Madison County, NC

Madalina Cojocari ‘family member’ was in Madison County, police say; seeking eyewitnesses

By Mike Andrews, Robin Kanady
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xlnnX_0k5nF6vG00

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Investigators are seeking firsthand eyewitnesses that may have seen Diana Cojocari, the mother of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, or a Toyota Prius in the Madison County area, near Asheville, between the date when the girl was last seen and when she was reporting missing three weeks later, according to the Cornelius Police Department.

On Friday, a judge ordered that portions of the search warrants in the case be unsealed. Queen City News is still waiting to get our hands on those documents that could bring forth even more information about the missing girl.

“We are seeking firsthand eyewitness information from anyone who may have seen this Toyota Prius or white female in the area between the dates of November 22, 2022, to December 15, 2022,” a police poster said.

https://twitter.com/CorneliusPD/status/1611359530616602629

Police said one of Madalina’s family members was in the Madison County, North Carolina area. No information was given about how investigators learned the information.

The missing girl was last seen as she got off her school bus in Cornelius on November 21, 2022.

Her mother and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, reportedly said they last saw Madalina on November 23.

According to a Mecklenburg County warrant obtained by Queen City News, Diana Cojocari and Palmiter had an argument on Nov. 23. During the argument, Madalina went into her room to go to bed around 10 p.m. Palmiter then decided to drive to Michigan, where he has family, to pick up items. Around 11:30 a.m. the following day, Cojocari went into Madalina’s room to check on her, and Madalina was gone.

Old publications could be tool for investigators in missing Cornelius girl case

Palmiter was told about Madalina’s disappearance three days later, records showed, and Cojocari said she waited three weeks to report her disappearance because she was worried it would affect her relationship with her husband.

If you have firsthand information that could help detectives, please contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or contact your local FBI office.

