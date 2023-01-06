Evan Peters is going for "gold" this week, and it has nothing to do with the Olympics and everything to do with one of his most challenging acting roles ever. It was a big night for Evan Peters back in 2021 when he took home an Emmy for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie" for his role as Detective Colin Zabel in HBO's Mare of Easttown. Now, he's stepping it up as he's poised to win his first Golden Globe for his haunting role in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

GRAND BLANC, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO