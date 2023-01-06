ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Morning’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Morning” game were:

3-5-1-2, FIREBALL:

(three, five, one, two; FIREBALL: zero)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

