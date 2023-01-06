Person to Person would like to thank the community for supporting our 27th annual Toy Store and the 14th annual “Keep Our Community Warm” winter coat giveaway. We were incredibly moved by your generous support which allowed us to give toys to 2,000 children and more than 1,300 coats to residents. Your compassion and enthusiasm make it possible for us to provide individuals and families with essentials that help them overcome daily challenges, including the additional struggles the holiday season often brings.

DARIEN, CT ・ 13 HOURS AGO