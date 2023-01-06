ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reston, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
restonnow.com

Morning Notes

Vienna Area Voters Elect New Delegate Today — “The special election to fill the Virginia House of Delegates 35th District seat is set for Tuesday. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m… The special election’s candidates are Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi.” [Patch]
VIENNA, VA
restonnow.com

What Fairfax County restaurants to hit up for Restaurant Week

Winter Restaurant Week is scheduled to kick off next week, and over 20 eateries across Fairfax County are signed up to offer special offerings as part of the event. During Restaurant Week — a bi-annual event sponsored by Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) — participating restaurants in the D.C. region offer special menus to encourage locals to try new locations around the area.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
restonnow.com

State expands investigation of merit award notice delays to all of FCPS

The Virginia Attorney General’s office has launched an investigation into Fairfax County Public Schools, alleging that delays in notifying students of commendations for their preliminary SAT test scores may constitute civil rights violations. Attorney General Jason Miyares announced yesterday that the entire school system will be subject to a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
restonnow.com

Developer duo pitch more housing on Rock Hill Road in Herndon

The development team behind four parcels of land on Rock Hill Road in Herndon want to see. on the nearly 24-acre site near the Innovation Center Metro station. DWC Holdings and Origami RE Growth GP have filed a Site-Specific Plan Amendment (SSPA) — an ongoing process for exploring changes to Fairfax County’s comprehensive plan — to increase the amount of housing on the site.
HERNDON, VA
restonnow.com

Reston teen arrested and charged in connection to Sterling shooting

A Reston man has been arrested and charged in connection with a June 11 shooting of three people in Sterling. Isaias Lainez-Alvarado, 19, was arrested at a home in Reston on Thursday (Jan. 5), according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with three counts of...
STERLING, VA
restonnow.com

Vehicle catches fire in Reston office parking garage

A vehicle caught fire this morning in a parking garage on Sunrise Valley Drive in Reston, according to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department. Crews were able to extinguish the fire before 8:30 a.m. So far, fire officials believe that asphalt work in the area had caught fire in the upper floor of the garage in the 12300 block of Sunrise Valley Drive.
RESTON, VA
restonnow.com

New sidewalk improvements planned at Spring, Locust streets in Herndon

Sidewalk improvements are in the works for two streets in the Town of Herndon. Included as part of the town’s long-range capital projects planning tool — the Capital Improvement Program — the town is planning a series of sidewalk improvements on Spring and Locust streets, each of which will cost over $1 million overall.
HERNDON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy