Gainesville, FL

Gator Country

Florida defeats LSU 67-56 in Baton Rouge

The Florida Gators improved to 9-7 (2-2 SEC) after defeating the LSU Tigers 67-56 in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night. The game started about as poorly as you could imagine for Todd Golden’s squad. The Gators missed a pair of free throws, allowed two offensive rebounds, and went scoreless in the first four minutes of the game, finding themselves trailing 7-0 after the first media timeout.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Stifling Defense Leads Gators To Win Over Tigers

Playing suffocating defense all night long the Gators were able to outlast the home LSU Tigers coming away with their second win in a row, coming out victorious by a score of 67-56. This wasn’t a glamorous game by any means but the Gators took pride in making the game a rock fight, grinding the game to near standstill and not allowing the Tigers to get any offensive rhythm. Once again Florida’s offense left something to be desired but their defense was so stellar that it didn’t matter. The Gators are now on a mini run of two wins in a row and they’ll look to extend the winning streak on Saturday against the Missouri Tigers.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Tim Tebow elected to the College Football Hall of Fame

Tim Tebow becomes the 13th Gator and the 10th Florida player to enter the College Football Hall of Fame. Tebow joins players Dale Van Sickel, Steve Spurrier, Jack Youngblood, Emmit Smith, Wilber Marshall, Carlos Alvarez, Danny Wuerffel, Wes Chandler, Lomas Brown and coaches Charles Bachman, Ray Graves, Doug Dickey, and Steve Spurrier.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

PHOTO GALLERY: Florida Gators basketball defeats Georgia

The Florida Gators defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 82-75 on Saturday afternoon as Mike White returned with his new team. Gators’ head coach Todd Golden picked up his first SEC win in the defeat of the Bulldogs as the Gators’ snapped a three-game losing streak. GatorCountry was live at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Noted Ocala attorney dies

Family members, friends and colleagues of one of Marion County’s most preeminent land use and development attorneys are mourning his passing last month. Attorney Steven H. Gray, a former partner in the Ocala law firm of Gray, Ackerman & Haines, P.A., founded in 2008, died Dec. 23 at his home. He was 72.
OCALA, FL
Action News Jax

Driver hits Clay County Deputy Vehicle

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A driver at Clay County hit a Deputy vehicle causing the hood of the car to completely bend. Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page a car with great damages and then their deputies car also damaged. Based off their post, the...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead. A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane. The front...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WFLA

3 dead in 21-vehicle pileup on I-75 in northern Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were killed in a massive pileup in heavy fog on Interstate 75 in northern Florida on Sunday, the Alachua Chronicle reported. According to the report, the Florida Highway Patrol said 21 vehicles were involved in a crash at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 414 in Columbia County. […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Ocala woman arrested for breaking into a woman's home and starting a fire

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), an Ocala woman was arrested for breaking into a woman's home and intentionally starting a fire. Yesterday a deputy arrested Sierra Fararo-Curran, 30, after responding to a home regarding a burglary. The Sheriff's Office says Fararo-Curran went into the home entering multiple...
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua Police Department looking for suspect in retail theft

ALACHUA, Fla. – Please help the Alachua Police Department identify this subject in reference to a misdemeanor retail theft. If you or someone you know recognizes this subject, please contact Detective T. Stanfield at (386) 588-3327 or submit an anonymous tip. You can watch the full video here. You...
ALACHUA, FL

