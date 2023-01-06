New information is available about an Osage County Murder investigation after a man was found dead in a pasture. Six people are already behind bars for killing Corey Sequichie, but Sheriff Eddie Virden said more arrests are coming. Dacia Dorris, Justin Jordan, Robert McCully, Randy McDonald, Nolan Osten and Dillan Plank are all in jail and Sheriff Virden said they expect to arrest four to five more people, most of whom are already in prison.

OSAGE COUNTY, OK ・ 7 HOURS AGO