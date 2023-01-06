Read full article on original website
Construction Areas To Avoid In Midland and Odessa
No matter where we go in Midland or Odessa we run into some kind of construction. For those of us who travel 191 every day, we have gotten used to the ever-changing lanes and new on and off ramps or the ramps you can't use from day to day. One...
What You Need To Know! Midland’s Boil Water Notice
Yesterday afternoon city officials in Midland issues a Boil Water Notice, meaning city water was not safe to use without being boiled, this does include RO water as well. As you can imagine there was a run on the bank with water at local stores. If you are in need of water, the city has set up several distribution centers in Midland beginning in the early afternoon today. Those locations are Stonegate Fellowship, MLK Center on Butternut Lane, First Baptist Church on Garfield, and Midland College Chap Center.
New Downtown Midland Restaurant To Hit Up This Weekend!
Downtown Midland continues to grow and get more choices to grab some awesome food! The newest edition to Downtown Midland just opened and is ready to serve up some great lunch and dinner in the heart of Midland!. • TKILAZ #3 OPENS DOWNTOWN MIDLAND!. Address: 100 North Main Street Ste...
Midland-Odessa Answers! Which Intersections Do You See The Worst Driving?
Driving in West Texas, quite honestly could be a reality show. Set up a camera on Highway 191, I-20, 42nd street in Odessa, the loop in Midland, literally almost anywhere, and just enjoy the show! Why, you ask? Because it is crazy! Anyone who has driven on the streets of Midland or Odessa may be darn near traumatized on any given day.
Check Out The Details About Par 3 Suites Coming To Midland, Owned By Parent Company Top Golf
It's about time! There have been rumors and requests that someone would put in some kind of golf activity like Top Golf or something like it. According to Maybe In Midland-Odessa Par 3 Suites is coming to Midland. Par 3 Suites is an affiliate of Top Tracer, which is owned by Top Golf.
Are These The Top 5 Best French Fries In Odessa?
Not all fries are created equal. It is up to you how you like your fries. Extra salty, steak, thin, crispy, crinkle, no salt, ketchup, no ketchup? I will go for crinkle any day but sometimes I like to change it up. Thank goodness for the many options we have here in the 432 to satisfy my french fry taste buds.
Ask Midland Odessa -He Stood Me Up At The Restaurant So I Sent Him The Dinner Bill?
Buzz Question - Yes, got stood up recently for a dinner date. He never showed up so I ate alone. He text me later and told me about his situation and why he didn't show up...something about work and a deadline. Whatever. Well, I 'm thinking he NEEDS to pay for that meal. So I'm about to let him know how m much he owes me....right?
What’s Happening at Faudree Rd. and Hwy 191? A $32 Million Widening Project
New Year, New Faudree Road in East Odessa. Tuesday began the Faudree Road Project to widen the road north of Hwy 191. According to NewsWest 9, This project is expected to take two years to complete but it will expand the current two lanes of Faudree Road. to a five-lane road with one of those lanes being a left turn lane from Hwy 191 north to Yukon Road.
Free 1 Year Pass? Don’t Miss The Grand Opening Of Urban Air Adventure Park In Midland This Saturday!
Urban Air Adventure Park in Midland opened its doors back in December, however, their official grand opening is this Saturday. Urban Air Adventure Park is located in the old Stein Mart building, next to Market Street, in the shopping center at the corner of Midkiff and Loop 250. Everyone is invited to attend. When you ask anyone what our area needs more of, they always say more things for kids and families to do. Here you go!
Texas DPS Says These 12 People Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
What-A-Tree! See This Awesome Whataburger Christmas Tree From Midland Texas!
Only in Texas! And, only from Whataburger! Nothing says TEXAS like Whataburger! So it makes so much sense that there are people who decorate their Christmas trees with WHATABURGER! And, that's exactly what Vivian Torress from Midland, Texas did!. • WHAT A FAN!. Vivian Torres from Midland, Texas is such...
Here Is Where You Can Ring In 2023-New Year’s Eve Celebrations In Midland/Odessa!
As we look back on the year that was 2022, hopefully, many of us had an enjoyable year for the most part. Lessons were learned, goals were accomplished, and good and bad memories were made. This Saturday is the last day of 2022 and while many prefer to be home with friends and loved ones, others would rather ring in the New Year in a big way surrounded by lots of sights and sounds. Both are awesome! So if you are one of the latter, where to ring in the New Year is the big question.
