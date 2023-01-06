Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Secret documents from Biden's term as vice president were discovered in his officeMalek SherifWashington, DC
President Biden’s Classified Docs Problem- How Bad is it?Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for YearsThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Related
restonnow.com
Morning Notes
Vienna Area Voters Elect New Delegate Today — “The special election to fill the Virginia House of Delegates 35th District seat is set for Tuesday. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m… The special election’s candidates are Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi.” [Patch]
restonnow.com
What Fairfax County restaurants to hit up for Restaurant Week
Winter Restaurant Week is scheduled to kick off next week, and over 20 eateries across Fairfax County are signed up to offer special offerings as part of the event. During Restaurant Week — a bi-annual event sponsored by Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) — participating restaurants in the D.C. region offer special menus to encourage locals to try new locations around the area.
restonnow.com
State expands investigation of merit award notice delays to all of FCPS
The Virginia Attorney General’s office has launched an investigation into Fairfax County Public Schools, alleging that delays in notifying students of commendations for their preliminary SAT test scores may constitute civil rights violations. Attorney General Jason Miyares announced yesterday that the entire school system will be subject to a...
restonnow.com
Developer duo pitch more housing on Rock Hill Road in Herndon
The development team behind four parcels of land on Rock Hill Road in Herndon want to see. on the nearly 24-acre site near the Innovation Center Metro station. DWC Holdings and Origami RE Growth GP have filed a Site-Specific Plan Amendment (SSPA) — an ongoing process for exploring changes to Fairfax County’s comprehensive plan — to increase the amount of housing on the site.
restonnow.com
Reston teen arrested and charged in connection to Sterling shooting
A Reston man has been arrested and charged in connection with a June 11 shooting of three people in Sterling. Isaias Lainez-Alvarado, 19, was arrested at a home in Reston on Thursday (Jan. 5), according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with three counts of...
restonnow.com
Fairfax County’s state lawmakers file bills for higher teacher pay, campaign finance reform and more
As the Virginia General Assembly convenes this week for its 2023 session, local lawmakers hope to pass bills highlighting campaign finance reforms, raising teacher pay, paid sick leave, and other issues. The General Assembly will meet in Richmond on Wednesday (Jan. 11) for a 46-day session lasting until Feb. 25,...
restonnow.com
Vehicle catches fire in Reston office parking garage
A vehicle caught fire this morning in a parking garage on Sunrise Valley Drive in Reston, according to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department. Crews were able to extinguish the fire before 8:30 a.m. So far, fire officials believe that asphalt work in the area had caught fire in the upper floor of the garage in the 12300 block of Sunrise Valley Drive.
restonnow.com
New sidewalk improvements planned at Spring, Locust streets in Herndon
Sidewalk improvements are in the works for two streets in the Town of Herndon. Included as part of the town’s long-range capital projects planning tool — the Capital Improvement Program — the town is planning a series of sidewalk improvements on Spring and Locust streets, each of which will cost over $1 million overall.
restonnow.com
County seeks feedback on reductions in parking requirements, overhaul of policy
Parking requirements in Fairfax County — which are getting their first major overhaul since 1988 — are set for public hearings later this year. The multi-year effort — coined Parking Reimagined — is the focus of an open house coming this week. “Access to the internet,...
Comments / 0