ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

Biden hails December jobs report: ‘Moving in the right direction’

By Alex Gangitano
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNt8J_0k5nF52X00

President Biden on Friday cheered the final jobs report of 2022, calling it good news for the economy and a sign that the U.S. is “moving in the right direction” to bring down inflation.

The December report showed U.S. employment growth slowing due to higher interest rates and stubborn inflation, but not enough to derail the historically strong labor market.

“This moderation in job growth is appropriate, and we should expect it to continue in the months ahead, even as we maintain resilience in our labor market recovery,” Biden said in a statement.

The U.S. added 223,000 jobs in December and brought the unemployment rate down to 3.5 percent, the same level in February 2020, from 3.7 percent in November, according to the Labor Department. The employment gain still came in above economists’ expectations and without other warning signs of an overheating economy.

“Today’s report is great news for our economy and more evidence that my economic plan is working,” the president said.

He added that while there is still work to do to bring down inflation, “we are moving in the right direction.”

Wage growth continued to slow in December, according to the report, as earnings rose 0.3 percent on the month and 4.6 percent over the past 12 months.

Biden said that the report points to signs that Americans are getting more breathing room.

“These historic jobs and unemployment gains are giving workers more power and American families more breathing room. Real wages are up in recent months, gas prices are down, and we are seeing welcome signs that inflation is coming down as well. It’s a good time to be a worker in America,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Biden administration replaces Obama-era emissions guidance withdrawn by Trump

The Biden administration on Friday issued new guidance for incorporating greenhouse gas emissions into federal agencies’ environmental reviews, replacing Obama-era guidelines that had been withdrawn by the Trump administration. The guidance from the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) follows a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) rule from April. It also updates the Obama-era […]
FOX8 News

Police raid hospital room of terminally ill patient

HAYS, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — A terminally-ill Kansas man’s hospital room was raided by cops because he used a weed vape and THC paste to ease the symptoms of the cancer that will kill him within weeks. On December 16th, Hays, Kansas police raided the hospital room of 69-year-old Greg Bretz, who is suffering from terminal […]
HAYS, KS
FOX8 News

North Carolina man becomes first Powerball millionaire of the year

NEW YORK CITY — Gary Krigbaum, of Spindale, rang in 2023 by becoming the first Powerball millionaire of the year, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Krigbaum’s win happened just after midnight on New Year’s Day when he won the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing during ABC’s broadcast of “Dick Clark’s […]
SPINDALE, NC
FOX8 News

South Carolina correctional officer previously fired for ‘sub-standard performance’ at another detention center before arrest, documents show

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two women who worked as correctional officers in Darlington County have been accused of misconduct in office and possession of marijuana, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Eunisha Campbell, 21, and Jade Scarborough, 27, were arrested Wednesday and released on bonds totaling more than $5,600 each, according to […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

Body found in North Carolina believed to be missing 22-year-old

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department announced that a body found behind Dockside Apartments in the Tar River on Friday morning is believed to be that of Khalil Jefferson, a 22-year-old who was reported missing in Greenville on Dec. 2, 2022. The remains have been transported to the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office […]
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Authorities identify two bodies found in Smith Mountain Lake

UPDATE: 1/5 2 P.M.: The Virginia Conservation Police says it has confirmed the two bodies recovered in Smith Mountain Lake were the two men that went missing on Monday, Jan. 2. Police say the bodies of 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis were recovered on Thursday morning. Details are limited at this time. WFXR […]
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX8 News

Family, friends react to death of Greensboro woman over weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman started 2023 with her dream house, family, husband and job, but less than two hours into the new year, she was gone. Natasha Walker was shot and killed near Parkway Street and Cridland Road early Sunday morning. Family members say she died trying to help someone else. They […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

2 minors among 3 killed in wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County

*On Friday, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office reported four fatalities in this wreck. On Saturday FOX8 learned that there were three fatalities from North Carolina State Highway Patrol* DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been killed in a wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
91K+
Followers
22K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy