Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Related
Gator Country
Florida defeats LSU 67-56 in Baton Rouge
The Florida Gators improved to 9-7 (2-2 SEC) after defeating the LSU Tigers 67-56 in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night. The game started about as poorly as you could imagine for Todd Golden’s squad. The Gators missed a pair of free throws, allowed two offensive rebounds, and went scoreless in the first four minutes of the game, finding themselves trailing 7-0 after the first media timeout.
Gator Country
Stifling Defense Leads Gators To Win Over Tigers
Playing suffocating defense all night long the Gators were able to outlast the home LSU Tigers coming away with their second win in a row, coming out victorious by a score of 67-56. This wasn’t a glamorous game by any means but the Gators took pride in making the game a rock fight, grinding the game to near standstill and not allowing the Tigers to get any offensive rhythm. Once again Florida’s offense left something to be desired but their defense was so stellar that it didn’t matter. The Gators are now on a mini run of two wins in a row and they’ll look to extend the winning streak on Saturday against the Missouri Tigers.
Gator Country
Tim Tebow elected to the College Football Hall of Fame
Tim Tebow becomes the 13th Gator and the 10th Florida player to enter the College Football Hall of Fame. Tebow joins players Dale Van Sickel, Steve Spurrier, Jack Youngblood, Emmit Smith, Wilber Marshall, Carlos Alvarez, Danny Wuerffel, Wes Chandler, Lomas Brown and coaches Charles Bachman, Ray Graves, Doug Dickey, and Steve Spurrier.
Gator Country
PHOTO GALLERY: Florida Gators basketball defeats Georgia
The Florida Gators defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 82-75 on Saturday afternoon as Mike White returned with his new team. Gators’ head coach Todd Golden picked up his first SEC win in the defeat of the Bulldogs as the Gators’ snapped a three-game losing streak. GatorCountry was live at...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Gainesville
Gainesville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Gainesville.
Noted Ocala attorney dies
Family members, friends and colleagues of one of Marion County’s most preeminent land use and development attorneys are mourning his passing last month. Attorney Steven H. Gray, a former partner in the Ocala law firm of Gray, Ackerman & Haines, P.A., founded in 2008, died Dec. 23 at his home. He was 72.
WCJB
Democratic Florida lawmakers ask DeSantis to order flags at half-staff in honor of Rosewood Victims
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Democratic state lawmakers are asking the Governor Ron DeSantis to order flags at half-staff to honor the victims of the Rosewood Massacre. It’s been one hundred years since the Rosewood Massacre in Levy County. The lawmakers want flags in Florida to be lowered until sunset...
Driver hits Clay County Deputy Vehicle
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A driver at Clay County hit a Deputy vehicle causing the hood of the car to completely bend. Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page a car with great damages and then their deputies car also damaged. Based off their post, the...
WCJB
Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead. A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane. The front...
3 dead in 21-vehicle pileup on I-75 in northern Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were killed in a massive pileup in heavy fog on Interstate 75 in northern Florida on Sunday, the Alachua Chronicle reported. According to the report, the Florida Highway Patrol said 21 vehicles were involved in a crash at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 414 in Columbia County. […]
Jacksonville man, woman arrested for drug possession in Middleburg, deputies say
A Jacksonville man and woman were arrested Saturday for the possession of methamphetamine and Xanax, deputies said. Two Jacksonville individuals arrested on drug possession charges in Middleburg.Photo byScott RodgersononUnsplash.
Newborn becomes first to be surrendered at ‘Safe Haven Baby Box’ in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — A newborn has been surrendered to the state’s first and only “Safe Haven Baby Box” in Ocala. The box is located at Ocala Fire Rescue’s headquarters on Northwest Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Usually when one hears about baby abandonment or surrenders...
WCJB
Police: Mother knew 18-month-old was being abused, failed to get medical help
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The mother of an 18-month-old child was arrested after Gainesville Police Department officers say she knew the child was seriously injured while in the care of her boyfriend. She then failed to get the child any medical care for days. According to the arrest report, Jah’miah...
WCJB
McIntosh woman sentenced to 8 years behind bars following a stabbing death in Marion County
MCINTOSH, Fla. (WCJB) - A young woman from McIntosh will serve eight years in prison for stabbing to death a man more than two years ago. Circuit Court Judge Lisa Herndon sentenced Lillian Patterson to eight years in prison, seven years’ probation, and must perform 500 hours of community service after offering “no plea” in court on Thursday.
mycbs4.com
Ocala woman arrested for breaking into a woman's home and starting a fire
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), an Ocala woman was arrested for breaking into a woman's home and intentionally starting a fire. Yesterday a deputy arrested Sierra Fararo-Curran, 30, after responding to a home regarding a burglary. The Sheriff's Office says Fararo-Curran went into the home entering multiple...
Man accused of assaulting delivery driver, holding 3 people inside a home, Bradford deputies say
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said a man suspected of assaulting a delivery driver and holding three people in a home was arrested Wednesday night. Ryan Newell, 36, is now facing the following charges:. Kidnap-False Imprisonment. Resisting Officer. Aggravated Assault w/ Intent to Commit a Felony. Deputies also discovered...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua Police Department looking for suspect in retail theft
ALACHUA, Fla. – Please help the Alachua Police Department identify this subject in reference to a misdemeanor retail theft. If you or someone you know recognizes this subject, please contact Detective T. Stanfield at (386) 588-3327 or submit an anonymous tip. You can watch the full video here. You...
Man found guilty of stabbing 16-year-old girl over 100 times in Palatka will be sentenced this week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Palatka man found guilty of fatally stabbing a 16-year-old girl over a hundred times in 2020 will be sentenced Tuesday. Anthony Maurice Foxx, 21, faces life in prison for stabbing his then-girlfriend Ayana Belton. An autopsy report indicates that she had at least 124 "sharp force" injuries from some sort of weapon.
