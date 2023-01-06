14-year-old girl critically shot on Southeast Side: CPD

A 14-year-old girl was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Vet’s Park on the Southeast Side.

She was shot in her neck about 4:50 p.m. near 97th and Muskegon, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Trinity Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2023. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram