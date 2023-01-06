While the Golden Globes was slammed as “awkward” and “uncomfortable” in its comeback on Tuesday hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, the show did manage to bring back some Hollywood glitz to the proceedings by attracting A-list stars including Brad Pitt, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Eddie Murphy, Sean Penn and more. Inside the Beverly Hilton, the awards — once known for its unhinged, boozy glamour as compared to the staid Oscars — was a bit more subdued this time around. But as in other years, the real action went down at the bar at the back of the ballroom, and in the crowd when the...

21 MINUTES AGO