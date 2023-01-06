Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
y100fm.com
Florida woman accused of killing man with pole
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of beating a man to death with a pole because she believed a man watching her with his pants pulled down was about to take advantage of women, authorities said. Jennifer Ann Richards, 46, of Fort Myers Beach, was...
WINKNEWS.com
Robbery suspect pointed a gun at Dollar General employee in Fort Myers
SWFL Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a person of interest related to a robbery at a Dollar General on New York Drive in Fort Myers. According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, the male suspect was seen wearing a mostly black, multicolored Nike shirt with dark pants and dark shoes. Crime Stoppers...
Caught on camera: Thief steals truck from Fort Myers parking lot
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Cape Coral man is searching for his truck after it was stolen from his work parking lot Friday in Fort Myers. “I normally park my truck out in Fort Myers at a storage unit place,” Casey Gamet said. This week started off like...
WINKNEWS.com
Court hearing for Uber driver accused of rape in Villas
An Uber driver accused of chasing down a woman he had driven home and raping her outside her Villas apartment has a court hearing Monday morning. Felix Torres, 37, has been in jail for more than a month after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested him as a rape suspect in December. Security cameras captured footage of a man deputies say is Torres dropping off his Uber passenger at the Ashlar Apartments on Corbel Circle, putting on a mask, catching up to the woman and covering her mouth as he attacks her. The man left his victim on the ground and ran away with her phone.
Marconews.com
Connecticut man, 24, arrested in Marco Island on warrants for vehicular manslaughter
Collier County deputies arrested a man wanted in Connecticut on two counts of vehicular manslaughter in Marco Island while playing bingo Thursday night. Collier County officials said a getaway wasn’t in the cards for Michael Matthew Talbot, 24, wanted by Connecticut authorities for vehicular manslaughter after deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Office arrested him.
Woman arrested for killing man with pipe in Fort Myers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested for allegedly killing a man with a pipe at an old gas station on Summerlin Drive and San Carlos Park Boulevard in Fort Myers. According to the Lee County Sheriff Office (LCSO), Jennifer Richards said she was living in a campsite at the abandoned gas station. She was drinking a beer in bed when she noticed a man staring at her with his pants down on Dec. 30, LCSO said.
Tampa claims adjuster used job to help plan armed robberies, attorney’s office says
A 28-year-old former claims adjuster from Tampa plead guilty Friday after authorities connected her to a string of armed robberies in Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk, and Lee counties.
NBC 2
FBI, police raids Cape Coral home
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Authorities investigated a home on Embers Parkway West in Cape Coral after it was raided early Thursday. Our crew on scene saw unmarked FBI units, along with the Cape Coral Police Department. Investigators were walking in and out of the home all morning long. NBC2...
Several Lee County Sheriff's Deputies at Casa Del Lago in Fort Myers
Deputies are parked in the Casa Del Lago housing development in Fort Myers. Neighbors say deputies were outside their vehicles holding shields up and telling neighbors to stay inside their homes.
Man wanted for vehicular manslaughter busted while playing bingo at Florida church
A 24-year-old man wanted by Connecticut authorities for vehicular manslaughter was arrested in Florida Thursday while playing bingo at church, according to authorities.
calleochonews.com
Arsonists trap 21 people inside a home in Florida
The suspects considered arsonists set the Florida home on fire and fled the scene. New Year’s day may have been filled with spectacular fireworks display all over the country, but tragedy struck one Florida home set on fire with 21 people inside by arsonists. The Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s office said four people were injured as they tried to break out of the building through windows.
WINKNEWS.com
Isles of Capri man arrested, accused of shooting 1 on Christmas Eve
A 49-year-old Collier County man was arrested on Thursday in connection to a shooting that injured one on Christmas Eve. Michael Karp faces two charges of aggravated assault after an argument turned into a fight in the Isles of Capri community of Collier County. According to an arrest report, Karp...
Man throws beer on 5-month-old baby during drunken outburst
NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Police are looking for a man who allegedly threw his beer on a five-month-old baby girl during a drunken rampage. “As he stormed out, he proceeded to throw an entire beer on my five-month-old baby who was in her stroller doing absolutely nothing wrong,” said “D,” the mother of the child, who requested to remain anonymous for concerns over her safety.
YAHOO!
More patients accuse Naples doctor of molesting them during procedures, third suit filed
The number of patients accusing a late Naples physician of sexual assault has again grown, according to the latest numbers shared by Naples police, while a third woman has filed a civil complaint. Police confirm four more victims now accuse Eric Salata, 54, of rape. As of Dec. 7, 14...
Drunk driver arrested for killing Charlotte County deputy denied bond for second time
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The woman accused of drunk driving and killing a Charlotte County deputy was denied bond for a second time Friday. Cassandra Smith’s blood alcohol level was .258, which is 3x over the legal limit she killed Charlotte County deputy Christopher Taylor. Smith’s defense attorney...
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect wanted for theft of lawnmower from Lehigh Acres furniture store
Lee County deputies are looking for a man suspected of stealing a lawnmower from a store in Lehigh Acres. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a man seen in security footage stole a Troy Bilt Zero Turn mower from the Badcock Home Furniture at 4110 Lee Blvd. on Monday. If you can identify the man in the picture, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.
ctexaminer.com
Greenwich Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested in Florida
Stamford police have charged the Greenwich man suspected in the Dec. 3 hit-and-run deaths of two 25-year-olds with manslaughter, evading responsibility and operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The suspect, Michael Talbot, 24, was taken into custody at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in Collier County, Fla., where he was...
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: 75 restaurants launch in Naples area in 2022
More than 75 new dining spots opened for business in 2022 in Collier County, including more than 30 restaurants in North Naples. Some of the hottest new places in the area launched in North Naples within the last year. The 239 Naples, which draws attention to its local food sources, opened in May at Mercato. Food and Thought 2, an all-organic restaurant, took over the former Founders Bistro site last summer in Fountain Park off Airport-Pulling Road.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
WINKNEWS.com
22-year-old man arrested for carjacking in Fort Myers
Fort Myers police have a suspect detained after a carjacking in Fort Myers. The Fort Myers Police Department says it arrested Shaquan Williams, 22, at the AutoZone located at 3743 Palm Beach Blvd. The carjacking took place nearby at around 10:30 a.m. One man says he saw several police cars...
Comments / 3