Sweeping Changes at Walmart Coming This Year
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Amazon and Walmart Lead Retail Industry Shift to Returns and Results
While early industry-wide readings on retail sales range from record high to essentially flat if 7% inflation is factored in, fears of a fourth-quarter washout amid a glut of inventory and promotion appear to have been overblown, with pockets of strength and weakness offset by a tide of not so bad.
Walmart is using drones now in Texas for deliveries
Walmart just shared that over 6,000 deliveries were made over the past year using drones in seven states. (source) The company now operates, with its vendors, 36 drone delivery hubs across seven states, including Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. (source) With 593 retail stores in Texas, this program is sure to be available in a lot of stores in the state.
Boxed Considering Sale of Company as eGrocers Flounder
Online consumer-facing wholesale retailer Boxed is considering selling the company as eGrocers face economic challenges. The eTailer announced Thursday (Jan. 5) that its board and advisors are exploring the possibility of selling the company as well as looking into new ways to access additional capital, aiming to announce a new fundraise within the next couple of months.
Police drain pool at home of missing Massachusetts mom
Authorities who are desperately searching for missing mother Ana Walshe have turned their attentions to the pool behind the former home that she shared with her husband Brian Walshe.
Welcome to the First Ever McDonald's Where You're Served by Robots—In Texas
The new test store allows customers to order and receive their food without any human interaction.
A Roomba Took Video Of A Woman Using The Bathroom — And Screenshots Ended Up Online
Roombas, or any other robot vacuum for that matter, can be a lifesaver for parents who have too much to juggle and need a little assistance cleaning up the house. But for every technological convenience and “lifesaver” granted to us, there seems to be increasingly insidious tradeoffs when it comes to allowing smart devices to monitor and collect data in multiple ways.
iheart.com
Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop
You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
Food Stamps: What To Know About SNAP Payments in January
For the more than 42 million Americans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly food stamps, there may be some questions on top of mind this New Year -- like when...
yankodesign.com
ASKA showcases fully-functional prototype of its ‘street-legal’ flying car at CES 2023
Although the public demonstration got called off due to dicey weather (thanks, polar vortex), NFT Inc. (not the crypto kind) was all set to reveal a fully-functional prototype of their ASKA eVTOL at CES this year. Armed with FAA and EASA certifications, the ASKA A5 is arguably the world’s first ‘street-legal’ eVTOL that can alternate between driving on a highway or flying in mid-air. I’d argue that given its design, you’d probably do a spit-take if you saw this massive machine cruising right beside you on the road.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: McDonald’s Is Testing a New Store Run Entirely by Robots
While we love all things Disney food here at DFB, we just kinda really like, well, FOOD in general!. We try to keep up with all the latest fast food trends, which is why we have to ask: Did Tony Stark design this new McDonald’s location? While the golden arches aren’t being traded in for blue arc reactors, McDonald’s is bringing in some new tech. You won’t believe who’s serving up those delicious golden french fries and more at a location in Texas!
Best of CES 2023: Wireless TV, delivery robots and in-car VR
Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Citizen’s newest smartwatch puts part of NASA on your wrist
The latest smartwatches from Citizen feature an app that utilizes research into alertness and fatigue pulled from NASA plus A.I. models created by IBM Watson Studio to help you better understand the way your body performs each day. The app is called YouQ, and rather than only looking back at how you’ve performed, it also looks ahead.
Get ready for a massive SoCalGas bill this month, as natural gas prices soar
Residential customers of Southern California Gas Co. will see bills jump, the utility warns, because of sharply higher wholesale natural gas prices. Consumer advocates cry foul.
makeuseof.com
Yeelight Pushes Matter Smart Home Integrations at CES 2023
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Yeelight has extended its awesome array of smart home lighting devices at CES 2023, launching several new products, including the Cube Smart Lamp. Furthermore, following the...
CES kicks off in Las Vegas, highlighting new tech, including automated snow blowers and robots
The tech world could be in for another shake up, as CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, a global gathering of innovators for tech’s biggest showcase of the year, kicked off on Thursday in Las Vegas.
RideApart
Verge Motorcycles Launches Range-Topping TS Ultra Model At CES 2023
It’s January, 2023, and the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is upon us once more. This year, it runs from January 5 through 8, and Finnish electric motorbike maker Verge Motorcycles is kicking things off with the introduction of its highest-spec bike yet, the Verge TS Ultra. The company...
DoorDash Wants to Run Your Errands Now
Personal assistants aren’t just for the rich and famous anymore. DoorDash started in 2013 helping restaurants meet their delivery demands, and the business has grown exponentially and currently has over 50% of the food delivery service market. DoorDash (DASH) - Get Free Report wasn’t just a great business for...
Payments Are ‘Sexy’ Again at IKEA Stores and Website
The last stop on the customer journey has new respect at IKEA stores and its website. Speaking with PYMNTS as part of our ACI Merchant Series, Global Payments Manager at Ingka Group (IKEA Retail) Anna Pulante pointed to a number of initiatives underway at the world’s largest furniture retailer to use digital payments — specifically mobile — to breathe new life into its model.
Restaurant Customers Prioritize Cost Savings Over Convenience Amid Inflation
As economic challenges persist, diners are becoming less willing to pay the premium for convenience. Take, for instance, drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros, which noted in its preliminary fourth quarter earnings report Monday (Jan. 9) a modest decrease in same-store sales after a period of growth. The company attributed this...
