ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

14-year-old girl critically shot on Southeast Side: CPD

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LaKoM_0k5nEmkc00

A 14-year-old girl was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Vet’s Park on the Southeast Side.

She was shot in her neck about 4:50 p.m. near 97th and Muskegon, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Trinity Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2023. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Boy, 17, charged with carjacking woman in West Loop

Chicago — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking for a West Loop crime that was caught on video, according to Chicago police. Officers arrested the teen on Monday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton. That’s the same block where the county’s juvenile justice center is located, suggesting he may have other pending matters.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 21, fatally shot on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in the city’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Police said the man was discovered on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head in the 6300 block of South King Drive around 8:10 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot while walking on North Lawndale sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old woman was shot while walking on a sidewalk in Chicago's North Lawndale Tuesday morning. Police say the victim was in the 700 block of Independence Boulevard around 3:21 a.m. when someone fired shots out of a white truck. The victim was dropped off at Rush Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman robbed two people within 20 minutes in Portage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a woman who robbed two people at knifepoint on Sunday in Portage Park.In both robberies, the woman was driving a red Kia sedan when she approached the victims, flashed a knife, and demanded their purse, according to police. In one of the robberies, she pressed the knife to the victim's back, causing a small cut.Police said the first robbery happened around 1:50 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of West Lawrence Avenue. The second robbery happened about 20 minutes later in the 4500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.The woman is described as African American, between the ages of 25 and 30, standing 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7, weighing 125 to 135 pounds, with short hair dyed orange. She was wearing a blue surgical mask and a long purple winter coat.Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy