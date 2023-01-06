ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
Banana 101.5

Check Out These Flint Area Restaurants and Play Live Bar Trivia

Trivia at your favorite eatery has become quite popular in the last few years. For those that love testing their brains and knowledge, these local spots off free trivia nights to enjoy while having a drink or dinner. Grab some friends and figure out who paid attention in school and who is there for the booze.
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Win For Burton Residents: Bumpy Bristol Road To Be Fixed

This year Genesee County residents will see major road construction happening all around our cities. Look for more round-abouts and lots of road/bridge construction in our area. And most of it is very necessary -- City of Burton residents know what I'm saying... that stretch of Bristol Road from Dort...
BURTON, MI
Banana 101.5

Fun With Puns: Mid Michigan’s 16 Best Pet Salon Names

Animal lovers are different. We talk in high-pitch voices... make up weird rhyming songs we sing to our pets... endless nick-names and try out our funniest, punniest jokes only a "good boy" or "good girl" would appreciate. That translates to names of dog grooming, daycare and spa centers all around Michigan, too. (This was inspired by a spot my Toledo friends used to frequent "The Grr & Pur Pet Salon" which is no longer in business.)
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

New Owners – Flint Twp Couple Purchase TRV FIT Flint

If 2023 is your year to get in shape, TRV Fit Flint is here to help. The popular workout facility on Miller Road was recently purchased by Tom and Samantha Yeager of Flint Township. If the names sound familiar, the husband and wife team are both originally from Flushing. The...
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Certification To Serve Yummy Drinks Now Possible In Downtown Flint

Downtown Flint's business community has been growing steadily for several years now. It's great to drive down Saginaw Street seeing people hanging out at restaurants, bars and lunch spots. Many of these places serve great, creative drinks. So, where do people go for bartending certification around Genesee County?. What's the...
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Viral Video – Val’s Pizza Owosso Has The Cleanest Kitchen Around

Shout out to Val's Pizza in Owosso, Michigan for showing the world how to clean a working kitchen. The local pizza place blew up the internet with a kitchen cleaning video. I absolutely love this. Think about how many times you see a video or read a post about something negative in terms of the service industry. To see a Michigan family taking pride in their restaurant and going viral with it is awesome.
OWOSSO, MI
Banana 101.5

Eat This: Flint Area’s 5 Best Pastrami Sandwiches

Every January we celebrate National Hot Pastrami Day around the middle of the month. These local spots around the Greater Flint Area are must-try places to celebrate (or pig out) on pastrami. #1 Hoffman's Deco Deli & Cafe, Downtown Flint. Hoffman's is one of the best kept secrets in Genesee...
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Take a Swing at the All New Indoor Golf Facility in Oakland County

Well, well, well, it looks like there's a new indoor golf facility in Rochester Hills. Tee Times is Michigan's first vision 2 multiple surface and movement golf simulator. It's a 9,000-square-foot indoor golf simulator and bar. According to The Oakland Press, The state-of-the-art simulators feature five hitting surfaces including a fairway, rough, and bunker along with an articulating platform to simulate the terrain of a golf course.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Banana 101.5

Dream Big – Saginaw’s Paul Walter Hauser Wins Golden Globe

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards aired last night, and it was super cool to see not one, but two former Michigan residents take home trophies. Former Grand Blanc resident Evan Peters won Best Limited Series Actor and former Saginaw resident Paul Walter Hauser won Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Movie.
SAGINAW, MI
Banana 101.5

Guy Fieri Opening New Restaurant In Livonia – Chicken Guy!

The insanely popular celebrity chef and host of 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives' on the Food Network Channel, Guy Fieri, is opening a new restaurant in Livonia, Michigan. Chicken Guy! will be open for business in March. According to the official Chicken Guy! website, the restaurant delivers on flavor. Chicken Guy!...
LIVONIA, MI
Banana 101.5

Former Grand Blanc Student Evan Peters Goes for ‘Gold’ as Dahmer

Evan Peters is going for "gold" this week, and it has nothing to do with the Olympics and everything to do with one of his most challenging acting roles ever. It was a big night for Evan Peters back in 2021 when he took home an Emmy for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie" for his role as Detective Colin Zabel in HBO's Mare of Easttown. Now, he's stepping it up as he's poised to win his first Golden Globe for his haunting role in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy