ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
country1025.com

Best Public Schools in the Country, You’ll NEVER Guess Where Massachusetts Lands!

Now this is a pleasant surprise for a Friday morning. The website FinanceBuzz.com has analyzed the public school systems nationwide and has determined that Massachusetts has a dang good one. They base their findings on a number of factors including performance, graduation rates, and more. In regards to Massachusetts, they say the quality of education and safety rate very high. They also take into account ACT scores. If you live in Brookline, even better. According to FinanceBuzz.com, “the Public Schools of Brookline in Norfolk County rank the best.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

5 New England Locations on Top List of Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest in the U.S.

It's not a big surprise to people in New England to hear all about how hot the real estate market is in the region. Since the pandemic, people from across the country (and the world) have had their eyes and wallets locked on New England as a long term escape from big city life. A recent list released details the 50 towns and cities where homes are selling the fastest nationwide, and five places in New England are absolutely scorching hot.
PORTLAND, ME
WCVB

Massachusetts school district cancels classes after ransomware attack

SWANSEA, Mass. — The Swansea Public Schools district in Massachusetts has canceled classes for Wednesday because of a ransomware attack. Superintendent of Schools John J. Robidoux tweeted late Tuesday afternoon that due to the ransomware attack, the school district's network had been shut down and that school was canceled districtwide.
SWANSEA, MA
bostonagentmagazine.com

The Procopio Companies Wilmington multifamily development opens to residents

The Procopio Companies recently celebrated the opening of its Lume multifamily residential project at 635 Main St. in Wilmington. Located 20 miles from Boston, the developer broke ground on the project in June 2021. The three-story, 49-unit luxury residential development includes 74,000 square feet of multifamily housing with 39 garden-style...
WILMINGTON, MA
WCVB

Boston police put out call for transfers from other Massachusetts departments

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is accepting applications to hire full-time officers through the lateral transfer process, which is only open to permanent Massachusetts civil service police officers. At 7:55 p.m. Friday, Boston police tweeted a link to an advertisement regarding the lateral transfer application process. The BPD...
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor

On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
SALEM, MA
newyorkalmanack.com

Boston’s Black Workers in the Civil War Era

Before, during, and after the Civil War, white abolitionists and Republicans refused to secure equal employment opportunity for Black Bostonians, condemning many of them to poverty. Still, Jones finds, some Black entrepreneurs created their own jobs and forged their own career paths. Highlighting the everyday struggles of ordinary Black workers,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: January edition

Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhoods. The news is getting better for renters looking for anything less than a three-bedroom apartment in many Boston neighborhoods. Studio prices are down nearly 6% in Allston, but the neighborhood has seen double-digit drops in asking prices for one- and two-bedroom apartments since August, according to a market report Apartment Advisor released Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy