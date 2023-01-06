Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Announces He Will Be Stepping Back Into A Wrestling Ring
Over the course of his 30-plus years in the wrestling business, Eric Bischoff has primarily served as a backstage executive or an onscreen authority figure. But with a background in martial arts, Bischoff would mix it up in the ring every once in a while — even becoming WCW Hardcore Champion once. Well as it happens, he's not done in the ring just yet.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Legend Interested In Facing Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair's recent return to the ring has got the wrestling world talking, as she won the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship on her first night back against Ronda Rousey. While fans are now excited to see "The Queen" work against some of the current talent on the roster such as Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, she recently spoke to "WWE's The Bump" about several legends she wants to face.
wrestlinginc.com
Former Impact Star Reflects On Relationship With Dixie Carter
Don't expect Nick Aldis to share negative stories about Dixie Carter. Aldis wrestled in TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling) as Magnus from 2008-2015 during Carter's tenure as president of the company, and he became TNA World Heavyweight Champion in 2013. Appearing on "The Universal Wrestling Podcast," the British star discussed Carter's role in his career.
wrestlinginc.com
Max Caster Works Vince McMahon Reference Into Latest Rap
AEW's fifth installment of "Battle of the Belts" opened with a third installment of Max Caster verbally unloading on Jeff Jarrett. While this rap from Caster is less likely to spawn a ruthless Twitter rampage from Jarrett's wife, it did make reference to the biggest story in wrestling at the moment — the return of Vince McMahon.
PWMania
Major Title Changes Take Place at MLW Blood & Thunder
On January 7th, Major League Wrestling held its Blood and Thunder event in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. At the event, Johnny Fusion became the new MLW National Openweight Champion. He defeated Davey Richards for the belt. New MLW World Tag Team Champions were also crowned as The Samoan Swat...
wrestlinginc.com
Sheamus And Drew McIntyre's Tag Team Gets A Name
It's often easy for a team of two prominent singles wrestlers to never get a name for their team. Examples include teams such as Natalya and Tamina, Kofi Kingston and CM Punk, and Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. All three of those teams at one time held tag team championship gold in WWE with no real team name. But, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have transcended this and become The Bangers Bros.
ComicBook
WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns Goes Off on Sami Zayn and Receives Royal Rumble Challenge
The Bloodline kicked off tonight's WWE SmackDown, and that is meant quite literally. Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Sami Zayn all immediately hit the ring and started destroying the set of SmackDown, and that led to Roman Reigns coming out with Paul Heyman. Everyone was upset after last week's loss to Kevin Owens and John Cena, but Reigns was livid, and went off on Zayn for taking the pin and making guarantees. He was later interrupted by Kevin Owens, and that resulted in Owens challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. The match isn't official yet, but it seems like a lock to happen.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Confronts WWE Stable After Its Heel Turn
Following his loss to Ricochet in a Royal Rumble qualifying match on the January 6 episode of "SmackDown," Top Dolla alongside the rest of Hit Row turned heel in a post-match beatdown. Hit Row attacked Ricochet after he was lured in for a post-match handshake by Top Dolla. But, the beatdown didn't last long, as Hit Row was promptly run off by Braun Strowman.
ringsidenews.com
Cora Jade Dishes Out Shady Comment Backstage At WWE NXT Event
Cora Jade worked hard to become a top star in the NXT women’s division as she paved her own path in the company. Jade has been part of many top feuds throughout her run in NXT, and fans certainly love seeing her compete every week. That being said, Jade was recently called out for her recent comments online. Now it seems Jade herself has dished out a shady comment backstage at an NXT event.
wrestlinginc.com
Legendary Promoter Johnny Powers Dead At 79
As documented by Slam, National Wrestling Federation co-founder and legendary promoter Johnny Powers passed away peacefully in his Smithville, Ontario home on December 30, 2022. Born Dennis Waters on March 23, 1943, Powers began training at the age of 15 and had his first professional match at 17 while studying...
