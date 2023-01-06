JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars usually mess it up. They fired Tom Coughlin too soon. They kept Jack Del Rio, Gus Bradley and Doug Marrone too long. They gambled on Urban Meyer, Nick Foles, David Garrard and countless others, and almost always got burned. Whether it was draft picks, free agents, coaches or general managers, it’s been one mistake after another for years — decades, really. Even when it looked as if the floundering franchise was headed in the right direction in 2007 and 2017, Jacksonville followed successful seasons with head-scratching moves: trading four picks to select Derrick Harvey; re-signing Blake Bortles.

