New York State

Brian Cashman: 'Analytics haters' have 'inaccurate depiction' of Yankees operation

By Ryan Chichester
 3 days ago

The Yankees introduced Omar Minaya on Thursday, the latest hiring of a longtime MLB executive with extended scouting experience.

Is the hiring of Minaya, along with longtime Giants executive and former Yankees scout and scouting director Brian Sabean, a concession that the team has been too reliant on modern analytics and lacking in the human element in recent years?

Brian Cashman emphatically says that is inaccurate, though many critics will try to make that the case.

“I feel we are balanced. I think there’s an inaccurate depiction of what really happens behind these walls,” Cashman said Thursday, via Dan Martin of the New York Post . “I think people who are analytic haters try to present things inaccurately. I think we have one of the best analytic departments in the sports industry. And we have one of the largest pro scouting departments in baseball. The job is to merge all of the performance science, player development, pro scouting, analytics. They’re all different pieces of the puzzle, and one piece isn’t any bigger than the other.”

The Yankees have often been criticized for being too reliant on numbers, or that Aaron Boone’s lineup construction is done by the analytics department, but Cashman has always said, and continues to say, that those narratives are untrue. So, in Cashman’s eyes, the team’s recent hirings are in no way an acknowledgement that the Yankees had been too reliant on modern data.
If anything, the moves were the continuation of a balanced philosophy that the franchise has always had.

“Whatever decisions are being made, from ownership to my department to the manager, they have to be made with access to all information,’’ Cashman said, via Martin . “If we’re making decisions without all of it, you’re gonna be caught short. I feel like that’s how we’ve been doing business for quite some time and that’s how we’ll continue to do business. This was just an opportunity to grab two people that I think will benefit us and we’re excited, but it’s not a representation of anything out of balance. I feel like the balance exists and there’s a false narrative that it doesn’t, and I’m not gonna be able to counter that.”

