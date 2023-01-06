Dr. Mechtler on Hamlin: "It's really a great story. The ending has not been written, but we all should be optimistic"

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) Calling it tremendous information, the Medical Director at Dent Neurologic Institute said the progress that Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin is making, is the news everyone has been waiting to hear.

"He still has a ways to go," Mechtler cautioned, because the neurological examination that Hamlin underwent was basic, as he had been intubated and unable to talk, until Friday.

"Further tests need to be done to confirm that he had adequate oxygen to the brain during the cardiac arrest. But for now, it seems like everything is going in the right direction."

Mechtler is not involved in this particular case, although he has been involved in similar ones during his 30 years working with patients who have suffered cardiac arrest and neurological issues.

"What I'm looking for now, is further testing, including an MRI. The MRI will look for any form of injury to the brain. It's a very sensitive test. If the MRI shows no sense of injury, we're good to go. And I would expect a full recovery."

In addition to an MRI, Mechtler expects Hamlin to undergo a full neurological examination by a specialist, as well as a heart workup to be sure there's nothing in the heart that may have caused his collapse on the field.

"If everything goes as I expect it to go, this is a healthy heart that had Commotio cordis, which is a traumatic injury to the chest and an abnormal rhythm in an otherwise healthy heart. If that's the case, then we're dealing with a young man with a healthy heart and a fluke injury. I'm very optimistic," added Mechtler.

With the breathing tube removed, Hamlin will begin sitting up in bed. He will be able to talk, although his voice will be hoarse after having a tube down his throat for over three days. Mechtler believes walking will begin soon after.

"There are a lot of heroes in this story. The first ones are the ones who got to him within ten seconds because let's be fair, this young man was saved on the field. He, by definition, died on the field. They brought him back. It's really a great story. The ending has not been written. But I think we all should be optimistic. This is something that will be talked about and written about for many years."