U.S. Bank Stadium to host Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks

By Joe Hiti, Dan Edwards
 3 days ago

U.S. Bank Stadium has already announced big tours coming their way with Taylor Swift and Metallica, and now they're adding a night with two legends to their docket. Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks.

The concert announcement was made on Friday by Minnesota Vikings Ring-Of-Honor Legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer John Randle, the Chair of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority Michael Vekich, and the Live Nation Midwest President Jason Wright.

Randle and Vekich provided Joel and Nicks with a personalized Vikings jersey, celebrating the upcoming performance.

The show is a part of the " Two Icons: One Night " tour, and will be held on November 10th, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, January 13th at 10am and can be purchased at livenation.com .

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

