Nets' Kyrie Irving says comeback win against Pelicans 'shows growth'
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving had a game to forget in Friday’s 108-102 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Irving finished the game with 19 points, but those points came on 7-of-22 shooting from the field and 3-of-10 from behind the three-point line. Aside from the first quarter, where...
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 9, 2023
Week 13 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (24-16) consists of three road games against Eastern Conference foes, as the Pelicans continue on their longest trip of the season (five games). The hosts for Week 13 are Washington (17-23) tonight, then Boston (28-12) on Wednesday and Detroit (11-32) on Friday.
Paul Pierce says Nets' Kevin Durant calling out his teammates is when 'everything started to change'
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been a superstar in the NBA seemingly since he entered the league in 2007 as the first overall draft pick out of Texas. With that status has come with stellar play and sometimes, him doing things that most players wouldn’t dream about doing. One of those things is calling out teammates.
Is Joel Embiid playing for Sixers vs. Bulls?
The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll and will look to continue their winning ways against the Chicago Bulls. The Sixers will face DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine’s squad with a three-game winning streak on the line. Before the 7:00 PM tip-off, though, there is a key question on the Philadelphia side: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?
NBA Odds: Bulls vs. Celtics prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/9/2023
The Chicago Bulls (19-21) visit the Boston Celtics (28-12) on Monday night. Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Celtics prediction and pick. Chicago has won three straight games to bump them into ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls...
New Orleans Pelicans at Washington Wizards odds, picks and predictions
The New Orleans Pelicans (24-16) take on the Washington Wizards (17-23) Monday at Capital One Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Pelicans vs. Wizards odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Pelicans lost 127-117 at the...
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/8/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 8, 2023. 5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 9, 2023. Week 13 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (24-16) consists of three road games against Eastern...
JJ Redick says the Brooklyn Nets are a 'tier one team in the Eastern Conference'
Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick played 15 seasons in the NBA so it’s safe to say that he knows a thing or two about what a contender looks like. In a recent episode of his podcast, “Old Man and The Three“, he said that he considers the Brooklyn Nets a championship contender because of the things that he’s seeing from the team right now.
Kyrie Irving’s ‘unique ability’ that buried Pelicans highlighted by Jacque Vaughn
Kyrie Irving has been one of the NBA’s top guards during an extended hot streak for the Brooklyn Nets, much to head coach Jacque Vaughn’s delight. Irving’s fourth-quarter brilliance in particular has jumped off the page during Brooklyn’s resurgence. The seven-time All-Star is leading the league in fourth-quarter scoring at 8.9 points per game.
Drummond recalls surprising end with Sixers, says 'it's always family here'
There’s no question Andre Drummond wanted much more than 49 games as a Sixer. Sitting in the visitors’ locker room Friday night at Wells Fargo Center ahead of the Bulls’ matchup with the Sixers, the 29-year-old big man said he “definitely was blindsided” by his inclusion in the Sixers’ trade for James Harden.
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 8: Philadelphia 76ers Defeat Pistons with Triple-Double from James Harden
In the absence of Sixers star Joel Embiid, James Harden took control with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists against the Detroit Pistons. Philadelphia’s frontcourt had the majority of the scoring but Harden and Tyrese Maxey led the way with a combined 43 points. OTHERS:. -Indiana Pacers center...
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Last-minute change, not starting
Thompson won't start Saturday's game against the Magic, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports. It's unclear what happened with Thompson, as he was announced among the starters. Donte DiVincenzo ended up taking his place in the backcourt next to Jordan Poole to begin the contest. It remains to be seen if Thompson will be available off the bench throughout the game.
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Hopes to return on road trip
Ingram (toe) said Friday that he hopes to return during the Pelicans' upcoming five-game road trip, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. Starting Saturday in Dallas, New Orleans plays five road games over the next 10 days. Ingram, who hasn't played since Nov. 25, is aiming to return during one of those contests, but even if he's cleared, it may take some time for him to shake off the rust and return to top form. Before his absence, Ingram had scored at least 20 points in eight of his 14 appearances, posting 21.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 33.1 minutes.
Hawks' John Collins: Swats three shots in loss
Collins supplied 16 points (7-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 37 minutes during Friday's 130-114 loss to the Lakers. Collins missed all five of his three-point attempts but still tied for second on Atlanta with 16 points. He also tied for the team lead with eight rebounds, but his best work came on the defensive end, where he blocked three shots. Collins snapped a two-game double-double streak Friday, but he did extend his run of contests with multiple blocked shots to three.
NBA Twitter reacts to the Nets' 102-101 win over the Miami Heat
The Brooklyn Nets take a trip to South Beach on Sunday to battle the Miami Heat and won 102-101. This is the first time that these teams have played each other this season. For the Nets, Kyrie Irving had 29 points and six assists while Kevin Durant had 17 points and four rebounds despite leaving the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. Seth Curry had 14 points off the bench and Nic Claxton had 13.
LeBron James calls out Lakers for reluctance to make trade: 'Y'all know what the f--- should be happening'
LeBron James, it seems, has had enough. Following his 37-point, eight-rebound, seven-assist performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 136-134 victory over the Sacramento Kings, which extended their winning streak to a season-high five games, James spoke with The Athletic about the lack of movement on the trade front and made himself quite clear.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable vs. Jazz
Adams is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Adams hasn't missed a game since Dec. 12. Since then, he's averaged 8.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 27.1 minutes. If he sits out, more minutes could be in store for Xavier Tillman, especially since Brandon Clarke (hip) is out.
Injury Report: Paul George's Updated Status vs. Atlanta Hawks
After being listed as questionable, LA Clippers star Paul George has been ruled out for Sunday night's contest vs. the Atlanta Hawks. Head coach Ty Lue confirmed it is the same hamstring that has bothered George all year that is keeping him out of his second-straight game. George re-tweaked the hamstring vs. the Heat, returned to face the Nuggets, and has now missed two-straight games.
Pelicans Welcome Red-Hot Nets On National TV
Short-handed Pelicans will host Nets on ESPN.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Sunday
Rubio (knee) is out for Sunday's matchup with the Suns. Rubio is still waiting to make his season debut while recovering from offseason surgery. His next chance to suit up is Tuesday's game versus the Jazz.
