Imperial Valley Pastor, Wife Sentenced in Fraud Case
SAN DIEGO - The former pastor of Imperial Valley Ministries is going to be spending more time behind bars. Victor Gonzalez was sentenced in a San Diego courtroom Friday to six months in prison plus six months of home confinement after pleading guilty last year to conspiracy to commit benefits fraud.
San Diego jury awards $2.6 million in wrongful termination suit against Public Defender Office
A San Diego County jury Monday awarded a former deputy public defender $2.6 million in his wrongful termination lawsuit. The Superior Court jury concluded the San Diego County Public Defender Office fired Zach Davina, who is gay, in 2020 because of his gender expression and for complaining about what he believed were racist comments made by a supervisor toward a Black and Latino colleague.
Imperial County Church leaders sentenced for benefits fraud conspiracy
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The former pastor of an Imperial County-based church and his wife were sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday following their guilty pleas to benefits fraud charges, in a case that originally stemmed from allegations that the church's leaders forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle to benefit the organization.
Imperial County Church Leaders Sentenced for Stealing Benefits from Homeless
The former pastor of an Imperial County-based church and his wife were sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday following their guilty pleas to benefits fraud charges, in a case that stemmed from allegations they forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle for the organization. Victor Gonzalez,...
Preliminary hearing for Larry Millete expected to take weeks
Next week, a preliminary hearing is set for her husband, Larry Millete, charged with Maya’s murder. Wednesday’s hearing is not a trial. There are no jurors. Evidence will be presented, and witnesses will testify over two to three weeks in the Downtown San Diego courthouse. In the end,...
Q&A: New county sheriff on her plans for the department
San Diego Sheriff Kelly Martinez is just a few weeks into the job as the county’s top law enforcement leader. The San Diego native began her work for the department in 1985 as a deputy in the county jails, and as the department’s 31st sheriff, she is tasked with bringing change to a jail system with some of the highest numbers of in-custody deaths in the state.
San Diego Sheriff Deputy Arrested
Sheriff’s investigation leads to arrest. A felony warrant was issued against Deputy Cory Richey for 13 counts of burglary and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Early this morning, detectives from the Sheriff’s Department arrested Richey. The arrest occurred this morning around 7:30 a.m. as Richey...
Survivor of Idaho student murders describes masked attacker
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The suspected killer of four University of Idaho students was seen in court the week of Jan. 2. Suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, was a PhD student in criminology at nearby Washington State University. Criminal Defense Attorney Brian Watkins joined KUSI’ Hunter Sowards to discuss the...
Deputies respond to stabbing in San Marcos
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it responded to a stabbing in San Marcos Saturday afternoon. Deputies were called to the scene at 1 Positive Place, which is the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, around 4:48 p.m. The department says it arrested a female suspect, and the victim was taken to a hospital in the area.
Ashli Babbitt’s mother arrested in Washington D.C. today during protest
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mother of Ashli Babbitt, the San Diego woman fatally shot by police during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach, was arrested today in Washington D.C. for blocking a street on Capitol grounds. Micki Witthoeft, 58, was arrested for allegedly blocking traffic on Friday...
Developer to build 34 affordable housing units in 5 days, San Diego mayor takes a look
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In an effort to combat the homelessness crisis in San Diego, an organization is building 34 affordable housing units in just five days. The units are part of Impact Housing's first development in San Diego. The developer has a goal of building 6,500 affordable units across Southern California every year. More than 1,300 of those will be in San Diego.
10 new laws impacting San Diegans in 2023
These 10 laws and amendments impact the lives of San Diego residents in 2023 and beyond.
Ashli Babbitt’s Mother Arrested at Capitol on Anniversary of Jan. 6 Mob
The mother of a Jan. 6 rioter from San Diego who was shot and killed by Capitol Police while trying to break into the House chambers was arrested during a protest on Friday. Micki Witthoeft, 58, the mother of Ashli Babbitt, was arrested for allegedly blocking traffic on Capitol grounds on the two-year anniversary of the death of her daughter.
Person Stabbed to Death in East Village Area of San Diego
A person died after being stabbed in the East Village region of San Diego Sunday around 7:26 p.m. at 17th Street and Imperial Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department. Paramedics performed CPR on the victim, but they were pronounced dead a short time later, police said. The suspect...
Deputy suspected of burglary, controlled substance possession arrested
A deputy who has worked with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department for 15 years is in jail on suspicion of burglary and possession of a controlled substance, the department announced Friday.
Vista Man jailed for alleged pistol threat
VISTA — A Vista man was arrested this week on suspicion of pointing a pellet pistol at a neighbor, authorities reported Jan. 6. Patrol personnel responding to the reported threat in the 800 block of Soft Wind Road arrived to find the suspect, 49-year-old Antonio Grandy, at his apartment, allegedly shouting and throwing things out his front door, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
5 people arrested in El Cajon in connection to auto theft, drug possession
EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - Five people were arrested Saturday on suspicion of auto theft, identity theft, possession of counterfeit currency, catalytic converter theft and drug possession, among other crimes. Early Saturday, deputies spotted a stolen vehicle being driven near Greenfield Drive and Winrow Road in an unincorporated area of...
Group of Leaders Demand SANDAG Scrap Weighted Vote to Get Representation
A group of leaders representing some of the county’s cities Thursday demanded the San Diego Association of Governments reconsider the weighted system the body uses to vote at its meeting next Friday. The group make up 10 of the 19-member SANDAG board, representing a majority of the votes but...
George Garcia, 44, Sentenced for Killing Ex-Girlfriend’s Son in El Cajon
A man who fatally shot his ex-girlfriend’s 21-year-old son in El Cajon, then took part in a standoff with police at a La Mesa hotel, was sentenced Thursday to 35 years to life in state prison. George Louis Garcia, 44, pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder count stemming from...
Adult Day Care Centers Near San Diego: Top 7!
Nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 or older are considered socially isolated. The good news is, it doesn’t have to be that way! Adult day care centers exist to help older adults make the social connections they crave. In fact, studies have shown that seniors who attend these centers even have a better quality of life! If you’re an older adult from SoCal, this one’s for you. Here are the top SEVEN highest-rated adult day care centers near San Diego.
