Dowling
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 43-year-old, Howard Dowling. Dowling, whose last known address is on 1074 South Clinton Street in Syracuse, has an active arrest warrant for Sex Offender Failed to Report Change of Address and Sex Offender 90-day verification, according to Syracuse Police.