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Her Intentions For WWE Royal Rumble
Liv Morgan has thrown down the gauntlet for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. On the January 6 episode of "WWE SmackDown" Morgan not only announced her entry into this year's women's Royal Rumble match, but she also announced her desire to be the first entrant into the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Insight Into WWE Possibly Selling To The Saudis Or Going Private
Vince McMahon made a stunning return to WWE's Board of Directors last week after retiring in July 2022 amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations. McMahon released a statement to clarify that he wanted to assist WWE with upcoming US television rights negotiations. It was also revealed that the 77-year-old was pursuing a potential sale of the company, which led to suggestions that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund could be an interested buyer. There has also been speculation about WWE becoming a private company once again. The latest edition of the "83 Weeks" podcast has offered some further insight.
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Names The Greatest Performers In Wrestling History
"The Nature Boy" Ric Flair is considered by many to be the greatest pro wrestler of all time, but the 16-time world champion doesn't consider himself the GOAT. Flair believes a former rival of his sits atop the list. "I don't have to think twice. The greatest performer in our...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Addresses Whether WWE Could Be Purchased By The Khan Family
Remember in July when Vince McMahon abruptly announced his retirement from WWE? Well, it truly does seem that the more things change, the more they stay the same as WWE officially announced McMahon's return to the board. With the idea of a sale firmly on the table, his return has led to loads of speculation — plenty of which having to do with potential buyers.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle's Daughter Recently Saved His Life On Family Vacation
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has opened up about a terrifying ordeal while jet skiing during a recent family vacation in Miami, Florida. The Olympic gold medalist explained that he rode out to deeper waters with his daughter, Giuliana Angle, seated behind him. However, the excursion turned sour when Angle attempted to make a turn. The former WWE Champion did not put on the accelerator during the maneuver, and the watercraft ultimately flipped over, throwing him and Giuliana into the ocean. Angle revealed how the incident almost turned fatal.
wrestlinginc.com
Xavier Woods' Health Reportedly Affecting The New Day's Booking
At NXT Deadline on December 10, The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods triumphed over Pretty Deadly to become the new "NXT" Tag Team Champions. Since then, however, Woods has only competed in two matches — a successful tag title defense against Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs in "NXT," as well as a victory over Imperium in a six-man tag team match alongside Madcap Moss at a house show on December 27. That's because according to PWInsider, he's dealing with injuries and thus, hasn't been fully cleared to return to the ring just yet.
stillrealtous.com
Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE SmackDown
The Royal Rumble is just around the corner and this week on Friday Night SmackDown, Ricochet and Top Dolla faced off in a qualifying match for the men’s Royal Rumble. Before the match kicked off Michael Cole made it a point to note that there were issues between Ricochet and Top Dolla because Ricochet made fun of Top Dolla’s botch from a few weeks ago where he fell over the top rope.
wrestlinginc.com
Steve Austin Shares Workout Video As WWE WrestleMania Rumors Swirl
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin was back in the gym Monday morning, fueling more questions from wrestling fans as rumors about a potential WrestleMania 39 return continue to hover around the Attitude Era legend. Austin, who turned 58 last month, shared a video on Instagram this morning that showed him working out in a hotel gym, lifting 40-pound weights in each arm as part of a bicep workout that he splits with slow treadmill breaks in between sets. Many fans commented on the post, referencing that he looks to be getting back into in-ring shape with WrestleMania around the corner.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Reveals Interesting Connection Between Her And Adele
In November 2022, Saraya revealed the exciting news that she'd been medically cleared to return to in-ring action after nearly four years on the shelf. Though she didn't receive clearance from AEW's Dr. Michael Sampson, Saraya was advised to get further tests, so she took matters into her own hands, seeking an outside professional on Halloween. Accordingly, "The Glampire" paid a visit to a local California doctor, who had treated numerous athletes, actors, and celebrities, including Grammy award-winning musical artist, Adele — as Saraya revealed to RJ City on "Hey! (EW)."
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Assures It's Not 'A Scary Time' For WWE Employees
WWE Chairwoman & Co-Ceo Stephanie McMahon assured WWE employees Friday that Vince McMahon returning to the organization as a Board member was not a cause for concern. As per the transcript of the employee meeting – described as a "rah-rah meeting" by PWInsider – Stephanie specifically told the employees that her father's return was intended to carry out WWE's potential sale, which could bode well for existing WWE talents.
