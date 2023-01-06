Read full article on original website
Boston apartments as low as $1,257 per month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's DayMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Key Things to Do In Boston, MAThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
country1025.com
Best Public Schools in the Country, You’ll NEVER Guess Where Massachusetts Lands!
Now this is a pleasant surprise for a Friday morning. The website FinanceBuzz.com has analyzed the public school systems nationwide and has determined that Massachusetts has a dang good one. They base their findings on a number of factors including performance, graduation rates, and more. In regards to Massachusetts, they say the quality of education and safety rate very high. They also take into account ACT scores. If you live in Brookline, even better. According to FinanceBuzz.com, “the Public Schools of Brookline in Norfolk County rank the best.”
5 New England Locations on Top List of Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest in the U.S.
It's not a big surprise to people in New England to hear all about how hot the real estate market is in the region. Since the pandemic, people from across the country (and the world) have had their eyes and wallets locked on New England as a long term escape from big city life. A recent list released details the 50 towns and cities where homes are selling the fastest nationwide, and five places in New England are absolutely scorching hot.
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay Opening
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Those living in the Bridgewater area who were looking to do some shopping at Periwinkle's Consignment Store on Tuesday, January 3rd, may have been surprised when they arrived at the small boutique consignment store.
Top 10 Private and Public High Schools in the Nation Include 5 in New England
When it comes to education and the rankings of schools, colleges, and universities, it grabs most of our attention. The majority of us have at least one connection to a school, if not several, so if you're like me, it's always fun, interesting, and dare I say educational to see where schools land in rankings.
‘A huge difference:’ New lawmakers from Central, Western Mass. talk first days in office
For Kate Donaghue, the State House is not unfamiliar territory — she has testified in its many hearing rooms and advocated for proposals making their way through the Legislature. But Friday was different. It was one of her first full days in office as a Democratic state lawmaker from...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
WCVB
Massachusetts school district cancels classes after ransomware attack
SWANSEA, Mass. — The Swansea Public Schools district in Massachusetts has canceled classes for Wednesday because of a ransomware attack. Superintendent of Schools John J. Robidoux tweeted late Tuesday afternoon that due to the ransomware attack, the school district's network had been shut down and that school was canceled districtwide.
Brian Walshe, husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe, arrested for misleading police. A timeline of the case.
Brian Walshe is set to appear in court Monday morning. The husband of Ana Walshe, the missing Cohasset woman who disappeared on New Year’s Day, was arrested Sunday, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office. Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, was taken into custody and charged with misleading...
Husband of missing D.C. real estate executive arrested for misleading investigators
COHASSET, Mass. (DC News Now) — The husband of a missing D.C. real estate executive was arrested Sunday night at his home near Boston. He’s being charged with misleading a police investigation. It’s been exactly one week since 39-year-old Ana Walshe was last seen at her house near Boston. Police say she was trying to […]
bostonagentmagazine.com
The Procopio Companies Wilmington multifamily development opens to residents
The Procopio Companies recently celebrated the opening of its Lume multifamily residential project at 635 Main St. in Wilmington. Located 20 miles from Boston, the developer broke ground on the project in June 2021. The three-story, 49-unit luxury residential development includes 74,000 square feet of multifamily housing with 39 garden-style...
WCVB
Boston police put out call for transfers from other Massachusetts departments
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is accepting applications to hire full-time officers through the lateral transfer process, which is only open to permanent Massachusetts civil service police officers. At 7:55 p.m. Friday, Boston police tweeted a link to an advertisement regarding the lateral transfer application process. The BPD...
nshoremag.com
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor
On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
51-year-old Weymouth man drives onto MBTA commuter rail tracks
BRAINTREE, Mass — A 51-year-old Weymouth man drove onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks. According to Transit Police, around 5 p.m,., they received a call that a man has driven onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks. The man said he missed his turned and ended up on the MBTA...
newyorkalmanack.com
Boston’s Black Workers in the Civil War Era
Before, during, and after the Civil War, white abolitionists and Republicans refused to secure equal employment opportunity for Black Bostonians, condemning many of them to poverty. Still, Jones finds, some Black entrepreneurs created their own jobs and forged their own career paths. Highlighting the everyday struggles of ordinary Black workers,...
Boston Native Edward Norton Learns of Shocking Relationship to Pocahontas
Actor Edward Norton has paved a successful career over the years, and while he grew up and formed his craft in Columbia, Maryland, his roots started in Massachusetts. Norton appeared on the latest episode of Finding Your Roots on PBS where he discovered his roots go much deeper than he imagined.
3rd RI county at ‘high’ COVID-19 level
The community levels are updated weekly based on case and hospitalization rates.
wgbh.org
Basic Black: Can Boston shake its reputation as one of the most racist cities in America?
Recently, the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau unveiled a tourism campaign that highlights how one of the nation’s oldest cities now encompasses 23 neighborhoods and residents who speak a combined 76 languages. The campaign included a new tagline: “Boston never gets old.” The bureau also introduced its new name: Meet Boston.
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: January edition
Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhoods. The news is getting better for renters looking for anything less than a three-bedroom apartment in many Boston neighborhoods. Studio prices are down nearly 6% in Allston, but the neighborhood has seen double-digit drops in asking prices for one- and two-bedroom apartments since August, according to a market report Apartment Advisor released Wednesday.
In letter to Globe, the mother of man who died on T stairs demands change
David K. Jones, a Boston University professor, fell through a staircase across from the JFK/UMass MBTA station in September 2021. The mother of David K. Jones, the Boston University professor who died after falling through a set of stairs at a MBTA stop in 2021, released a letter advocating for immediate change.
WCVB
Robert McCarthy becomes acting mayor of Salem after Kim Driscoll resigns to become lt. governor
SALEM, Mass. — The city of Salem has a new mayor for the first time in 17 years. Kim Driscoll, who became Massachusetts' 73rd lieutenant governor on Thursday, resigned from the position Wednesday night after presenting her final state of the city address. After her farewell, the Salem City...
