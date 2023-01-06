Read full article on original website
Delicious Dining: Saginaw County’s 11 Must-Try Popular Eateries
We're all guilty of becoming a regular at restaurant or bar and never venture out to other places that have been in our communities forever or even just opened. Where are the best places to eat in Saginaw County, MI?. The places I've highlighted below specialize in unique flavors. They...
Check Out These Flint Area Restaurants and Play Live Bar Trivia
Trivia at your favorite eatery has become quite popular in the last few years. For those that love testing their brains and knowledge, these local spots off free trivia nights to enjoy while having a drink or dinner. Grab some friends and figure out who paid attention in school and who is there for the booze.
Win For Burton Residents: Bumpy Bristol Road To Be Fixed
This year Genesee County residents will see major road construction happening all around our cities. Look for more round-abouts and lots of road/bridge construction in our area. And most of it is very necessary -- City of Burton residents know what I'm saying... that stretch of Bristol Road from Dort...
Fun With Puns: Mid Michigan’s 16 Best Pet Salon Names
Animal lovers are different. We talk in high-pitch voices... make up weird rhyming songs we sing to our pets... endless nick-names and try out our funniest, punniest jokes only a "good boy" or "good girl" would appreciate. That translates to names of dog grooming, daycare and spa centers all around Michigan, too. (This was inspired by a spot my Toledo friends used to frequent "The Grr & Pur Pet Salon" which is no longer in business.)
New Owners – Flint Twp Couple Purchase TRV FIT Flint
If 2023 is your year to get in shape, TRV Fit Flint is here to help. The popular workout facility on Miller Road was recently purchased by Tom and Samantha Yeager of Flint Township. If the names sound familiar, the husband and wife team are both originally from Flushing. The...
Take a Look Inside This Medieval Castle in Oakland County, Michigan
Holy cow…..a medieval castle complete with drawbridge, secret passageways, stone towers, trap doors, and more…..sits in Oakland County. Worth a few million dollars. This mammoth structure is, according to a realtor, “as close to a modern-day representation of a European castle as you can probably imagine.”. Living...
Certification To Serve Yummy Drinks Now Possible In Downtown Flint
Downtown Flint's business community has been growing steadily for several years now. It's great to drive down Saginaw Street seeing people hanging out at restaurants, bars and lunch spots. Many of these places serve great, creative drinks. So, where do people go for bartending certification around Genesee County?. What's the...
Viral Video – Val’s Pizza Owosso Has The Cleanest Kitchen Around
Shout out to Val's Pizza in Owosso, Michigan for showing the world how to clean a working kitchen. The local pizza place blew up the internet with a kitchen cleaning video. I absolutely love this. Think about how many times you see a video or read a post about something negative in terms of the service industry. To see a Michigan family taking pride in their restaurant and going viral with it is awesome.
Say What? This Double-Wide Home in Lapeer County is Over $500K?
You'll be scratching your head when you see the price of this double-wide (manufactured) home in North Branch that is currently on the market for $539,000. Yes, the house that you'll see in the photos below is over half a million dollars. After you have a look in the garage,...
The Cast of the ‘Clerks’ Franchise to Reunite in Livonia in March
Your favorite characters from the Clerks franchise will all be in Livonia, MI in March. Mark your calendars for March 3rd through March 5th, 2023 for a Clerks cast reunion. Astronomicon 6 will take place at Burton Manor on Schoolcraft Road in Livonia and bring in special guests Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O'Halloran, and more.
This New Buffalo Wild Wings in Saginaw is The First of Its Kind in MI
There's a new Buffalo Wild Wings being built in Saginaw. However, this one is unlike any other one in the state of Michigan. Later this winter, Saginaw residents will be able to experience Buffalo Wild Wings GO. A lot of people don't want a loud and busy lunch/dinner experience. They'd...
Eat This: Flint Area’s 5 Best Pastrami Sandwiches
Every January we celebrate National Hot Pastrami Day around the middle of the month. These local spots around the Greater Flint Area are must-try places to celebrate (or pig out) on pastrami. #1 Hoffman's Deco Deli & Cafe, Downtown Flint. Hoffman's is one of the best kept secrets in Genesee...
Exclusive: Inside Grand Blanc High School’s New Athletic Building [75 PHOTOS]
Construction on Grand Blanc High School's new athletic center is moving along quickly, and it's like nothing we've ever seen before. Grand Blanc, Michigan will soon be home to a brand-new high school football stadium and athletic center. The construction will be done this year and fans will hopefully see the stadium come alive within the next six months.
Take a Swing at the All New Indoor Golf Facility in Oakland County
Well, well, well, it looks like there's a new indoor golf facility in Rochester Hills. Tee Times is Michigan's first vision 2 multiple surface and movement golf simulator. It's a 9,000-square-foot indoor golf simulator and bar. According to The Oakland Press, The state-of-the-art simulators feature five hitting surfaces including a fairway, rough, and bunker along with an articulating platform to simulate the terrain of a golf course.
Dream Big – Saginaw’s Paul Walter Hauser Wins Golden Globe
The 2023 Golden Globe Awards aired last night, and it was super cool to see not one, but two former Michigan residents take home trophies. Former Grand Blanc resident Evan Peters won Best Limited Series Actor and former Saginaw resident Paul Walter Hauser won Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Movie.
Realty Signs Are Now Posted on This Former Bar in Grand Blanc
A great opportunity in a great location is now available in Grand Blanc. Back on October 21st, 2022, Sweetwater Bar in Grand Blanc permanently closed its doors to the public. It was a very abrupt closing as well and most people did not see it coming. A few short months...
Michigan Lottery Winner Didn’t Want to Cause a Scene – So He Screamed in His Car
An Oakland County man managed to contain his excitement and waited until he got into his car to let out a scream after he found out he'd just won a huge lottery jackpot. The 54-year-old lottery player won $557,137 on a Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket. Oakland County Man Thought...
Guy Fieri Opening New Restaurant In Livonia – Chicken Guy!
The insanely popular celebrity chef and host of 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives' on the Food Network Channel, Guy Fieri, is opening a new restaurant in Livonia, Michigan. Chicken Guy! will be open for business in March. According to the official Chicken Guy! website, the restaurant delivers on flavor. Chicken Guy!...
Former Grand Blanc Student Evan Peters Goes for ‘Gold’ as Dahmer
Evan Peters is going for "gold" this week, and it has nothing to do with the Olympics and everything to do with one of his most challenging acting roles ever. It was a big night for Evan Peters back in 2021 when he took home an Emmy for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie" for his role as Detective Colin Zabel in HBO's Mare of Easttown. Now, he's stepping it up as he's poised to win his first Golden Globe for his haunting role in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
