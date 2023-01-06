ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

What You Need To Know! Midland’s Boil Water Notice

Yesterday afternoon city officials in Midland issues a Boil Water Notice, meaning city water was not safe to use without being boiled, this does include RO water as well. As you can imagine there was a run on the bank with water at local stores. If you are in need of water, the city has set up several distribution centers in Midland beginning in the early afternoon today. Those locations are Stonegate Fellowship, MLK Center on Butternut Lane, First Baptist Church on Garfield, and Midland College Chap Center.
Are These The Top 5 Best French Fries In Odessa?

Not all fries are created equal. It is up to you how you like your fries. Extra salty, steak, thin, crispy, crinkle, no salt, ketchup, no ketchup? I will go for crinkle any day but sometimes I like to change it up. Thank goodness for the many options we have here in the 432 to satisfy my french fry taste buds.
Free 1 Year Pass? Don’t Miss The Grand Opening Of Urban Air Adventure Park In Midland This Saturday!

Urban Air Adventure Park in Midland opened its doors back in December, however, their official grand opening is this Saturday. Urban Air Adventure Park is located in the old Stein Mart building, next to Market Street, in the shopping center at the corner of Midkiff and Loop 250. Everyone is invited to attend. When you ask anyone what our area needs more of, they always say more things for kids and families to do. Here you go!
Texas DPS Says These 12 People Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared

The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
Here Is Where You Can Ring In 2023-New Year’s Eve Celebrations In Midland/Odessa!

As we look back on the year that was 2022, hopefully, many of us had an enjoyable year for the most part. Lessons were learned, goals were accomplished, and good and bad memories were made. This Saturday is the last day of 2022 and while many prefer to be home with friends and loved ones, others would rather ring in the New Year in a big way surrounded by lots of sights and sounds. Both are awesome! So if you are one of the latter, where to ring in the New Year is the big question.
