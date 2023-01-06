Playing suffocating defense all night long the Gators were able to outlast the home LSU Tigers coming away with their second win in a row, coming out victorious by a score of 67-56. This wasn’t a glamorous game by any means but the Gators took pride in making the game a rock fight, grinding the game to near standstill and not allowing the Tigers to get any offensive rhythm. Once again Florida’s offense left something to be desired but their defense was so stellar that it didn’t matter. The Gators are now on a mini run of two wins in a row and they’ll look to extend the winning streak on Saturday against the Missouri Tigers.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO