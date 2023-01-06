Fact check: You can wait up to 20 weeks in SC to get an abortion? Not so fast. What to know

The six-week ban on abortion in South Carolina has been ruled unconstitutional, but services in the state are still more limited than you might think.

The South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s six-week abortion ban on Thursday, ruling that it violated the state’s constitutional right to privacy. With the 2021 law nixed, the state’s previous ban of about 20 weeks remains in place.

So patients can wait up to 20 weeks to get an abortion in South Carolina now?

Not really and even if they could, their options of where they can get an abortion are extremely limited regardless.

South Carolina currently only has three operating abortion clinics: Planned Parenthood in Columbia and Charleston , along with the Greenville Women’s Clinic in Greenville. And all three only offer abortion services below the state’s 20-week limit.

Surgical abortion

All three clinics state on their websites that they only offer surgical abortion up to 14 weeks after the first day of a patient’s last menstrual period.

Under South Carolina law, patients under 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Also, the parent or legal guardian must bring their ID, the patient’s ID or a birth certificate.

Abortion pill

The websites for both Planned Parenthood clinics state that they offer the abortion pill, also known as medication abortion, up to 11 weeks after the first day of a patient’s last menstrual period.

The Greenville Women’s Clinic notes that it offers the abortion pill from the first trimester to 10 weeks.

Taking the abortion pill will induce a miscarriage.

The abortion pill should not be confused with Plan B, also called the morning after pill — an over-the-counter medication that is taken up to 72 hours after unprotected sex to prevent pregnancy.

Like surgical abortion, patients under 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to get the abortion pill. Also, the parent or legal guardian must bring their ID, the patient’s ID or a birth certificate.

Clinic contact information

Appointments can be made online at all three clinics by clicking the links above. You can also call the Columbia clinic at 803-256-4900, the Charleston clinic at 843-628-4380 and the Greenville clinic at 864-232-1584.