New Orleans, LA

NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 9, 2023

Week 13 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (24-16) consists of three road games against Eastern Conference foes, as the Pelicans continue on their longest trip of the season (five games). The hosts for Week 13 are Washington (17-23) tonight, then Boston (28-12) on Wednesday and Detroit (11-32) on Friday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Is Joel Embiid playing for Sixers vs. Bulls?

The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll and will look to continue their winning ways against the Chicago Bulls. The Sixers will face DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine’s squad with a three-game winning streak on the line. Before the 7:00 PM tip-off, though, there is a key question on the Philadelphia side: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 1/8/23

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 8, 2023. 5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 9, 2023. Week 13 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (24-16) consists of three road games against Eastern...
WASHINGTON, LA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Last-minute change, not starting

Thompson won't start Saturday's game against the Magic, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports. It's unclear what happened with Thompson, as he was announced among the starters. Donte DiVincenzo ended up taking his place in the backcourt next to Jordan Poole to begin the contest. It remains to be seen if Thompson will be available off the bench throughout the game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Hopes to return on road trip

Ingram (toe) said Friday that he hopes to return during the Pelicans' upcoming five-game road trip, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. Starting Saturday in Dallas, New Orleans plays five road games over the next 10 days. Ingram, who hasn't played since Nov. 25, is aiming to return during one of those contests, but even if he's cleared, it may take some time for him to shake off the rust and return to top form. Before his absence, Ingram had scored at least 20 points in eight of his 14 appearances, posting 21.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 33.1 minutes.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Swats three shots in loss

Collins supplied 16 points (7-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 37 minutes during Friday's 130-114 loss to the Lakers. Collins missed all five of his three-point attempts but still tied for second on Atlanta with 16 points. He also tied for the team lead with eight rebounds, but his best work came on the defensive end, where he blocked three shots. Collins snapped a two-game double-double streak Friday, but he did extend his run of contests with multiple blocked shots to three.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Twitter reacts to the Nets' 102-101 win over the Miami Heat

The Brooklyn Nets take a trip to South Beach on Sunday to battle the Miami Heat and won 102-101. This is the first time that these teams have played each other this season. For the Nets, Kyrie Irving had 29 points and six assists while Kevin Durant had 17 points and four rebounds despite leaving the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. Seth Curry had 14 points off the bench and Nic Claxton had 13.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable vs. Jazz

Adams is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Adams hasn't missed a game since Dec. 12. Since then, he's averaged 8.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 27.1 minutes. If he sits out, more minutes could be in store for Xavier Tillman, especially since Brandon Clarke (hip) is out.
MEMPHIS, TN
AllClippers

Injury Report: Paul George's Updated Status vs. Atlanta Hawks

After being listed as questionable, LA Clippers star Paul George has been ruled out for Sunday night's contest vs. the Atlanta Hawks. Head coach Ty Lue confirmed it is the same hamstring that has bothered George all year that is keeping him out of his second-straight game. George re-tweaked the hamstring vs. the Heat, returned to face the Nuggets, and has now missed two-straight games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Sunday

Rubio (knee) is out for Sunday's matchup with the Suns. Rubio is still waiting to make his season debut while recovering from offseason surgery. His next chance to suit up is Tuesday's game versus the Jazz.

