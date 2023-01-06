ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
Mother Jones

McCarthy’s Day One Plan: Gut the Office of Congressional Ethics

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After spending days and days giving away the store to secure his new position, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has promised lots of major action starting Monday—and one of the first items on his agenda is gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics. As the epidemic of Congressional stock ownership shows—ethics has never been Congress’ forte. But as one of the three independent branches of government, it has largely been left to police itself as far as setting standards and enforcing good behavior. While it’s never gone particularly well, one of the few bright points has been the Office of Congressional Ethics. It is a quasi-independent organization, staffed by professionals, and overseen by a board of eight representatives—who are not in Congress—with the idea it can be an efficient expediter of complaints. Under the rules package that McCarthy put together to try and win over hardline conservatives and the MAGA wing of the GOP, the office soon will be severely limited in its ability to operate.
Malek Sherif

House member Jim Jordan has defended a recent brawl by saying it was "just as the Founders intended it."

According to Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH), the founders of the United States would have approved of the brawl that broke out last week on the House floor between members of his party. Late on Thursday night, during the 14th round of voting to elect a speaker, Representative Mike Rogers was restrained by Representative Richard Hudson after Rogers confronted fellow Republican Representative Matt Gaetz, who had refused to back Representative Kevin McCarthy for the leadership of the Republican majority.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene boasts of ‘perfect phone call’ from Donald Trump amid House speaker crisis

Representative-elect Marjorie Taylor Green boasted of “the perfect phone call” from former president Donald Trump shortly before Kevin McCarthy was elected speaker of the US House of Representatives early on Saturday.The GOP member elected from Georgia shared a picture of herself holding out her smartphone to colleague Matt Rosendale, with “DT” flashing on the screen, likely referring to the former president.He could be seen holding his hand out and waving it away, as Ms Greene attempts to hand the phone over to him.“It was the perfect phone call,” she tweeted at 9.30pm local time.Earlier on Friday, Mr McCarthy suffered...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

House begins historic 10th vote for speaker as GOP infighting drags on

The House is beginning its 10th vote for speaker, surpassing the nine votes it took the last time an election went past one ballot in 1923. Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) again failed to win on the ninth round as 20 conservative hard-liners are still dug in against him. He and his allies have kept up negotiations throughout the day and may be getting closer to an agreement.
CBS New York

N.Y. Republicans credited with helping end House stalemate

WASHINGTON -- The 118th Congress is now in session after the historic vote for Kevin McCarthy overnight.It took five days and 15 rounds of voting for him to seize the gavel just past midnight. Early Saturday morning, the sign marking McCarthy's House speaker role was installed on Capitol Hill.Republicans from the Tri-State Area are being credited with helping end the stalemate."My father always told me, it's not how you start, it's how you finish, and now we need to finish strong for the American people," McCarthy said.It almost didn't happen. The prior session ended with tensions boiled over as Alabama's...
NEW JERSEY STATE
KJCT8

Speaker of the House Has Been Decided

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new Speaker of the House has been chosen. As of late January 6th 2023, Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California received enough votes to win Speaker of the House for the 118th Congress. The historic 15th vote ended in McCarthy receiving 216 votes, his contender...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

