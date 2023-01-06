ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

News On 6

Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase Arrested

Tulsa Police say a man is in custody on Monday accused of leading officers on an early-morning chase. Officers say they tried to stop a pickup truck near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road at around 2 a.m., but the driver refused to stop and sped off. Tulsa Police...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man, woman found dead in Turley identified

TURLEY, Okla. — A man and a woman were found dead in Turley Thursday night in what the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is calling a “double murder.”. TCSO said a woman found the bodies of 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn (Sheets) Culkins in a building behind a mobile home on 66th Street North near Highway 75 around 10:00 p.m. Thursday night.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
fox5ny.com

Police: 12-year-old Oklahoma girl stabs brother, 9, to death

OKLAHOMA - A 9-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Tulsa, Oklahoma by his 12-year-old sister, according to police. Officers were called Thursday night to a home in the 1000 block of 64th Pl. S. and found the boy being treated by paramedics. EMSA paramedics and Tulsa firefighters were performing CPR to the victim.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Broken Arrow home where family of eight died has been demolished

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow home where a family of eight died has been demolished. Back in October, the bodies of eight people, including six children, were found in a house fire. Police said the family died as a result of a murder-suicide but never disclosed who was responsible for the deaths.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Neighbor reacts to death of 9-year-old boy in alleged sibling stabbing in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — “She’s losing two children at one time, her life, or the little girl’s life will never be the same, especially the little girl.”. A mother of three grown children in a neighboring apartment complex shared her reaction to the reported stabbing of a 9-year old boy at the River Bank Plaza Apartments. According to Tulsa Police, the 9-year-old died at the hospital overnight.
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

New Details in Osage County Murder Investigation

New information is available about an Osage County Murder investigation after a man was found dead in a pasture. Six people are already behind bars for killing Corey Sequichie, but Sheriff Eddie Virden said more arrests are coming. Dacia Dorris, Justin Jordan, Robert McCully, Randy McDonald, Nolan Osten and Dillan Plank are all in jail and Sheriff Virden said they expect to arrest four to five more people, most of whom are already in prison.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

12-Year-Old In Custody, Accused Of Stabbing 9-Year-Old Brother

A 9-year-old boy has died after being stabbed, according to Tulsa Police. Police say the boy's 12-year-old sister is in custody and is being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice. Investigators say officers were called to the home near East 66th Place and Riverside Drive around 11:45 p.m. in response to reports of a stabbing. When they arrived EMSA, and Tulsa Firefighters were already on the scene and performing CPR on the boy.
TULSA, OK

