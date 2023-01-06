John T. Kessler, Jr., age 70, passed away at his home in Brielle on January 4, 2023. He was the beloved son of his parents, John T. Kessler and Claire Doyle Kessler. John was a partner with his friend Richard Gaertner in Lakeside Lawn Service for 45 years. John was well-known around Manasquan and Brielle for his extended running jaunts. Always physically fit, he was a regular at local gyms. John was loved by all who knew him and especially his friends at the Manasquan Elks and VFW. His unfailing good humor and generous heart will be sorely missed. John was a communicant at St. Denis Church in Manasquan and was a regular attendee at the Saturday 4:30 p.m. mass.



John is survived by his sisters, Judy Accisano and her husband Frank, Kathy Surgent and her husband Bob, Patricia Curran and her husband Jim, and Diane Trugman and her husband Len as well as many nieces and nephews.



Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Rd, Manasquan, NJ 08736 on Monday, January 9, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of St. Denis, 90 Union Ave., Manasquan, NJ on January 10 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Big Hearts to Little Hearts, P O Box 597, Spring Lake, New Jersey 07762 or through the following link https:// bighearts2littlehearts.com/ john-kessler/ . To send condolences please visit http://www.orenderfamilyhome. net .