Read full article on original website
Related
Investors mock Elon Musk’s bid to move Tesla buyout trial
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lawyers for Tesla shareholders suing the electric vehicle maker’s CEO Elon Musk over a misleading tweet are urging a federal judge to reject the billionaire’s request to move an upcoming trial to Texas from California. Musk contends he will be treated unfairly by...
Biden administration proposes ‘student loan safety net’ that would lower some repayments
The White House is moving forward with a proposal that would lower student debt payments for millions of Americans now and in the future, offering a new route to repay federal loans under far more generous terms.
Comments / 0