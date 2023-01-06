Read full article on original website
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
House speaker battle: Profanities fly as Republican factions get heated over McCarthy speakership bid
Profanities flew during a House GOP Conference meeting Tuesday regarding House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid for speakership.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
McCarthy’s Day One Plan: Gut the Office of Congressional Ethics
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After spending days and days giving away the store to secure his new position, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has promised lots of major action starting Monday—and one of the first items on his agenda is gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics. As the epidemic of Congressional stock ownership shows—ethics has never been Congress’ forte. But as one of the three independent branches of government, it has largely been left to police itself as far as setting standards and enforcing good behavior. While it’s never gone particularly well, one of the few bright points has been the Office of Congressional Ethics. It is a quasi-independent organization, staffed by professionals, and overseen by a board of eight representatives—who are not in Congress—with the idea it can be an efficient expediter of complaints. Under the rules package that McCarthy put together to try and win over hardline conservatives and the MAGA wing of the GOP, the office soon will be severely limited in its ability to operate.
U.S. Representative Gabriel Vasquez Representing New Mexico District Sworn In? Chaos in the House
A new congressional term began Tuesday as members of the 118th Congress were set to be sworn in while questions remain over whether House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy can get enough votes to be elected speaker of the House.
House member Jim Jordan has defended a recent brawl by saying it was "just as the Founders intended it."
According to Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH), the founders of the United States would have approved of the brawl that broke out last week on the House floor between members of his party. Late on Thursday night, during the 14th round of voting to elect a speaker, Representative Mike Rogers was restrained by Representative Richard Hudson after Rogers confronted fellow Republican Representative Matt Gaetz, who had refused to back Representative Kevin McCarthy for the leadership of the Republican majority.
Marjorie Taylor Greene boasts of ‘perfect phone call’ from Donald Trump amid House speaker crisis
Representative-elect Marjorie Taylor Green boasted of “the perfect phone call” from former president Donald Trump shortly before Kevin McCarthy was elected speaker of the US House of Representatives early on Saturday.The GOP member elected from Georgia shared a picture of herself holding out her smartphone to colleague Matt Rosendale, with “DT” flashing on the screen, likely referring to the former president.He could be seen holding his hand out and waving it away, as Ms Greene attempts to hand the phone over to him.“It was the perfect phone call,” she tweeted at 9.30pm local time.Earlier on Friday, Mr McCarthy suffered...
Expert: Congress can't be sworn in until a speaker is chosen
Congress adjourned for a second day without a decision after representative-elect Kevin McCarthy lost a sixth consecutive vote.
Jim Jordan Gives Stunning Defense Of Near-Fight On House Floor
A confrontation between GOP lawmakers looked as though it was about to turn ugly during the dayslong circus to elect a House speaker.
Fact Check: Can a Cat Be Elected Speaker of the House?
An odd claim that a cat could win the speaker's chair has left social media purring with excitement, but is it accurate?
Washington Examiner
House begins historic 10th vote for speaker as GOP infighting drags on
The House is beginning its 10th vote for speaker, surpassing the nine votes it took the last time an election went past one ballot in 1923. Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) again failed to win on the ninth round as 20 conservative hard-liners are still dug in against him. He and his allies have kept up negotiations throughout the day and may be getting closer to an agreement.
N.Y. Republicans credited with helping end House stalemate
WASHINGTON -- The 118th Congress is now in session after the historic vote for Kevin McCarthy overnight.It took five days and 15 rounds of voting for him to seize the gavel just past midnight. Early Saturday morning, the sign marking McCarthy's House speaker role was installed on Capitol Hill.Republicans from the Tri-State Area are being credited with helping end the stalemate."My father always told me, it's not how you start, it's how you finish, and now we need to finish strong for the American people," McCarthy said.It almost didn't happen. The prior session ended with tensions boiled over as Alabama's...
KJCT8
Speaker of the House Has Been Decided
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new Speaker of the House has been chosen. As of late January 6th 2023, Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California received enough votes to win Speaker of the House for the 118th Congress. The historic 15th vote ended in McCarthy receiving 216 votes, his contender...
It took three days. Eleven votes. There is still no Speaker of the House in the United States
Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the Republican caucus in the House of Representatives, failed in his latest bid to become Speaker. As a result, the government has been stuck in a rut like it hasn't been since before the Civil War.
It's been a week of speaker chaos in the House of Representatives – and we have some questions
What happens if GOP holdouts continue to hold out on the speaker position? And what if they don’t?
