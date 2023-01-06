ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

darientimes.com

Letter to the Editor: Thanks to Darien community for successful coat, toy drives

Person to Person would like to thank the community for supporting our 27th annual Toy Store and the 14th annual “Keep Our Community Warm” winter coat giveaway. We were incredibly moved by your generous support which allowed us to give toys to 2,000 children and more than 1,300 coats to residents. Your compassion and enthusiasm make it possible for us to provide individuals and families with essentials that help them overcome daily challenges, including the additional struggles the holiday season often brings.
DARIEN, CT
darientimes.com

Opinion: Stamford and its library take a stand to protect the right to read

The Ferguson Library Board of Trustees has voted that the library become a book sanctuary and Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons has taken the additional step of declaring Stamford a book sanctuary city. This extraordinary move follows the lead of the Chicago Public Library and the city of Chicago. Our board...
STAMFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Giving Fund: Family with toddler needs relocation help after Christmas Eve fire in home

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This is the final installment of the Giving Fund for this holiday season. Since Thanksgiving, we have shared the stories of 138 families and/or individuals in our community who are living on the edge financially and need a helping hand. You can help your fellow citizens by making a donation now.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
New Haven Independent

Tent Citizen By Choice Builds Community

Nestor hooked a tank of propane to a silver grill he had recently rehabbed — and started counting each second to see how long it would take to boil two eggs on the outdoor device, showcasing the living arrangement he set up himself to survive as comfortably as he can at a West River homeless encampment.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Speeding in CT: Study finds average resident exceeds 100mph

Conn. (WTNH) — How fast is too fast? Everything is faced-paced, especially in New England, and drivers have admitted their speeding guilt. In the past month, the average Connecticut resident admitted to exceeding over 100 mph on four occasions, the car dealer site Gunther Volkswagen Daytona Beach found in an anonymous survey. If this trend […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Where can you use cannabis in Connecticut?

Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational marijuana sales will begin in Connecticut on Tuesday, allowing anyone over the age of 21 with a valid license to purchase the recreational drug from local hybrid shops. But this doesn’t mean buyers can smoke it anywhere they want, though. State officials noted that in general, the same rules that apply […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticutexplorer.com

12 Amazing Hotels With Indoor Pools in CT in 2023

Are you looking for some hotels with indoor pools in CT? If so, you’ve come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of the 11 best hotels in CT that have indoor pools. Whether you’re planning a trip to Connecticut and you’d like to book a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Overnight fire closes Old Lyme pizzeria

OLD LYME — A Shoreline pizza parlor is closed after an overnight fire. No one was injured in the fire at Sapore Pizzeria, 163 Boston Post Road, the owners said on Facebook. The restaurant was closed at the time. The fire broke out in the kitchen about 4 a.m.,...
OLD LYME, CT
tompkinsweekly.com

Meet the heroes of the Town of Groton Highway Department

Throughout the blustery, snowy winter, we are all keenly aware of how quickly our roads can fill with that “white stuff,” but not everyone may realize that our Town of Groton Highway Department (HD) is composed of just nine men. Highway Superintendent Ellard Keister, Deputy Highway Superintendent Mack...
GROTON, CT

