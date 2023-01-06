ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At the Movies: Film critic reviews ‘A Man Called Otto,’ ‘The Pale Blue Eye’

By Ashlei King
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Film Critic Michael Cook reviews “A Man Called Otto” and “The Pale Blue Eye” on Good Day Arkansas.

“A Man Called Otto” is based on the #1 New York Times bestseller “A Man Called Ove.” Tom Hanks stars as Otto Anderson who is a grump who no longer sees purpose in his life following the loss of his wife. According to the synopsis on Sony Pictures, Otto is ready to end it all, but his plans are interrupted when a lively young family moves in next door and he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol.

“The Pale Blue Eye” is streaming on Netflix. It is about a retired detective who recruits as astute West Point cadet named Edgar Allan Poe to help him solve a grisly murder mystery at the U.S. Military Academy.

Watch the video to see Cook’s review of these two films.

