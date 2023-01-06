ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel Primary and Walk-In Care reopens after Hurricane Ian

By Kaitlyn Snook
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
Lee Physician Group announced today that its Sanibel Primary and Walk-In Care facility has reopened.

The clinic, which first opened in July of 2022, sustained damage during Hurricane Ian. Crews have been working to repair the building to provide much needed care as the island continues recovery efforts.

The clinic will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. It is located at 2495 Palm Ridge Road on Sanibel.

The clinic had previously been operating out of the Bass Road location. Doctors will continue to see patients at that location as they work to increase hours at the Sanibel location.

To make an appointment, visit www.leehealth.org or call 239-343-6990.

