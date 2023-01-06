Read full article on original website
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Shows of support and signs of unease mark the first NFL Sunday since Hamlin's injury
The NFL kicked off its final, game-packed Sunday of the regular season less than a week after a shocking on-field injury jolted players and fans and prompted a flood of well wishes from across the country. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized after collapsing during a Monday night match-up...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jaguars finally get it right after years, decades of errors
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars usually mess it up. They fired Tom Coughlin too soon. They kept Jack Del Rio, Gus Bradley and Doug Marrone too long. They gambled on Urban Meyer, Nick Foles, David Garrard and countless others, and almost always got burned. Whether it was draft picks, free agents, coaches or general managers, it’s been one mistake after another for years — decades, really. Even when it looked as if the floundering franchise was headed in the right direction in 2007 and 2017, Jacksonville followed successful seasons with head-scratching moves: trading four picks to select Derrick Harvey; re-signing Blake Bortles.
