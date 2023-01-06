Read full article on original website
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Letter to the Editor: Thanks to Darien community for successful coat, toy drives
Person to Person would like to thank the community for supporting our 27th annual Toy Store and the 14th annual “Keep Our Community Warm” winter coat giveaway. We were incredibly moved by your generous support which allowed us to give toys to 2,000 children and more than 1,300 coats to residents. Your compassion and enthusiasm make it possible for us to provide individuals and families with essentials that help them overcome daily challenges, including the additional struggles the holiday season often brings.
Opinion: Stamford and its library take a stand to protect the right to read
The Ferguson Library Board of Trustees has voted that the library become a book sanctuary and Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons has taken the additional step of declaring Stamford a book sanctuary city. This extraordinary move follows the lead of the Chicago Public Library and the city of Chicago. Our board...
Susan Campbell (opinion): CT's malls depend on the health of the middle class
Years ago, when our sons were young, we would fill the car with teenagers and head to the then-new Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester. The boys would meet up with friends while we sat and drank coffee, and then, after a few hours, we’d gather for the ride home.
Editorial: As recreational pot sales begin in CT, history offers lessons moving forward
It’s a historic week in Connecticut, as the sale of recreational marijuana finally becomes legal. Witnessing history is also a good time to consider lessons of the distant, as well as the recent past. To many, not allowing marijuana to be legal until now seems as ridiculous as the...
In defense of welfare in Connecticut and elsewhere
For many Americans, welfare is a word that alludes to a weakened work ethic, evokes laziness, and imprudent reliance on the government. For others, it constitutes a more stable society that offers opportunity.
Disability Rights Connecticut to Focus on Seven Priority Areas in 2023
Disability Rights Connecticut, an independent statewide non-profit organization which advocates for the human, civil, and legal rights of people with disabilities in Connecticut, has announced seven areas of priority focus for 2023, which include a total of 37 objectives for action during the year.
Giving Fund: Family with toddler needs relocation help after Christmas Eve fire in home
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This is the final installment of the Giving Fund for this holiday season. Since Thanksgiving, we have shared the stories of 138 families and/or individuals in our community who are living on the edge financially and need a helping hand. You can help your fellow citizens by making a donation now.
Dan Haar: Today we celebrate CT's cannabis market. What happens in 5 years?
While some in the Connecticut cannabis community celebrate Tuesday’s long-awaited opening of the first marijuana stores for the non-medical public, Jocelyn Cerda will stay focused on the future, when she and her company hope to sell ganja in Norwalk, in her hometown of Hartford and in a third, unnamed city.
Tent Citizen By Choice Builds Community
Nestor hooked a tank of propane to a silver grill he had recently rehabbed — and started counting each second to see how long it would take to boil two eggs on the outdoor device, showcasing the living arrangement he set up himself to survive as comfortably as he can at a West River homeless encampment.
Beekeeping, kombuchca and more: CT teacher reopens home farm to adults looking to learn agriculture
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mark Gostkiewicz wanted to bring his work home. So, Gostkiewicz, a math teacher in Old Saybrook, built a schoolhouse on his family’s farm. It's right next to the home he built with his wife and partner, Naomi Niemann,...
Celebrations: Social worker honored for elder services; Greenwich Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
Lily Rae Morrissey entered the world at 12:25 a.m. on Jan. 1, becoming the first baby to be born at Greenwich Hospital in 2023. This is the first child for Bridget McGowan and David Morrissey of Rye, N.Y. The baby girl weighed 6 pounds and 6 ounces. Greenwich Hospital delivered...
Speeding in CT: Study finds average resident exceeds 100mph
Conn. (WTNH) — How fast is too fast? Everything is faced-paced, especially in New England, and drivers have admitted their speeding guilt. In the past month, the average Connecticut resident admitted to exceeding over 100 mph on four occasions, the car dealer site Gunther Volkswagen Daytona Beach found in an anonymous survey. If this trend […]
Where can you use cannabis in Connecticut?
Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational marijuana sales will begin in Connecticut on Tuesday, allowing anyone over the age of 21 with a valid license to purchase the recreational drug from local hybrid shops. But this doesn’t mean buyers can smoke it anywhere they want, though. State officials noted that in general, the same rules that apply […]
CT’s Recreational Pot Customers Complain About Prices on the First Day
Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 was a historic day in the Nutmeg State. It was the first day residents could legally buy recreational marijuana products in the state's history. The first day, and there were people complaining already. I was about to close my laptop and head home when I figured...
12 Amazing Hotels With Indoor Pools in CT in 2023
Are you looking for some hotels with indoor pools in CT? If so, you’ve come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of the 11 best hotels in CT that have indoor pools. Whether you’re planning a trip to Connecticut and you’d like to book a...
Natural candles handmade in Connecticut
Natural Annie Essentials is a woman-owned, Black-owned business in Connecticut that offers a line of candles. They also offer candle-making parties.
Connecticut consumers scammed at alarming rate during holidays: BBB
According to the Better Business Bureau, Connecticut consumers were victimized by scammers at an alarming rate over the holiday season.
Overnight fire closes Old Lyme pizzeria
OLD LYME — A Shoreline pizza parlor is closed after an overnight fire. No one was injured in the fire at Sapore Pizzeria, 163 Boston Post Road, the owners said on Facebook. The restaurant was closed at the time. The fire broke out in the kitchen about 4 a.m.,...
You Can Experience a Floating Tiki Boat Cruise Right in the Waters of Connecticut
As I compose this article in the middle of January 2023, I can't help thinking about summertime weather which is still six months away. As of January 8th, Connecticut hasn't even experienced its first big-time snowfall, but we all know it's just a matter of time. I've discovered two companies...
Meet the heroes of the Town of Groton Highway Department
Throughout the blustery, snowy winter, we are all keenly aware of how quickly our roads can fill with that “white stuff,” but not everyone may realize that our Town of Groton Highway Department (HD) is composed of just nine men. Highway Superintendent Ellard Keister, Deputy Highway Superintendent Mack...
